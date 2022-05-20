U.S. markets open in 4 hours 26 minutes

Champion Health, Part of Physitrack Group, Awarded Tech Startup Business of the Year at the Go:Tech Awards

·2 min read
  • PTRK.ST

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / May 20, 2022 / Physitrack (STO:PTRK)

Champion Health, a leading workplace health platform in the UK and part of Physitrack Group, has been awarded Tech Startup Business of the Year at the Go:Tech awards. The Go:Tech awards is a major UK tech award, celebrating businesses and entrepreneurs leading the way in technology and innovation across the UK.

Champion Health was awarded Tech Startup Business of the Year at the 2022 Go:Tech awards, being recognised as the tech start-up that has put its stamp on the sector in which it operates. The Go:Tech awards is backed by Business Leader, the UK's leading media platform for high growth and scale-up businesses. The award is a testament to Champion Health's cutting-edge technology and innovative digital platform.

Champion Health Ltd is a UK-based provider of an all-in-one holistic corporate wellness platform that links proactive and interactive content for all areas of wellbeing into a sleek and seamless platform and app for employees to use anywhere, anytime. To-date, Champion Health has targeted companies with 500+ employees and plans to expand into self-service SMEs and B2C in the medium term. The company provides services globally with headquarters in the UK. In May 2022, Champion Health was acquired by Physitrack PLC.

Learn more at https://championhealth.co.uk/ and watch promotion videos of their ground-breaking platform at https://vimeo.com/705747548/b855bfb175 (1.02 min) and https://vimeo.com/705747763/cead6d9baf (1.29 min)

Enquiries regarding this announcement should be addressed to:
Adam Nilsson, investor and media contact, Physitrack:
+46 (0) 707 46 44 21
ir@physitrack.com
media@physitrack.com

About Physitrack PLC

Physitrack PLC, founded in 2012, is a global digital healthcare provider, focused on the B2B wellness and virtual-first care markets. With staff on four continents, customers in 17 time zones, and end users in 187 countries, Physitrack is a truly global company.

The company has two business lines:
1. Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)-based software platform tailored mainly to physiotherapy and musculoskeletal care, enabling practitioners to deliver clinical home exercises, education prescription, outcomes tracking, triaging and Telehealth.
2. Virtual-first wellness and care provision powered by the Physitrack technology platform and care professionals based in the United Kingdom, Germany and the Nordics.

Physitrack PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom, and listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (PTRK). Visit us at www.physitrackgroup.com

Certified Advisor
FNCA Sweden AB
info@fnca.se
+46 8 528 00399

Attachments

Champion Health, part of Physitrack Group, awarded Tech Startup Business of the Year at the Go:Tech awards

SOURCE: Physitrack



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/702128/Champion-Health-Part-of-Physitrack-Group-Awarded-Tech-Startup-Business-of-the-Year-at-the-GoTech-Awards

