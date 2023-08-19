Chamber pledges to 'remain clear, impactful' and tackle hard issues like crime

AMELIA ISLAND — The video montage, showing Tallahassee's natural beauty, trails and and friendly faces, gave Sue Dick goose bumps.

Dick, who's been president and CEO of the Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce for 25 years, said it captured the essence of the city, its economic momentum and the business community's commitment to push forward as the Chamber celebrates its 100-year milestone. And despite sometimes bitter differences and wide ranging political beliefs, the video illustrated how the city and its people managed to find common ground to build a better future.

Dick said the Chamber's mission must "remain clear, impactful and community focused."

Sue Dick, President and CEO of the Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce welcomes attendees of Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce Conference to the breakfast session at the Ritz-Carlton in Amelia Island on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023.

"We're trying to solve the greatest challenges facing our communities," said Dick. "We will fight to lead with courage and purpose. Leadership comes in many forms, whether we're convening stakeholders to find solutions, acting as neutral ground for competing interests or just trying to be the catalyst for change."

Yet, while celebrating momentum, speakers didn't shy away from the weighty issues each business leader in the room was pondering or wanted to see resolved.

The Community Scorecard, a color-coded visual of key economic indicators, shows where Tallahassee is improving and what needs intervention, including an increase in the violent crime rate and a decrease in the number of third-graders reading at grade level.

The latest community scorecard for June 2023.

Chamber Board of Directors Chairman Terrie Ard said it's hard to sleep at night knowing roughly half of all the third-graders in Leon County public schools are struggling to read, adding "today's children are tomorrow's workforce."

With that in mind, the Chamber has used it's platform to sound the alarm on what issues require laser attention in order to "advance Tallahassee."

Ard also talked about Tallahassee's violent crime rate, an issue that taints the city's ability to recruit new businesses to consider expansion or relocation.

Story continues

"The violent crime rate in our community continues to rise," said Ard, president and COO at Moore Inc. "We have to shine a light on this problem, because the reality is this impacts businesses. Countless studies show that communities with high crime rates see slower economic growth. They have shrinking top talent pools, and they face uncertainty."

A generational perspective to the workforce

The Chamber's theme on asking attendees how to advance Tallahassee tied in to its featured speakers, who offered insight on understanding the largest generational segments in the country's workforce and what companies should be thinking about to prepare for the future.

Phil Gwoke, Generational Keynote Speaker and Managing Director at BridgeWorks, gives a presentation during the breakfast session at the Ritz-Carlton in Amelia Island on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023.

Generational expert Phil Gwoke managed to speak to every person in the room — figuratively.

By a show of hands, he asked the audience if they were Traditionalists (born before 1946), Baby Boomers (born 1947-1964, Generation X (born 1965-1979), Millennials (born 1980-1995) or Generation Z (born 1996-2010).

One key point: technology has shaped every generation since the beginning of time. Each generation, whether it used a corded, land-line phone, pagers or cell phones, embraced new ways to communicate. He encouraged the audience to do some self reflection on how they communicate and view other generations.

"It's not about your age," Gwoke said. "It's about the experiences that shaped you in those formative years."

He also shared a story about a two-hour conversation with an NBA trainer who left an indelible impression. She was having trouble connecting with the players, which prompted the conversation with Gwoke.

Mayor Pro Tem Diane Williams-Cox, State Attorney Jack Campbell and current County Commissioner Carolyn Cummings during a break in the Chamber of Commerce Conference on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023.

"The entire time I talked with her, she never once said, 'Phil, there's something wrong with my athletes," Gwoke said. "What she said was 'Phil, there's something wrong with the way I connected with my athletes. Fix me.'

"You want to advance Tallahassee for another 100 years," Gwoke said. "That's the mindset. Don't look around and say what's wrong with all these other people. They need to change. Look inside and say how can I understand them better, because I need to change."

COMPLETE COVERAGE

Contact Reporter TaMaryn Waters at tlwaters@tallahassee.com. Follow @TaMarynWaters on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Tallahassee Chamber vows to be 'impactful,' tackle crime, hard issues