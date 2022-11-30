The Chamber launches the "Passeport MTL x I love working downtown," a new tool for employers looking to promote team spirit

MONTRÉAL, Nov. 30, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Today, the Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal launched the "Passeport MTL x I love working downtown," an additional tool to help employers support activities among co-workers and business associates. This exclusive edition of Passeport MTL is made available by the Chamber, with support from the Quebec government as part of the "I love working downtown" initiative, in collaboration with Tourisme Montréal.

"Our latest poll shows that 87% of downtown workers are back in the office every week. That's a significant increase from the 48% who were back in fall 2021. This is good news for the downtown area and for local businesses. Our analyses show that telework has negative repercussions on team spirit and corporate culture. Workers say that they like the hybrid model and see clear professional benefits to being in the office. They report that their employers have put measures in place to encourage team interaction and collaboration. It's in this spirit that we're launching the 'Passeport MTL x I love working downtown' today, which is aimed at creating a positive employee experience and encouraging activities among co-workers downtown," said Michel Leblanc, President and CEO of the Chamber of commerce of metropolitan Montréal.

"The return of workers downtown in the last few months has been great for boosting its energy and friendly vibe. We now need to make the most of initiatives such as the Passeport MTL so that they can reclaim the area and enjoy its cultural attractions and food scene," said Pierre Fitzgibbon, Minister of Economy, Innovation and Energy, Minister Responsible for Regional Economic Development and Minister Responsible for the Metropolis.

"We all know that Montréal is a vibrant and exciting city with a lot to see and do, but you absolutely have to be downtown to experience the many surprises it has to offer. Tourisme Montréal hopes that this new passport will entice workers to come back in force. We encourage Montrealers to rediscover the downtown core and experience it to the fullest. This will maximize the economic benefits for the city and lift everyone's spirits," said Yves Lalumière, President and CEO of Tourisme Montréal.

"The Passeport MTL is part of the Chamber's efforts to rebuild the ties that contribute to the daily work experience. We're thrilled to offer managers and employers downtown this new tool for creating value around coming into the office. It's another incentive they can consider to give workers a chance to enjoy downtown's unique offering," said Michel Leblanc.

List of attractions offered as part of the "Passeport MTL x I love working downtown"

A/Maze Escape Games

Ateliers & Saveurs

b.cycle

Café Bloc

Château Ramezay – Historic Site and Museum of Montréal

La Grande Roue de Montréal

Les amis de la montagne – Mount Royal Park

Montreal Museum of Fine Arts

McCord Stewart Museum

OASIS immersion

Pointe-à-Callière, Montréal Archaeology and History Complex

Society for Arts and Technology

SOS Labyrinthe

To learn more about the "Passeport MTL x I love working downtown," visit: https://www.mtl.org/en/deals/passport/exclusive-offer-employers. The Passeports are valid Monday to Friday, from November 30, 2022 through March 31, 2023.

About the "I love working downtown" initiative

"I love working downtown" is an initiative of the Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal carried out with support from the Ministère de l'Économie, de l'Innovation et de l'Énergie. Its objective is to accelerate the relaunch of downtown Montréal.

About the Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal

With a network of over 8,000 members, the Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal ("the Chamber") is active on three fronts: being the voice of the Montréal business community, delivering specialized services to businesses and their employees, and leading impact initiatives to strengthen the business environment. For 200 years, it has acted on issues that are decisive for the prosperity of the city's businesses. With the support of its Acclr experts, the Chamber's goal is to accelerate the creation and growth of businesses of all sizes, at home and around the world.

Facebook: www.facebook.com/chambremontreal

Twitter: @chambremontreal

Follow the discussion: #ccmm

SOURCE Chambre de commerce du Montréal métropolitain

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/30/c7300.html