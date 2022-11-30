U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,080.11
    +122.48 (+3.09%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,589.77
    +737.24 (+2.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,468.00
    +484.22 (+4.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,886.57
    +50.02 (+2.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.52
    +2.32 (+2.97%)
     

  • Gold

    1,783.70
    +20.00 (+1.13%)
     

  • Silver

    22.38
    +0.94 (+4.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0408
    +0.0073 (+0.71%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7030
    -0.0450 (-1.20%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2051
    +0.0101 (+0.85%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.0560
    -0.5780 (-0.42%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,055.67
    +562.85 (+3.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    405.42
    +4.73 (+1.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,573.05
    +61.05 (+0.81%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,968.99
    -58.85 (-0.21%)
     

The Chamber launches the "Passeport MTL x I love working downtown," a new tool for employers looking to promote team spirit

·3 min read

MONTRÉAL, Nov. 30, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Today, the Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal launched the "Passeport MTL x I love working downtown," an additional tool to help employers support activities among co-workers and business associates. This exclusive edition of Passeport MTL is made available by the Chamber, with support from the Quebec government as part of the "I love working downtown" initiative, in collaboration with Tourisme Montréal.

"Our latest poll shows that 87% of downtown workers are back in the office every week. That's a significant increase from the 48% who were back in fall 2021. This is good news for the downtown area and for local businesses. Our analyses show that telework has negative repercussions on team spirit and corporate culture. Workers say that they like the hybrid model and see clear professional benefits to being in the office. They report that their employers have put measures in place to encourage team interaction and collaboration. It's in this spirit that we're launching the 'Passeport MTL x I love working downtown' today, which is aimed at creating a positive employee experience and encouraging activities among co-workers downtown," said Michel Leblanc, President and CEO of the Chamber of commerce of metropolitan Montréal.

"The return of workers downtown in the last few months has been great for boosting its energy and friendly vibe. We now need to make the most of initiatives such as the Passeport MTL so that they can reclaim the area and enjoy its cultural attractions and food scene," said Pierre Fitzgibbon, Minister of Economy, Innovation and Energy, Minister Responsible for Regional Economic Development and Minister Responsible for the Metropolis.

"We all know that Montréal is a vibrant and exciting city with a lot to see and do, but you absolutely have to be downtown to experience the many surprises it has to offer. Tourisme Montréal hopes that this new passport will entice workers to come back in force. We encourage Montrealers to rediscover the downtown core and experience it to the fullest. This will maximize the economic benefits for the city and lift everyone's spirits," said Yves Lalumière, President and CEO of Tourisme Montréal.

"The Passeport MTL is part of the Chamber's efforts to rebuild the ties that contribute to the daily work experience. We're thrilled to offer managers and employers downtown this new tool for creating value around coming into the office. It's another incentive they can consider to give workers a chance to enjoy downtown's unique offering," said Michel Leblanc.

List of attractions offered as part of the "Passeport MTL x I love working downtown"

  • A/Maze Escape Games

  • Ateliers & Saveurs

  • b.cycle

  • Café Bloc

  • Château Ramezay – Historic Site and Museum of Montréal

  • La Grande Roue de Montréal

  • Les amis de la montagne – Mount Royal Park

  • Montreal Museum of Fine Arts

  • McCord Stewart Museum

  • OASIS immersion

  • Pointe-à-Callière, Montréal Archaeology and History Complex

  • Society for Arts and Technology

  • SOS Labyrinthe

To learn more about the "Passeport MTL x I love working downtown," visit: https://www.mtl.org/en/deals/passport/exclusive-offer-employers. The Passeports are valid Monday to Friday, from November 30, 2022 through March 31, 2023.

About the "I love working downtown" initiative

"I love working downtown" is an initiative of the Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal carried out with support from the Ministère de l'Économie, de l'Innovation et de l'Énergie. Its objective is to accelerate the relaunch of downtown Montréal.

About the Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal

With a network of over 8,000 members, the Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal ("the Chamber") is active on three fronts: being the voice of the Montréal business community, delivering specialized services to businesses and their employees, and leading impact initiatives to strengthen the business environment. For 200 years, it has acted on issues that are decisive for the prosperity of the city's businesses. With the support of its Acclr experts, the Chamber's goal is to accelerate the creation and growth of businesses of all sizes, at home and around the world.

Facebook: www.facebook.com/chambremontreal 
Twitter: @chambremontreal
Follow the discussion: #ccmm

SOURCE Chambre de commerce du Montréal métropolitain

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/30/c7300.html

Recommended Stories

  • My Dumb Little Brain Is Completely Blown After Seeing These 21 Absolutely Incredible Pictures For The Very First Time Last Week

    Okay, all of these are absolutely throwing me for a loop.View Entire Post ›

  • Colorful ancient mural — believed to be destroyed by looters — rediscovered in Peru

    Many thought the mural would never be seen again. Instead archaeologists found entirely new sections, photos show.

  • Amazon’s Create With Alexa generates unique animated children’s stories on Echo Show

    Amazon's entry into generative AI makes animated children's stories based on kid-friendly prompts.

  • Apple Stock Won’t Feel the Full Impact of China Production Woes, Analyst Says

    The city of Zhengzhou–home to the world’s largest iPhone assembly factory–has lifted its lockdown restrictions after five days.

  • DoorDash cuts 1,250 jobs to control ballooning costs

    (Reuters) -DoorDash Inc said on Wednesday it was cutting about 1,250 jobs, or 6% of its total workforce, as the food-delivery company looks to keep a lid on costs to cope with a slowdown in demand.DoorDash, went on a hiring spree to cater to a flood of orders from people stuck at home during the height of the pandemic, but a sudden drop in demand from inflation-wary customers has left the company grappling with ballooning costs. "Given how quickly we hired, our operating expenses - if left unabated - would continue to outgrow our revenue." DoorDash, which has delivery partnerships with Walgreens Boots Alliance and Shake Shack, has about 20,000 employees.

