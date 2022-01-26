U.S. markets open in 2 hours 46 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,411.50
    +62.50 (+1.44%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,531.00
    +346.00 (+1.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,446.50
    +305.75 (+2.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,032.60
    +31.30 (+1.56%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.92
    +0.32 (+0.37%)
     

  • Gold

    1,844.90
    -7.60 (-0.41%)
     

  • Silver

    23.92
    +0.02 (+0.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1283
    -0.0023 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7830
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    28.68
    -1.22 (-4.08%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3518
    +0.0012 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.1640
    +0.2980 (+0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,927.31
    +1,563.83 (+4.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    864.51
    +43.92 (+5.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,486.55
    +115.09 (+1.56%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,011.33
    -120.01 (-0.44%)
     

Chamber of Shipping Recognizes the 60th Anniversary of the Canadian Coast Guard

·2 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 26, 2022 /CNW/ - The Chamber of Shipping and its member companies congratulate the team of professionals at the Canadian Coast Guard. For 60 years, they have ensured the safety of mariners, protected Canada's pristine coastal waters, and enabled international maritime trade that supports Canada's economy and Canadian jobs. More recently, the Canadian Coast Guard has been instrumental in fostering positive relationships and developing new capabilities with coastal Indigenous communities.

Chamber of Shipping Logo (CNW Group/Chamber of Shipping of British Columbia)
Chamber of Shipping Logo (CNW Group/Chamber of Shipping of British Columbia)

"Canadians should take comfort knowing that the Canadian Coast Guard is prepared to save lives and protect our coastal waters at all times," stated Chamber of Shipping President Robert Lewis-Manning. "The Canadian Coast Guard should play a pivotal role in Canada's evolving Blue Economy Strategy and leverage its extensive experience in marine operations, environmental response, and vessel traffic management."

Moving forward, the Government of Canada should continue to prioritize the recapitalization of the Canadian Coast Guard and the modernization of the marine navigation program and safety services. The future marine operating environment will be complex, data intensive, and integrated into larger networks of services relating to security, regulatory compliance, and supply chain optimization. The Government of Canada should consider expanding the responsibility and authority of vessel traffic services to reflect Canada's coastal protection and trade objectives. Canada also needs highly trained and professional marine experts, and the Canadian Coast Guard is positioned to generate this new expertise.

The Chamber of Shipping greatly appreciates the continued dedication and professionalism of the entire Canadian Coast Guard team, both at sea and ashore.

About Chamber of Shipping
The Chamber of Shipping represents commercial ocean carriers, their agents in Canada, and shippers of commodities which trade internationally and domestically. Commercial shipping results in $30 billion of economic activity annually in Canada and moves more than $240 billion worth of goods to and from global markets. The marine transportation sector is vital to supporting Canadian trade, and Canada's continued prosperity and high standard of living depends on our ability to deliver resources, goods, and people in a responsible and competitive manner.

SOURCE Chamber of Shipping of British Columbia

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2022/26/c9461.html

Recommended Stories

  • Biden Calls Fox Reporter a `Stupid Son of a B----'

    President&nbsp;Joe Biden&nbsp;can be heard calling a&nbsp;Fox&nbsp;News reporter a "stupid son of a b----."&nbsp;Peter Doocy tried to question Biden about inflation as journalists were ushered out of White House's East Room where the president was hosting a meeting with economic advisers. Doocy, appearing later on&nbsp;Sean Hannity's Fox program, said Biden had&nbsp;called&nbsp;to apologize.

  • Retirees in the U.S. do not live on ‘fixed incomes’

    As inflation has gained traction in the last year, commentators constantly remark about how it is particularly hard on retirees who live on a “fixed income.” Retirees do not live on fixed incomes. The 60% of households in the lower portion of the income distribution receive the bulk of their retirement income from Social Security (see Table 1).

