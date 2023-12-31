The Chamber's 'Business After Hours' events connect business and industry interests that share common goals

Dec. 31—EDITOR'S NOTE — The following is part of an occasional Herald series about how small businesses in Grand Forks are working to compete in a changing retail world.

GRAND FORKS — For Patty Liden, the Business After Hours showcase event, hosted by The Chamber Grand Forks-East Grand Forks, is an important opportunity to gain exposure for her workplace, Elle Interiors, and boost awareness of all the business has to offer.

"It's a way to get our name out there," she said.

Liden, a designer who specializes in bathroom remodeling, said Elle Interiors has been attending Business After Hours events for the past three years.

The company "does a lot of kitchen and bathroom remodeling," as well as home interior decorating, said Liden, who's worked at the Grand Forks business since it launched five years ago.

"We're extremely busy," Liden said. "We're off to a really good start."

During the pandemic, homeowners turned their attention to their home environments, she said. "They started spending money on remodeling, instead of travel, and it never stopped. It plateaus; it's been awesome."

In July, the Herald

gathered a number of small-business owners

to discuss local businesses, their tribulations and successes. Only businesses that are challenged by online shopping were invited; a few admitted concerns in the face of the nation's changing shopping habits.

As reported in a post-meeting story in the Herald, more than three-quarters of consumers in the U.S. have

shopped for items on the web

, according to Statista, a provider of market and consumer data. In 2022, e-commerce in the country brought in

$819 billion

, data shows, and digital shopping is forecast to continue growing year after year.

Although e-commerce is growing, the majority of total retail sales still comes from brick-and-mortar stores.

During the July meeting, the business owners in attendance said it's important to get the word out about the role small businesses play in the community.

Among the ways to network is the monthly Business After Hours, which "is a fun, fun time," Liden said.

It offers area businesses — especially smaller businesses — many benefits, but chief among them may be the opportunity to meet other business owners in a more relaxed, informal venue.

"In addition to showcasing members' businesses, the business-to-business networking is unmatched," said Barry Wilfahrt, president and CEO of The Chamber Grand Forks-East Grand Forks.

"The social setting is a perfect place to meet new and existing clients and customers," he said.

More than 500 Chamber business members — about half of the business membership — attend one or more Business After Hours events each year, Wilfahrt said, "so the diverse group of people you meet is fun and often productive."

Scott and Missy Reck, who own and operate 32 Northdale Oil locations throughout the region, had their first booth at a Business After Hours showcase event this fall.

"Right now, networking seems so important," said Scott Reck, whose father, Dale Reck, started Northdale Oil, Inc., in 1967 at Neche, North Dakota. "We're basically a small town-based business."

His company has "really started to get involved" with The Chamber and Business After Hours events, he said. "I look at Grand Forks as a big small town. We all have to buy in to succeed."

Northdale Oil has had a location in East Grand Forks since 2007, "but we're new to the Grand Forks side within the last five years," Missy Reck said. With that location, "there's kind of a face to our business (here)."

Business After Hours is especially beneficial "for those of us who are new to Grand Forks," she said. And it's a way to get to know other business owners.

George Scott, who started Grand Forks Bin Cleaners two years ago "with $1,000 to my name," he said, now has employees in his home and commercial services business.

Business After Hours showcase events "really gets us out there," said Scott, who runs the full-service cleaning solutions company. "It lets people know who we are and gets us in front of people. ... Word of mouth is big in Grand Forks."

At these events, Scott especially appreciates learning about other companies, with which he can partner, and where he can buy goods or services.

He buys apparel at Apex Apparel and supplies from Forks Vacuum, and gets his pressure washers fixed at Home of Economy, "to keep business in town," he said.

Scott has teamed with other businesses — like Chris Schauer at Absolute Glass window and gutter cleaning — to help meet customers' needs when he's too busy or the requested work is beyond his service parameters.

"We operate together. We try to keep work in the area," Scott said. "We send work each other's way."

Businesses with deeper roots in Grand Forks also benefit from Business After Hours events.

"It's an opportunity to showcase our business," Dave Zavoral, vice president of R.J. Zavoral & Sons, Inc., an East Grand Forks-based construction firm, "and an opportunity to get in front of other businesses that we wouldn't necessarily have the opportunity to do."

"We can unite with a common goal in mind," said Zavoral, who's been participating in the Business After Hours showcase event for five or six years. "It's not easy to run a business."

Founded 72 years ago, Zavoral & Sons has about 200 employees and typically serves an area that includes 100 to 150 miles around Grand Forks.

Although many regard Zavoral & Sons as a large business, "we're small at heart," said Zavoral, a past Chamber board chairman.

For business leaders involved in The Chamber, having a common goal "forces us to come together," he said. "We support each other in lots of different ways."

All across the country, chambers of commerce have been organizing Business After Hours events for decades, Wilfahrt said. Locally, The Chamber has been organizing such events for at least 20 years.

The gatherings are regularly scheduled for the third Thursday of each month. For Chamber members, there is no cost to attend, and there's also an opportunity to win the monthly $500 door prize.

One Chamber business-member name is drawn each month, Wilfahrt said. "If someone from that business is in attendance, they win the prize. When no one wins, $100 is added to the prize the next month, so it increases $100 each month until someone wins and then goes back to $500."

The Business After Hours events require a fair amount of planning.

Once a year, The Chamber sends an email to its membership with the registration dates extending two years out, Wilfahrt said.

"So Business After Hours events are pretty much scheduled or completely booked two years in advance," he said. "Any Chamber member can host by calling The Chamber and we can put them on a waiting list for a couple years down the road."

The dates are booked through the 2024 calendar year and are almost completely booked in 2025 already, Wilfahrt said. The business that hosts the event is typically where the event is held.

During the event, a representative of the host business speaks very briefly a couple of times about what is new at their business and other information they wish to share. Tours are also usually conducted, he said.

Every September, the Alerus Center hosts the Business After Hours showcase, which is presented in a trade-show style. Smaller businesses and nonprofit organizations can have a booth, for a small fee, to showcase what they do and what they offer.

"This helps The Chamber be more inclusive of its smaller business members," Wilfahrt said.