  • Stock Market Closes Lower After Fed Official Says Inflation Could Last Into 2024

    The stock market closed lower Monday after Fed officials gave separate speeches across the country that said inflation could last into 2024 and that financial markets may be underestimating the number of rate hikes.

  • I'm Losing My Appetite for Darden Restaurants Shares

    Darden Restaurants are a popular group of restaurant chains (Olive Garden and LongHorn Steakhouse among others) that I have dined at but today I want to review the charts and indicators and not the menus. In this daily bar chart of DRI, below, we can see that prices made a bottom in the May/June/July timeframe. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has moved higher the past year which is bullish.

  • Carvana Could Run Out of Cash In a Year

    Beleaguered car seller Carvana continues to face severe headwinds. Known as the "Amazon of used cars," Carvana's shares have been crushed on the stock market, plummeting by a massive 96.84% year-to-date. Shares of the company fell again on Nov. 30 when Bank of America analyst Nat Schindler cut his price target to $10 from $43 and lowered his rating to neutral from buy.

  • Crypto Markets Today: BlockFi Files for Bankruptcy Protection, MakerDAO Rejects $500M Proposal to Invest in Bonds and BTC Slides

    Crypto prices dived amid continued market contagion triggered by the FTX collapse earlier this month. Crypto Markets Today is CoinDesk’s daily newsletter diving into what happened in today's crypto markets.

  • Stocks Nudge Higher, Powell, Bankman-Fried, Biogen, HPE in Focus -Five Things To Know

    Stock futures nudge higher will Powell, jobs data in focus; Powell speech may challenge Fed's new rate hike outlook; Sam Bankman-Fried set for DealBook summit appearance after FTC collapse; Biogen shares jump after promising Alzheimer's treatment data and HPE shares surge after Q4 earnings beat, solid near-term outlook.

  • Car Makers Face Bumpier Road in China

    Germany’s automotive powerhouses look exposed as the rise of electric vehicles upsets the established order in the world’s largest car market.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Could Rally All the Way to $15

    Which stocks are either a fan favorite or a must-avoid? Penny stocks. These tickers going for less than $5 apiece are particularly divisive on Wall Street, with those in favor as well as the naysayers laying out strong arguments. These names are too appealing for the risk-tolerant investor to ignore. Given the low prices, you get more for your money. On top of this, even minor share price appreciation can translate to massive percentage gains, and thus, major returns for investors. However, ther

  • Will Salesforce Earnings Generate a Rally?

    Customer relationship management firm Salesforce is set to report its fiscal third-quarter 2023 financial results after the closing bell Wednesday. Will shareholders get some help or be disappointed? Trading volume has been a little more active the past three months, which is typically is a good sign, but the daily On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line remains depressed.

  • ‘Career cushioning’ is the newest workplace term everyone’s about to hate, thanks to an impending recession

    There’s a new workplace colloquialism in town—and you’ve likely already taken part.

  • Why Should You Stay Invested in Prudential (PRU) Stock?

    huge demand for retirement benefits products, recurring premium sales, greater scale, expanded product offerings and broader distribution capabilities, cost savings and a solid capital position well poise Prudential (PRU) for growth.

  • Ask An Advisor: I Live on Social Security and Food Stamps. Can I Protect My Investments in a Down Market?

    I'm retired and living on Social Security and food stamps. I have all my money in two conservative retirement accounts. I cannot contribute any money to them. I plan on taking distributions in five years. What's the best course of … Continue reading → The post Ask An Advisor: I Live on Social Security and Food Stamps. Can I Protect My Investments in a Down Market? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Wall Street ends sharply higher after Powell comments

    Wall Street ended sharply higher on Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank might scale back the pace of its interest rate hikes as soon as December. The S&P 500 rallied from an earlier loss and the Nasdaq jumped after the release of Powell's remarks prepared for delivery at the Brookings Institution think tank in Washington. Powell also cautioned that the fight against inflation was far from over and that key questions remain unanswered, including how high rates will ultimately need to rise and for how long.

  • Can ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR) Climb 114% to Reach the Level Wall Street Analysts Expect?

    The consensus price target hints at an 114.2% upside potential for ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR). While empirical research shows that this sought-after metric is hardly effective, an upward trend in earnings estimate revisions could mean that the stock will witness an upside in the near term.

  • Indonesia's monetary policy will be front-loaded - central bank

    JAKARTA (Reuters) -Indonesian central bank governor Perry Warjiyo emphasised on Wednesday the need to adjust interest rates early to control inflation, which is near its highest rate in seven years. But availability of energy subsidies next year would let Bank Indonesia (BI) moderate rises in interest rates, Warjiyo said. "Interest rate policy will be front-loaded, pre-emptive and forward looking while being done in a measured way to reduce inflation expectations, which currently remain high," he said at an annual gathering of bankers, government officials and the central bank.

  • Why Finding a Real Russian Oil Price Cap Is Proving So Hard

    (Bloomberg) -- European diplomats trying to reach a deal to curb Russian oil prices are wrestling with an awkward truth: Moscow’s main benchmark crude is already trading below the levels proposed for the cap.Most Read from BloombergScientists Revive 48,500-Year-Old ‘Zombie Virus’ Buried in IceNYC Becomes One Billionaire Family’s Haven From China Property CrashThese Are the Best and Worst Cities for Expats to Live and Work InBanks Stuck With $42 Billion Debt Seize Chance to Offload ItTalks have s