  • Property Crisis Means Chinese Cities Sell Land to Themselves

    (Bloomberg) -- On the surface, the recent land auction by the Chinese city of Rizhao appeared routine. There were four bids, pushing the price up 11% to $170 million. A closer look reveals something curious: The offers were reportedly made by a finance entity owned by the Rizhao government, meaning the city effectively sold land to itself.Most Read from BloombergStock Rebound Fails and Futures Plunge on Earnings: Markets WrapNvidia Quietly Prepares to Abandon $40 Billion Arm BidMark Zuckerberg’s

  • U.S. companies push Biden, Congress for caution on Russia sanctions

    U.S. President Joe Biden has threatened to impose devastating sanctions on Russia if leader Vladimir Putin invades Ukraine, but some big companies and business groups are pushing the White House and lawmakers to be cautious. A trade group representing Chevron, General Electric and other big U.S. corporations that do business in Russia is asking the White House to consider allowing companies to fulfill commitments and to weigh exempting products as it crafts any sanctions. At the same time, big energy companies are pushing Congress to limit their scope and time frame.

  • Biden responds to inflation question with sarcasm, calls Fox reporter SOB

    Steve Doocy laughed it off in a subsequent appearance on his network, joking, "Nobody has fact-checked him yet and said it’s not true.”

  • Melania Trump auctions off her hat, and has become the latest victim of the cryptocurrency crash

    Melania Trump began 2022 by announcing she'd be auctioning off a hat, along with two other items, for the low, low starting bid of $250,000. Her website, MelaniaTrump.com, allowed the bids only to be made in cryptocurrency. Remember this. This will be important.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington Post. She called the auction the "Head of State" collection. It included the custom-made, wide-brimmed white hat she'd worn to meet F

  • Inflation-fighting Fed likely to flag March interest rate hike

    The Federal Reserve is expected on Wednesday to signal plans to raise interest rates in March as it focuses on fighting inflation and sets aside, at least for now, economic risks posed by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, a bout of market volatility, and Western fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine. The policy decision, due to be released at 2 p.m. EST (1900 GMT) after a two-day meeting, won't commit the U.S. central bank to a particular course of action when its rate-setting committee meets again in seven weeks. But absent a marked change in the course of the economy the Fed is likely at its March meeting to start withdrawing its pandemic-era support, banking that a combination of higher interest rates and a smaller central bank presence in financial markets will help slow the pace of price increases.

  • U.S. economy to see ‘fairly well-behaved transition’ to slower growth: IMF chief economist

    IMF Chief Economist Gita Gopinath joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss IMF's global and U.S. growth projections, market expectations, interest rates, the labor force participation rate, and how inflation and Omicron will dent world growth in 2022.

  • Qatar Can’t Help Europe Much If Russian Gas Is Interrupted

    (Bloomberg) -- Qatar wouldn’t be able to significantly ramp up supplies of natural gas to Europe in the event of any disruption to Russian flows, according to three people familiar with the situation.Most Read from BloombergStock Rebound Attempt Fails as Clock Ticks on Fed: Markets WrapStocks Storm Back From 4% Rout to Close Higher: Markets WrapNvidia Quietly Prepares to Abandon $40 Billion Arm BidThis Red-Hot Housing Market Is Betting Interest Rates Will Never RiseBiden Bristles at Fox Inflatio

  • Biden caught on hot mic swearing at Fox News reporter

    President Joe Biden responded to a question about inflation by calling a Fox News reporter a vulgarity. The president was in the East Room of the White House on Monday for a meeting of his Competition Council, which is focused on changing regulations and enforcing laws to help consumers deal with high prices. Reporters in the room shouted questions after Biden's remarks.

  • Public Comments Overwhelmingly Support US Labor Department Proposal to Allow Environmental, Social and Governance Considerations in Retirement Plans

    January 25, 2022 /3BL Media/ - Public support is overwhelming for the U.S. Department of Labor’s proposed rule addressing the consideration of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria a...

