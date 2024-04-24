Chamber awards, anniversaries and ribbon cuttings: Seacoast business news

RELYCO celebrates 35 years of innovation, service and giving back

Mike Steinberg, Founder, and Bruce Steinberg, CEO, at RELYCO’s 35th anniversary celebration on April 1, 2024.

DOVER – RELYCO marks its 35th anniversary on April 1. Since its inception in 1989, RELYCO has continually diversified and grown their business solutions, delivering high-quality print materials and unparalleled service to its customers.

From humble beginnings in a two-person office to becoming a leader in the industry, RELYCO's journey over the past three and a half decades is a testament to its unwavering commitment to customer service. The company has consistently introduced problem-solving solutions that have transformed the way their customers operate their businesses.

"Reaching a 35 year milestone is a remarkable achievement for RELYCO, and it is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our employees, partners and customers," said Bruce Steinberg, CEO. "We are incredibly proud of our journey so far and excited about the opportunities that lie ahead as we continue to innovate and evolve."

Throughout its history, RELYCO has not only focused on superior customer service, but also on making a positive impact within their community. The company's commitment to corporate social responsibility is exemplified through its various charitable initiatives and partnerships. Since July 2022, RELYCO’s latest charitable giving initiative has resulted in a 300% increase in monies donated to local non-profit organizations.

As RELYCO celebrates its 35th anniversary, the company remains steadfast in its mission to empower businesses with innovative solutions while making a positive impact on society. With a legacy built on excellence, integrity and service, RELYCO looks forward to the next chapter of its journey with excitement and optimism.

To learn more about RELYCO’s mission and commitment to giving, visit www.relyco.com/pages/about-us.

Partners Bank donates $4,000 to golf tournament, pirate festival, and car show events

SANFORD, Maine – During the month of March, Partners Bank had its sights on the future and upcoming community events in Southern Maine. Hoping to help create lasting summer and autumn memories for families, the Bank is proud to be a sponsor of three separate events, the Chip in Fore Charity Golf Tournament, Hollis Community Day Pirate Festival, and Cruise’n Car Show.

Not only does the Sanford area have an outstanding group of local organizations seeking to better the community, but it also has international organizations, such as the Kiwanis Club and the Rotary Club, collaborating to improve the lives of children and solving broad societal and economic problems in a local area. Together, the Kiwanis Club of Sanford and the Sanford-Springvale Rotary Club will host their 13th Annual Chip in Fore Charity Golf Tournament at Providence Golf Club in Parsonsfield, Maine, on June 7. Partners Bank is sponsoring the event by donating $1,500. Volunteers for the golf tournament can sign up at ssrotary.org.

Story continues

Our community is also great at holding unique events to inspire creativity and provide a bonding experience for children to remember for years to come. One of these events is the Hollis Community Day Pirate Festival, which returns to Hollis, Maine, on Aug. 10. Partners Bank is happy to contribute $1,500, which will allow the small, rural community to hold the Pirate Festival free of charge for all ages to enjoy. More information and event announcements will be posted at hollismaine.org.

Less than 15 minutes away from Sanford, the 12th Annual Cruise’n Car Show returns to the Acton Fair between Aug. 22-25. Partners Bank is excited to contribute $1,000 to this highly anticipated event, covering the cost of registration fees for show cars. For more information on the Acton Fair and Cruise’n Car Show, visit actonfair.net.

Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce holds ribbon cutting for Polychronis Financial Services

Doing the honors is John Polychronis with his team: Joe Polychronis, Stefanie Ragonese, and Meredith Poplawski. Also present are Leslie Feliciano, Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce; Zack Stevens, Stronghold Barber Shop; Fred Meyer; Matt Wyatt, City of Rochester; Pat Meyer; Mary Henderson, Bank of New Hampshire; Stacey Corriss, Admiral Property Management & Sales; Jim Turmelle; Becky Jones, Straight Forward Financial Group; Kendall Spewock, Admiral Property Management & Sales; Eric Stanley, Straight Forward Financial Group; Tammie Cilley, First Seacoast Bank; David Stevens, Century 21 Northeast; Rich Hilow, Straight Forward Financial Group; Wanda Walker, Straight Forward Financial Group, and Brylye Collins, Rose Talent Consulting.

ROCHESTER — The Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday, April 9, for Polychronis Financial Services to celebrate their expanding of services at 60 Rochester Hill Rd, Rochester, N.H.

Since its founding in 2000, Polychronis Financial Services has served as a trusted source of retirement planning for residents of Rochester, New Hampshire, as well as the state of New Hampshire, Maine, Massachusetts, Florida, and Arizona. With its recent expansion to include a full spectrum of financial services, the boutique, family-run firm will now also offer investment services to their clients.

For more information about Polychronis Financial Services call 603-740-4040 or visit their website https://polychronisfinancial.com/.

Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce presents ‘Old World Elegance: An Evening in England’ Annual Awards Celebration

ROCHESTER — The Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce will present its “Old World Elegance: An Evening in England” Annual Awards Celebration on Wednesday, May 22, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at The Oaks Grandview in Somersworth, N.H. Underwritten by Meredith Village Savings Bank, this elegant evening celebrates business success, and features cocktails, a delicious dinner, awards, and entertainment.

The Annual Awards Celebration is open to Chamber members and their guests. The cost to attend is $85 per person. Tickets are limited and are on a first come, first served basis. For additional information or to make reservations, please contact the Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce at 603-332-5080 or visit www.rochesternh.org.

COAST recognized as Nonprofit of the Year by Greater Dover Chamber of Commerce

DOVER — Cooperative Alliance for Seacoast Transportation, more commonly known as COAST, has been selected as Nonprofit of the Year by the Greater Dover Chamber of Commerce. The announcement was made on April 16 and the award will be given at the chamber’s 2024 Annual Awards Gala on May 9.

“COAST is our Nonprofit of the Year for so many reasons,” said Margaret Joyce, President of the Greater Dover Chamber of Commerce. “The organization sits at the nexus between all the elements of our region—economic, social, and environmental. COAST’s impact as a service provider, a partner, an employer, and a leader statewide are what really distinguishes them. We’re so pleased to be able to shine a light on all the good work they do on behalf of all of us.”

For more information about COAST, visit www.coastbus.org. Details about the Greater Dover Chamber of Commerce 2024 Annual Awards Gala can be found at www.dovernh.org.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Chamber awards, anniversaries and ribbon cuttings: Seacoast business news