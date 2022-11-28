U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,963.94
    -62.18 (-1.54%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,849.46
    -497.57 (-1.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,049.50
    -176.86 (-1.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,830.96
    -38.23 (-2.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.55
    +0.27 (+0.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,739.70
    -14.30 (-0.82%)
     

  • Silver

    20.87
    -0.56 (-2.61%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0342
    -0.0062 (-0.60%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7030
    +0.0120 (+0.33%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1960
    -0.0131 (-1.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.9100
    -0.1900 (-0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,217.19
    -372.18 (-2.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    380.17
    -0.12 (-0.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,474.02
    -12.65 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,162.83
    -120.20 (-0.42%)
     

CHAMPION IRON TO PRESENT AT RENMARK FINANCIAL COMMUNICATIONS' VIRTUAL NON-DEAL ROADSHOW SERIES ON THURSDAY, DECEMBER 1, 2022

·3 min read

MONTRÉAL, Nov. 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Champion Iron Limited (TSX: CIA) (ASX: CIA) (OTCQX: CIAFF) ("Champion" or the "Company") announces that it will present at Renmark Financial Communications Inc.'s ("Renmark") live Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow Series on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at 2:00 PM (Montréal time) / Friday December 2, 2022 at 6:00 AM (Sydney time) (the "Event"). Champion welcomes all stakeholders, investors, and other individuals to register and attend the Event.

The Event will be presented in English and feature Champion's Chief Executive Officer, David Cataford. Registration for the Event may be limited and individuals interested in participating will need to register using the link below. The investor presentation to be used at the Event and access to the replay will be available on Champion's website at www.championiron.com.

Register for the Event using the link below:

To ensure adequate connectivity, please access this link using the latest version of Google Chrome.
https://www.renmarkfinancial.com/events/renmark-virtual-non-deal-roadshow-asx-cia-tsx-cia-otcqx-ciaff-2022-12-01-140000

About Champion Iron Limited

Champion Iron Limited, through its subsidiary Quebec Iron Ore Inc., owns and operates the Bloom Lake Mining Complex, located on the south end of the Labrador Trough, approximately 13 km north of Fermont, Québec. Bloom Lake is an open-pit operation with two concentrators that primarily source energy from renewable hydroelectric power. The Bloom Lake Phase I and Phase II plants have a combined nameplate capacity of 15 Mtpa and produce a low contaminant high-grade 66.2% Fe iron ore concentrate with a proven ability to produce a 67.5% Fe direct reduction quality concentrate. Bloom Lake's high-grade and low contaminant iron ore products have attracted a premium to the Platts IODEX 62% Fe iron ore benchmark. The Company ships iron ore concentrate from Bloom Lake by rail, to a ship loading port in Sept-Îles, Québec, and has sold its iron ore concentrate to customers globally, including in China, Japan, the Middle East, Europe, South Korea, India and Canada. In addition to the Bloom Lake Mining Complex, Champion owns a portfolio of exploration and development projects in the Labrador Trough, including the Kamistiatusset Project located a few kilometres south-east of Bloom Lake, and the Consolidated Fire Lake North iron ore project, located approximately 40 km south of Bloom Lake.

About Renmark Financial Communications Inc.

Founded in 1999, Renmark Financial Communications Inc. is North America's leading retail investor relations firm. Employing a strategic and comprehensive mix of exposure tactics, Renmark hosts Virtual Non-Deal Roadshows as well as in-person corporate presentations and maintains daily communications with thousands of brokers and money managers across Canada and the United States. Renmark empowers its publicly traded clientele to maximize their visibility within the financial community and strengthen their investor audience.

www.renmarkfinancial.com

For additional information on Champion Iron Limited, please visit our website at: www.championiron.com.

This press release has been authorized for release to the market by the CEO of Champion Iron Limited, David Cataford.

SOURCE Champion Iron Limited

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/28/c9380.html

Recommended Stories

  • A Gift Guide For Doing Good: How To Give in Support of Climate Causes

    It can be tough to figure out a gift for someone who is super concerned about climate change and the environment. In a holiday that has unfortunately become defined by consumerism, what’s the best present that somehow circumvents buying even more stuff? But sending yet another $100 to powerful, well-known green groups may feel equally as pointless, and for good reason: Research released last year found that a quarter of charitable giving to environmental groups in 2020 went to just five big orga

  • Zac Taylor on Ja’Marr Chase: We’ll see where he’s at on Wednesday

    At the start of the week, it appears the Bengals may have both receiver Ja'Marr Chase and running back Joe Mixon back for the upcoming matchup against the Chiefs. A Monday morning report indicated that the Bengals anticipate having Chase available for Week 13. Head coach Zac Taylor, however, didn’t go that far in his [more]

  • Greg Rousseau, A.J. Epenesa back at practice for Bills

    The Bills will not have Von Miller in the lineup for this Thursday’s game against the Patriots, but it looks like a couple of other edge defenders are on their way back to the field. Defensive ends Greg Rousseau and A.J. Epenesa were both listed as full participants in practice on Monday. Both players were [more]

  • Second-Largest U.S. Pension Buys Up Rivian, Snowflake, Airbnb, and Noble Stock

    California State Teachers’ Retirement System also bought more shares of Snowflake and Airbnb in the third quarter.

