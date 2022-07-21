U.S. markets closed

Chamber of Shipping welcomes Canada's Renewed Commitment to the Oceans Protection Plan

·2 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, July 20, 2022 /CNW/ - The Chamber of Shipping welcomes the Government of Canada's continued commitment to protecting Canada's coasts by expanding and extending the Oceans Protection Plan (OPP) for an additional nine years with a further investment of $2 billion.

Chamber of Shipping of British Columbia logo (CNW Group/Chamber of Shipping of British Columbia)
Chamber of Shipping of British Columbia logo (CNW Group/Chamber of Shipping of British Columbia)

The Chamber of Shipping is pleased with the federal government's acknowledgment of the relationship between the supply chain and ocean protection.  Protecting Canada's oceans and coasts requires effective and efficient ports, and safe, sustainable and competitive marine transportation corridors.

"We are pleased that the Prime Minister acknowledged that Canada's oceans and coasts form an integral component of national and global supply chains," stated the Chamber's President Robert Lewis-Manning. "The expanded mandate of the Oceans Protection Plan to address supply chain challenges must be backed by good governance and evidence, as Canada's marine and connected terrestrial supply chains have shown their vulnerability to climate change, disruption, and trade surges. This incorporation ensures that solutions to supply chain issues are sustainable and that environmental, social, and economic interests are balanced."

Moving forward, we encourage the Government of Canada to facilitate collaboration and coordination between all levels of government, including Indigenous governments, the shipping industry and other users of waterways and ports. Integration is paramount given the complexity of ocean ecosystems, the marine operating environment and supply chain resilience.

Canadian agricultural products and natural resources are in high demand globally as many countries grapple with the impacts of the pandemic, the war in Ukraine, and the impacts of climate change. Canada's marine supply chain needs to have sufficient capacity and resiliency to address trade demands, food security, and any disruption to the supply chain, while minimizing impacts.

The Chamber of Shipping, and its members, look forward to continued engagement with the federal government on this important initiative so that we can collaboratively ensure that trade, which comprises two-thirds of the national economy, is conducted in a manner that supports the sustainability of Canada's marine and coastal ecosystems.

About Chamber of Shipping
The Chamber of Shipping represents commercial ocean carriers, their agents in Canada, and shippers of commodities that trade internationally and domestically. Commercial shipping results in $30 billion of economic activity annually in Canada and moves more than $240 billion worth of goods to and from global markets. The marine transportation sector is vital to supporting Canadian trade, and Canada's continued prosperity and high standard of living depends on our ability to deliver resources, goods, and people in a responsible and competitive manner.

SOURCE Chamber of Shipping of British Columbia

Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2022/20/c5943.html

