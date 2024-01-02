Chamber of Commerce looks back at a successful 2023

Jan. 2—What better way than to kick off the Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce luncheon line-up of 2024 than by reviewing the successes experienced in 2023?

Chamber Executive Director Bobby Clue gave a rundown for the crowd at The Center for Rural Development on Tuesday of what the organization that supports, promotes and provides resources for local businesses accomplished in the recently-concluded calendar year. It was also one last opportunity to speak on behalf of the Chamber for outgoing board president Shawn Daugherty and the first for incoming president Lisa Phelps.

Daugherty — whom Clue called "arguably ... the most consistent chamber president" he's worked with — talked about the goals the Chamber had, and met, in 2023.

"When we started this year, I didn't have any major new programming that I felt like we needed to address," he said. "We have a whole lot of good programming in Chamber, and I felt like this was probably a year for us to step back, look at what's going on, and tweak a few things, and make ourselves more efficient and better. This turned out to be a great year to do so."

That included reviewing and updating bylaws, and adding staff, particularly Jon Blake Richardson, who is dedicated to prospecting and getting out in the community to make sure that all businesses know what the Chamber offers. Daugherty's big goal for the year was to hit the one thousand mark in number of Chamber members, and that goal was met as of last week.

Daugherty officially passed the gavel symbolizing Chamber board leadership to Phelps at the meeting. Phelps, whom Clue called "a woman of few words ... one of those effective leaders who works behind the scenes" and someone who started as a Chamber Ambassador, spoke about what she'd liked to accomplish this year — which particularly includes reaching out to young people.

"My initiative for 2024 is to educate our youth on the opportunities in Somerset and Pulaski County," she said. "I would like for each of you to ask yourself, where do you find your work force? I know that finding enough employees for a work force is sometimes a challenge. I hope this initiative will contribute to the future of workforce here in our community. This is a big undertaking, and I have been fortunate to partner with Dr. Angie Travis (of Campbellsville University Somerset) and Campbellsville University to create a Future Leadership of Lake Cumberland program. ... So many people and businesses have already contributed to the program, and I am so appreciative of all the help."

Clue showed appreciation for two longtime Chamber board members who are coming off of it going into 2024 — Tiffany Finley and Charlotte Keeney — and introduced the three newest board members — Reci Shook (Courtyard by Marriott), Adam Sheridan (Reed Brothers insurance) and Steve Cornelius (Commonwealth Journal). Also, Dr. Bruce Gover (Somerset Community College) will be joining the executive committee in 2024.

Clue said that the Chamber, which is preparing for its 99th year of operation, takes a "holistic approach" in the enhancement of life locally, considering a variety of factors from cultural to economic, educational programming to civic considerations.

"Considering all the challenges that we collectively faced, I'm proud to report that your Chamber never stopped focusing on bringing you value," said Clue. "Through it all, the Chamber worked to be your partner in supplying you with the business services to keep your operations moving forward and upward. Moving into 2024, the Chamber is committed to providing its members with the resources they need to succeed, attract high-level talent to the region, encourage continued investment and innovation, and showcase the region as a great place to live, work, and raise a family."

Among the highlights presented by Clue:

—The Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce is the seventh-largest in the state, the strongest, most active business advocacy group in southeast Kentucky, and a regional partner with other Lake Cumber-area chambers of commerce.

—A diverse group of speakers was brought in during 2023 to offer their experiences and insights during the Chamber luncheon series, including Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams, KET Director of Public Affairs Renee Shaw, State Senator and Kentucky Senator Bourbon co-founder Damon Thayer, the presidents of both Campbellsville University and the University of the Cumberlands, Kentucky sports journalist Dr. John Huang, UPS Global Government Affairs Manager Justin Heckel, and 2023 Miss Kentucky Mallory Hudson. Also, the annual State of the City and County presentation included Somerset Mayor Alan Keck and Pulaski Judge-Executive Marshall Todd, and local tourism officials also had their opportunity to speak to the luncheon crowd.

