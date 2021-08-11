U.S. markets closed

Champion Iron to Hold a Virtual Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

·2 min read
In this article:
MONTRÉAL, Aug. 11, 2021 /CNW/ - Champion Iron Limited (TSX: CIA) (ASX: CIA) (OTCQX: CIAFF) ("Champion" or the "Company") announces that its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") will be held virtually on Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at 6:00 PM EDT (Montréal time) / Thursday, August 26, 2021 at 8:00 AM AEST (Sydney time). The notice of Meeting, management information circular and related materials (the "Meeting Materials") have been sent to all shareholders. The Meeting Materials are also available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, the ASX at www.asx.com.au and on the Company's website at www.championiron.com.

Due to the continuing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and related government directions, restrictions and public health guidelines limiting physical gatherings, the Meeting will be held virtually by way of a live webcast at https://web.lumiagm.com/456553676 or via the Lumi AGM application. Detailed instructions for shareholders to log in and participate in the Meeting are included in the Meeting Materials. To access the meeting virtually, shareholders will need an Internet connection and an Internet-connected device.

The specific details for the Meeting are as follows:

Dates:

Wednesday, August 25, 2021 (Montréal) / Thursday, August 26, 2021 (Sydney)

Times:

6:00 PM EDT (Montréal time) / 8:00 AM AEST (Sydney time)

Access to the virtual Meeting:

https://web.lumiagm.com/456553676 https://web.lumiagm.com/129465285 or via the Lumi AGM application (login instructions are included in the Meeting Materials)

About Champion Iron Limited

Champion Iron Limited, through its subsidiary Quebec Iron Ore Inc., owns and operates the Bloom Lake Mining Complex, located on the south end of the Labrador Trough, approximately 13 km north of Fermont, Québec. Bloom Lake is an open-pit truck and shovel operation with a concentrator, and it ships iron ore concentrate from the site by rail, initially on the Bloom Lake Railway, to a ship loading port in Sept-Îles, Québec. The Bloom Lake Phase I plant has a nameplate capacity of 7.4 Mtpa and produces a high-grade 66.2% Fe iron ore concentrate with low contaminant levels, which has proven to attract a premium to the Platts IODEX 62% Fe iron ore benchmark. In addition to the partially completed Bloom Lake Phase II project, Champion owns a portfolio of exploration and development projects in the Labrador Trough, including the Kamistiatusset Project located a few kilometres south-east of Bloom Lake, and the Consolidated Fire Lake North iron ore project, located approximately 40 km south of Bloom Lake. The Company sells its iron ore concentrate globally to customers in China, Japan, the Middle East, Europe, South Korea, India and Canada.

For additional information on Champion Iron Limited, please visit our website at: www.championiron.com.

This press release has been authorized for release to the market by the CEO of Champion Iron Limited, David Cataford.

SOURCE Champion Iron Limited

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2021/11/c4511.html

