Chamber of Shipping Recognizes the 60th Anniversary of the Canadian Coast Guard

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 26, 2022 /CNW/ - The Chamber of Shipping and its member companies congratulate the team of professionals at the Canadian Coast Guard. For 60 years, they have ensured the safety of mariners, protected Canada's pristine coastal waters, and enabled international maritime trade that supports Canada's economy and Canadian jobs. More recently, the Canadian Coast Guard has been instrumental in fostering positive relationships and developing new capabilities with coastal Indigenous communities.

"Canadians should take comfort knowing that the Canadian Coast Guard is prepared to save lives and protect our coastal waters at all times," stated Chamber of Shipping President Robert Lewis-Manning. "The Canadian Coast Guard should play a pivotal role in Canada's evolving Blue Economy Strategy and leverage its extensive experience in marine operations, environmental response, and vessel traffic management."

Moving forward, the Government of Canada should continue to prioritize the recapitalization of the Canadian Coast Guard and the modernization of the marine navigation program and safety services. The future marine operating environment will be complex, data intensive, and integrated into larger networks of services relating to security, regulatory compliance, and supply chain optimization. The Government of Canada should consider expanding the responsibility and authority of vessel traffic services to reflect Canada's coastal protection and trade objectives. Canada also needs highly trained and professional marine experts, and the Canadian Coast Guard is positioned to generate this new expertise.

The Chamber of Shipping greatly appreciates the continued dedication and professionalism of the entire Canadian Coast Guard team, both at sea and ashore.

About Chamber of Shipping

The Chamber of Shipping represents commercial ocean carriers, their agents in Canada, and shippers of commodities which trade internationally and domestically. Commercial shipping results in $30 billion of economic activity annually in Canada and moves more than $240 billion worth of goods to and from global markets. The marine transportation sector is vital to supporting Canadian trade, and Canada's continued prosperity and high standard of living depends on our ability to deliver resources, goods, and people in a responsible and competitive manner.

