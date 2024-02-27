Champaign's North First Street designated as cultural district by state Department of Commerce

Feb. 27—CHAMPAIGN — North First Street has been designated a cultural district by the Illinois Department of Commerce, making the city eligible to apply for funding to support the area.

The new State-Designated Cultural Districts Program intends to promote economic development and entrepreneurship in communities with distinct cultures and histories.

When city officials heard that applications to the program were open last fall, North First Street was their first thought, said Janel Gomez, the city's equity and engagement community-relations manager.

"It's an area that has significant African American history," Gomez said.

She said her office has attempted to create programming in the area in the past but hasn't seen the "vibrancy" it was looking for; more funding could help.

"It gives us additional fuel and presence to create new opportunities," Gomez said.

The North First Street Cultural District also includes sections of the African American Cultural Trail as well as Skelton Park, which is undergoing renovations and will include a "hall of fame" of local Black musicians.

According to the city, businesses in the area have been serving Black residents for 170 years, acting as a "downtown" for Black residents of Champaign County for much of that time.

North First Street is one of 10 inaugural cultural districts in the state. Seven of the remaining nine are in Chicago, and two are in Springfield.

To qualify, the municipality or nonprofit applying to have a district designated had to demonstrate that the community is currently at risk of losing its cultural identity due to either "gentrification displacement" or the COVID-19 pandemic, or that the community has a general history of economic disinvestment.

Priority was given to applicants with plans that prioritized the preservation of local businesses.

The entities that applied to have these districts recognized are now eligible to apply for $3 million in funding to support economic development and help preserve the communities' unique cultural identities.

Bruce Knight, the city's planning and development manager, said the city does not currently have any plans for what it would do with the funding.

"The proposal includes putting together a committee of stakeholders to identify potential projects for the area," Knight said.

His office will be in touch with business owners in the area as well as the Black Chamber of Commerce to see what would benefit the community, and then apply for funding based on what they would need to complete those projects.

Currently, businesses on the street include Lookin Good Barbershop, the Legendary Rose and Taylor Barbershop and Central Illinois Bakehouse.

The Daily Bread Soup Kitchen, Champaign County History Museum and Champaign Police Department are also located on North First.

"This is a great opportunity to generate equitable economic growth and build on the historic and rich cultural legacy of the African American community through the preservation of North First Street," Mayor Deb Feinen said.