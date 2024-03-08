Chamber's Annual Awards Celebration spotlights youth, optimism

Mar. 8—ANDERSON — In his office at the Howard Webb Insurance Agency, Kris Zinszer has a book bound in old leather with metal studs holding the pages together.

Those pages, he said, contain minutes and other notes from Madison County Chamber of Commerce meetings covering six years in the late 1960s. They document a series of challenges faced by Anderson's business leaders during that time, one of the biggest, according to Zinszer, being that "there was no bridge over Eighth Street, and 47 business owners came together to march to City Hall to say, how are we going to fix this?"

Not long after that occasion, the Eisenhower Bridge was opened in 1969.

Zinszer used that anecdote as an analogy to describe the path the Chamber has taken over much of the last decade. In the mid-2010s, Chamber membership had dwindled to its lowest number in 50 years. The organization undertook a significant revamping of its board, rethinking its values and core mission and rebuilding much of its programming.

Zinszer's five-year tenure as the Chamber's board chairman ended in early January. In accepting the Chairman's Award, he pointed to the early months following his appointment as crucial for laying the groundwork that would lead the organization back to prominence.

"I think we can all agree that losing the Chamber would have been catastrophic to an already downtrodden business community, and we weren't going to let that happen," Zinszer told a crowd of business and civic leaders from around the county Thursday night at Harrah's Hoosier Park Racing & Casino. "Those left on the board endeavored to find others that had the time, talent and energy to help us in short order, and we did that and it was very fulfilling."

Zinszer's remarks reflected a theme of optimism that many of the evening's award winners expressed.

"Everyone that was up here is doubling down on Madison County," said Clayton Whitson, president and CEO of the Madison County Chamber of Commerce. "From talking about the international companies that we've been able to recruit to the homegrown, mom-and-pop entrepreneur operations that give us the unique flavor and culture that we have here — everybody that came to that podium was so optimistic for what the future holds for Madison County."

Nonprofit organizations that advocate for a variety of causes were also recognized during the program. East Central Indiana CASA was named the Chamber's Nonprofit of the Year for its work supporting abused and neglected Madison County children in the court system. The organization has seen its case load nearly triple in the first two months of 2024 compared to the same time period last year.

"We have the second highest number of child abuse cases in the state, so we really just have a burden here in Madison County that we're trying to help with," said Annette Craycraft, executive director of East Central Indiana CASA. "It takes the whole community to help us do the work that we do.

"We do good work and good things in the community, but it often goes unrecognized because the work we do is confidential. It was really exhilarating to know that the Chamber and their board thought so highly of us to give us that award this year."

Zinszer said the evening's award winners also represented a collective sense of idealism that will serve the area's business community well in the future.

"We have youth. We have new energy. We have new businesses. We have new types of industries that have come in," he said. "We have reinvented ourselves as a business community, and the Chamber is front and center in that, and I couldn't be more proud."

Follow Andy Knight on Twitter @Andrew_J_Knight, or call 765-640-4809.