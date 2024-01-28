Chambers set '24 business agenda

Jan. 28—TRAVERSE CITY — Northern Michigan's business advocates hope to build on some of their legislative success over the past year and take advantage of new state economic development programs in the works.

The Northern Michigan Chamber Alliance launched its 2024 legislative efforts with its two major political events in recent days. The first was the Northern Michigan Policy Conference Jan. 19 at the Grand Traverse Resort & Spa. Guests included Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Michigan House of Representatives Speaker Joseph Tate, a panel of northern Michigan lawmakers and several state department heads, including Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MHSDA) Executive Director Amy Hovey.

Alliance representatives followed that with several in-person meetings in Lansing last Wednesday prior to Whitmer's State of the State address, including sit-downs with several Northern Michigan lawmakers along with the staffs of the governor and House speaker.

"We're definitely watching the economic development proposals put forward by the governor's office," said Alliance Chair Nikki Devitt, president of the Petoskey Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Whitmer outlined several new business-related and economic development initiatives in her State of the State address as she called on lawmakers to "upgrade our economic development toolkit."

Those proposals included:

—A Research & Development Tax Credit program to incentivize R&D efforts by Michigan companies.

—A "Hire Michigan Fund" targeting small and second-stage businesses that would lower the state's payroll taxes for companies to hire new employees.

—Expansion of the state's tax-free "Renaissance Zones" with more flexibility for eligible projects in those districts.

—Establishment of a state "Innovation Fund" to invest in high-growth start-up companies to operate in Michigan. "Right now, we have no state-level mechanism to attract and retain promising young companies," Whitmer said. "With the new Innovation Fund, we can launch hundreds of new Michigan-based start-ups and create thousands of jobs."

While the details surrounding those initiatives will be better known when the governor's office releases its budget specifics in the near future, Traverse Connect President & CEO Warren Call said he's encouraged by what's on the table so far.

"The Innovation Fund is something we're really excited about," he said. It could be a potential funding source for businesses and programs that are part of the new Freshwater Research & Innovation Center to be based in Traverse City that received $15 million in the current state budget, plus another $1.6 million in federal funds.

"That's something that would really support and supplement what we're already doing," Call said.

Call said he's also optimistic about potential benefits to northern Michigan from other Whitmer proposals including the Hire Michigan program and expanded state Renaissance zones, but emphasized the importance of crafting those programs to work in rural, less-populated areas of Michigan.

"The question is how are these policies built to make them effective in rural areas up north?" Call said. "Let's make sure it works in downtown Detroit, and in rural Antrim County too."

Devitt said another Alliance priority in 2024 is to build on the successful legislation wins of last year. Those included expanding brownfield and tax increment financing incentives to spur more housing development in Michigan, which has already helped spawn new housing projects in Emmet and Grand Traverse counties. More water and sewer infrastructure dollars to underpin that housing development is also critical, she added.

Devitt said the Alliance will also push for more support of the newly-formed Office of Rural Prosperity that funded $1.8 million in rural Michigan initiatives ranging from housing to health care. The Alliance will also advocate for continuing other state-based programs to help Northern Michigan businesses including Pure Michigan tourism promotion, Michigan Reconnect which provides access to skilled training and associates degrees, and the state's Going Pro Talent Fund that offers financial incentives to employers for worker training and retention.

"These are massive issues that are really important to us," Devitt said.

One trend regional legislators hope to reverse this year is to increase northern Lower Michigan's share of the state's $81 billion-plus budget. State Rep. John Roth (R-104) said 80 percent of the state's current budget is spent south of Clare.

"I don't care who's in charge — I don't care who the majority is and who the minority is, that is not an equity situation," Roth said. "An 80-20 budget is not equity...you should never see northern Michigan get less than 40 percent of the funding in a (state) budget, ever, and I will continue to cry about that if that's what it takes."

Another theme from the Policy Conference that continued in Whitmer's SOS address was reversing Michigan's stagnant population trends as it ranks among the nation's bottom 10 states in population growth. Call said the Northwest Michigan region is adding population and Grand Traverse County is among the state's fastest-growing counties, so it makes sense to put more state resources in developing areas.

"If you want to change the trends in the state and get it growing again, we need the opportunity to invest in areas where we're gaining population," Call said. "We need to invest where there's growth — and we're growth."