  • N.Y. Cases Plunge From Omicron Peak; Pfizer Trial: Virus Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE are starting a study of a Covid-19 vaccine that targets the omicron variant, enrolling participants in a clinical trial that will evaluate the shot’s ability to prompt an immune response in adults.Most Read from BloombergStock Rebound Fails and Futures Plunge on Earnings: Markets WrapNvidia Quietly Prepares to Abandon $40 Billion Arm BidMark Zuckerberg’s Stablecoin Ambitions Unravel With Diem Sale TalksStocks Storm Back From 4% Rout to Close Higher: Mar

  • Britain hints at Putin sanctions, drawing warning from Kremlin

    LONDON (Reuters) -Britain said on Wednesday it was not ruling out personal sanctions against President Vladimir Putin if Russia invades Ukraine, drawing a warning from the Kremlin that such a move would be destructive. U.S. President Joe Biden said on Tuesday he would consider personal sanctions on Putin if Russia invades Ukraine, as Western leaders stepped up military preparations and made plans to shield Europe from a potential energy supply shock. Russia has massed more than 100,000 troops around Ukraine and the West fears it may invade in an attempt to annex its former Soviet republic.

  • U.S. Says Houthis to be Held Accountable For Attacks on Gulf

    (Bloomberg) -- The United States and its Gulf allies have discussed ways to hold Yemen’s Houthi group accountable after the Iranian-backed fighters attacked the United Arab Emirates for the second time in a week, the White House said.Most Read from BloombergStocks Storm Back From 4% Rout to Close Higher: Markets WrapU.S. Futures Fall as Stocks Mixed on Fed, Earnings: Markets WrapBiden Has ‘Great Meeting’ With European Leaders: Ukraine UpdateHong Kong Billionaire Loses Half Her Fortune on China P

  • Biden Administration to Release Executive Order on Crypto as Early as February

    The White House is reportedly readying an executive order for release as soon as next month that will outline a comprehensive government strategy on cryptocurrencies, asking federal agencies to determine their risks and opportunities. CoinDesk's Nikhilesh De discusses what we know so far and what this means for crypto. Plus, regulatory implications for Miami and New York City vying to be the next crypto hub.

  • US navy's new $13bn nuclear-powered aircraft carrier 'may not be able to defend itself' from missiles

    The US Navy’s newest and costliest warship, the $13 billion Gerald R. Ford, “has yet to demonstrate that it can effectively” defend itself from anti-ship missiles and other threats, according to a new assessment by the Pentagon’s testing office.

  • Belgium OKs 4th vaccine shot for immunocompromised people

    Belgium's health ministers have approved a recommendation to use a fourth dose of coronavirus vaccine to better protect people with a weakened immune system against the virus. Christie Morreale, the minister for public health in the federal government, said Monday that she and her regional counterparts have greenlighted the proposal made by the country's health council. About 77% of Belgium's nearly 11.5 million people are now fully vaccinated, and some 6.3 million Belgians have received a booster dose, according to the latest figures from health authorities.

  • The Fed is ‘going to come under tremendous political pressure’ this year, economist says

    Vested Chief Economist Milton Ezrati joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss consumer confidence, the Fed's decision-making, inflation, and real estate.

  • Dalio Says Neither Party May Accept Results of 2024 Election

    Bridgewater Associates&nbsp;founder&nbsp;Ray Dalio&nbsp;said there's a "reasonable chance" neither major U.S. political party will accept the results of the 2024 election. The U.S. is in "relative decline," while "China has been rising," he also said in the interview.&nbsp;Dalio spoke on Monday during a wide-ranging interview for "The David Rubenstein Show: Peer-to-Peer Conversations," scheduled for broadcast Feb. 2 on Bloomberg Television.

  • Ukrainian leaders: Stay calm, Russian invasion not imminent

    Ukraine's leaders sought Tuesday to reassure the nation that an invasion from neighboring Russia was not imminent, even as they acknowledged the threat is real and received a shipment of U.S. military equipment to shore up their defenses. Moscow has denied it is planning an assault, but it has massed an estimated 100,000 troops near Ukraine in recent weeks and is holding military drills at multiple locations in Russia.