Chamber congratulates Bemidji Community Food Shelf on building upgrades

Oct. 29—Bemidji Chamber Ambassadors recently congratulated the Bemidji Community Food Shelf on new upgrades to their building, located at 1260 Exchange Ave. SE.

The volunteer and business entrance to the food shelf was renovated by Zetah Construction with landscaping from Nature's Edge, Executive Director Mike Olson and Board President Jim Fretheim shared in a release.

The Bemidji Community Food Shelf is a Certified SuperShelf, meaning it provides a welcoming environment for our community to access appealing, healthy food.

For more information, visit

www.bcfsmn.org.