—The Chamber surpassed 18,000 followers on its Facebook page, and generated over 500,000 page views in 2023. Richardson has also helped the Chamber branch out into Instagram, with over 1,100 followers on that social media platform.

—Bi-monthly newsletters distributed to over 3,000 business persons in Pulaski County helped the Chamber increase its visibility in the community.

—The Chamber shared over 750 local job openings through email and social media in 2023 that resulted in over 150,000 page views.

—Through a strategic partnership with the Kentucky Small Business Development Center, the Chamber hosted multiple free training programs for members in 2023. There was also a free Narcan training service offered in partnership with the Lake Cumberland District Health Department.

—More than 10,000 copies of the Chamber's directory magazine, a relocation and recruitment guide to living in Pulaski County published by the Commonwealth Journal, were produced and distributed throughout the area.

—Over 220 local business participate in the Member-2-Member Discount Program, which provides discounts to other Chamber member businesses. To date, just over 38,000 key tags and brochures have been handed out for this purpose. When used consistently, the average yearly savings is over $1,100 per household.

—Hundreds of customer referrals were given out to support Chamber members. Additionally, the Chamber received over 11,000 phone calls in 2023.

—The Chamber facilitated 56 in-person and virtual ribbon cutting ceremony for new or pre-existing local businesses, six more than in 2022 and 14 more than 2021. Clue said in-person ribbon cuttings would remain free, but they look to implement a charge for the virtual option.

—The Chamber generated 220 new members in 2023 for a growth rate of 13.6 percent, representing the largest one-year growth in the recorded history of the organization.The Chamber also enjoyed a 92.5 percent retention rate on membership renewals; the national average is 85 percent. Clue noted that the 220 figure for this year is itself bigger than many other entire chamber of commerce memberships in Kentucky.

"I'm incredibly proud of these numbers and it shows how hard we're working on the streets," said Clue. "We spent a lot of our time out of the office, meeting with our members."

—Special events included a swearing-in ceremony for local officials and the "Toast to Sen. John Sherman Cooper" at the Virginia, as well as regular events like the Shamrock Shuffle 5K (the largest traditional 5K in the Lake Cumberland area, having moved to Somerset from Burnside this past year), Community Christmas Parade (which saw over 2,000 people participate with 8,000 spectators despite a less-than-favorable weather forecast), and legislative update. Clue also promoted the "Rise" series of luncheons for women, which had multiple successful outings in 2023.

—The third-annual Operation Beautification, with 26 local civic organizations participating and a total of 507 volunteers who collected 836 bags of trash off 86 miles of Pulaski roadways.

—In 2023, the Leadership Lake Cumberland Class, a nine-month professional development program, graduated 37 people, and helped secure a much-needed forklift for God's Food Pantry with the help of the TTAI company.

—The 10th-annual Young Entrepreneurs Academy — won this year by student Lacy Johnson — continued to provide business training and start-up opportunities for local youth in 2023. To date, the program has awarded over $80,000 to aspiring entrepreneurs and nine full scholarships to Campbellsville University.

—In 2023, $3,300 was raised to donate to the From the HEART Ministry on behalf of the late Jack Keeney and his family. To date, the golf tournaments that bear Keeney's name have raised over $27,000 for local charities.

—The Chamber Holiday Auction continued to support education locally, raising more than $36,000 which goes to scholarships for Somerset Community College. To date, $215,000 has been raised to provide more than 100 scholarships to the local institution

"I love the holiday auction," said Clue. "Our holiday auction is something where I think we get everything right, and we do it to the best of our abilities, where your local chamber is working with your local community college to get local kids scholarships from their local high schools. I love everything about the holiday auction."

Clue noted that in today's world, it's more important than ever to provide value as an organization, and that's just what the Chamber did in 2023 for its members.

"In this day and age, people are just not traditional joiners like they once were; you have to provide value," said Clue. "... My goal is to always work on continuing to add value to your membership. I'm not going to sit back, I'm not going to rest. We've got the best team in the business, we've got the best board in the business, and we have the best members in the business."