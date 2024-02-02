Chamber hosting launch event for community app

Feb. 1—The Austin Area Chamber of Commerce will host a launch party to celebrate the new Go! Austin Minnesota app, which provides a platform to connect residents and visitors with what Austin has to offer..

The event will be held from 2-4 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2 at the B&J Bar & Grill and will include a ribbon cutting, words from Austin Mayor Steve King and refreshments.

The Austin Community App is a one-stop destination for exploring local businesses, staying informed about community events, discovering landmarks, and enjoying special offers. Available for free download on both Android and iPhone platforms, the app provides a user-friendly interface and a range of features, including:

* Business Listings: Easily find and explore local businesses, from restaurants to service providers.

* Events Calendar: Stay up to date with community events, ensuring you never miss out on the latest happenings.

* Interactive Maps: Navigate Austin with ease, pinpointing your favorite spots or discovering new ones.

* Menus: Browse restaurant menus right from the app, making dining decisions a breeze.

* Special Offers: Unlock exclusive deals and promotions from participating businesses.

* Push Notifications: Receive timely updates, announcements, and special alerts directly to your mobile device from your favorite local businesses.

The Go! Austin Minnesota app is made possible with the support of our Foundational Sponsors, including First Farmers & Merchants Bank, B&J Bar & Grill, Nord/Haus Real Estate Group, HELPcare Clinic, and Hormel Foods.

"The Austin Community App is a testament to our commitment to fostering a vibrant and connected community," said Chamber President Elaine Hansen. "With the support of our sponsors and our members, we are excited to bring this innovative tool to Austin residents and visitors. This app not only enhances the local experience but also strengthens our community's economic fabric."

Visit https://onelink.to/goaustinmn to download the Austin Community App for free on both Android and iPhone devices.