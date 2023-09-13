WORCESTER - The Worcester Regional Chamber of Commerce is spearheading an online news website, the Worcester Guardian.

The chamber is pitching the website as "free civically oriented journalism on an array of topics," according to Timothy P. Murray, president and CEO of the chamber.

The Guardian is a nonprofit endeavor, with its own board of directors. The chamber is seeking membership in the Institute for Nonprofit News, a network of independent news organizations.

The chamber, in a news release, said it launched the site because of what is sees as the decline of local news, with traditional newspapers closing or making cuts in staffing. The chamber cited cutbacks at the Telegram & Gazette.

In July, the chamber released a report on local news in the region.

“The decline of local news both here in Central Massachusetts and across the country is unhealthy to our civic well-being," said Christine Cassidy, board chair of the Worcester Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Dave Nordman, a former executive editor of the Telegram & Gazette, is a consultant to the chamber on the Guardian.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Chamber of Commerce enters the news business, launching Worcester Guardian