  • Robert Saleh: We’re week-to-week at QB, Mike White starts again this week

    When Jets head coach Robert Saleh met with reporters for a Monday press conference last week, the topic of conversation was whether he was going to bench starting quarterback Zach Wilson. Saleh waited a couple of days to announce that Mike White would get the start against the Bears in Week 12 and his three [more]

  • Exxon Mobil Has a Potash Problem in the Permian Basin

    The oil giant shares a chunk of New Mexico land with mining companies, which makes drilling there a challenge.

  • Buy Amazon on Cyber Monday? Check the Charts First

    Amazon stock is struggling to rally on Cyber Monday, as the charts flash caution. Here's how bulls can trade it from here.

  • 3 REITs With Massive Dividend Yields

    Income investors dream of buying stocks whose companies have solid business models and fundamentals, but because of temporary market conditions, the shares have ultra-high yields. When markets sell off as a whole those dreams may come true, but other times dreams turn into nightmares if poor earnings cause dividends to be cut and share prices to tumble even further. Take a look at three real estate investment trusts (REITs) with massive dividend yields and decipher whether they are likely to rew

  • Nio Is a Tried and True Performer

    Nio is delivering positive results despite macroeconomic headwinds

  • 11 Best 3D Printing Stocks To Invest In

    In this article, we will discuss the 11 best 3D printing stocks to invest in. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the global 3D printing industry and explore similar stocks, you can go directly to 5 Best 3D Printing Stocks To Invest In. The 3D printing industry is one of the most exciting […]

  • Airbus faces growing end-year jet delivery crunch -sources

    Airbus is facing an increasingly tight end-year scramble to reach 2022 delivery goals, industry sources and preliminary data suggested on Monday, but analysts said investors would ignore a narrow miss as attention turns to 2023. Airbus has told investors it plans to deliver "around 700" commercial aircraft in 2022. That figure is increasingly under pressure, barring what would be a record and essentially glitch-free performance in the busy month of December, industry sources said on Monday.

  • Investors Are Pouncing on Chinese Stocks Amid Protests

    Political strife is unleashing a new wave of concerns—or opportunity—for Chinese stocks. Here's what you need to know: **Protests are breaking out** + [Record Covid-19 case counts](https://www.wsj.com/articles/china-covid-19-cases-hit-record-high-forcing-fresh-control-measures-11669288935?mod=article_inline) are leading to renewed [draconian lockdown measures](https://www.wsj.com/articles/china-weighs-zero-covid-exit-but-proceeds-with-caution-and-without-timeline-11667826209?mod=article_inline),

  • Who's next? Chinese EVs drive Stellantis' Jeep off the road

    The bankruptcy of Stellantis' Jeep joint venture in China could spell trouble for other global automakers whose output has plunged over the last five years in the world's largest car market, as domestic players rapidly overtake. The first joint venture failure by a foreign brand in the electric vehicle (EV) era, the Oct. 31 bankruptcy filing marks a turning point in that Chinese carmakers are beginning to surpass the long-dominant international brands in giving consumers what they want. "I do not expect Stellantis to be an isolated case," said Marco Santino, a partner at management consultants Oliver Wyman.

  • U.S. oil prices recover from their lowest price of the year

    U.S. oil futures finish higher Monday, with the West Texas Intermediate crude contract recovering from early losses attributed to demand worries tied to China.

  • Amazon To Close Down More Indian Operations As Slowdown And Competition Pinches

    Amazon.Com, Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) looked to exit India's meal deliveries and a service providing bulk doorstep deliveries of packaged consumer goods to small businesses, Bloomberg reports. The exits will involve layoffs of just several hundred out of a workforce of thousands, leaving Amazon relying on its core offerings like online retail in the country. CEO Andy Jassy's cost-reduction campaign came amid slowing growth in several areas of Amazon's business. Also Read: Black Friday Surprise: Walmart

  • Activision Analysts Don’t Need Microsoft Deal to Be Bullish

    (Bloomberg) -- Activision Blizzard Inc. is gaining fans on Wall Street as a flurry of analysts raise their recommendations on the stock even as Microsoft Corp.’s planned acquisition looks increasingly dicey.Most Read from BloombergNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsApple to Lose 6 Million iPhone Pros From Tumult at China PlantThere’s a Job-Market Riddle at the Heart of the Coming RecessionAt least six firms have boosted their ratings in November, including three on Monday

  • Oil: Why Goldman Sachs is still bullish despite headwinds

    The bank's strategists say the supply situation for oil will "inevitably" require "much higher prices."

  • BP to Market Crude From Guyana's Offshore Production Platforms

    BP will be responsible for marketing, evaluating regional and global demand centers, selecting customers, and making suitable transport arrangements.

  • Popeyes, Wingstop, Others Step Up Chicken Offerings as Poultry Prices Drop

    Prices for chicken breasts have fallen about 70% since June, bringing relief to Popeyes, Applebee’s and other chains, which have struggled with escalating costs this year.

  • Analyst Report: Occidental Petroleum Corp.

    OXY is an international oil and gas exploration and production company with operations in the United States, the Middle East and Latin America. Occidental is one of the largest U.S. oil and gas companies, based on equity market capitalization. The company's wholly owned OxyChem subsidiary manufactures and markets color-alkali products and vinyls. Occidental's midstream and marketing segment gathers, processes, and markets hydrocarbons and other commodities. The company was founded in 1920 and is based in Houston. It acquired Anadarko Petroleum in August 2019.