CHAMPION IRON TO PRESENT AT RENMARK FINANCIAL COMMUNICATIONS' VIRTUAL NON-DEAL ROADSHOW SERIES ON THURSDAY, APRIL 14, 2022

·3 min read
In this article:
  • CIAFF

MONTRÉAL, April 12, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Champion Iron Limited (TSX: CIA) (ASX: CIA) (OTCQX: CIAFF) ("Champion" or the "Company") announces that it will present at Renmark Financial Communications Inc.'s ("Renmark") live Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow Series on Thursday, April 14, 2022 at 4:00 PM (Montréal time) / Friday April 15, 2022 at 6:00 AM (Sydney time) (the "Event"). Champion welcomes all stakeholders, investors, and other individuals to register and attend the Event.

The Event will be presented in English and feature Champion's Chief Executive Officer, David Cataford. Registration for the Event may be limited and individuals interested in participating will need to register using the link below. The investor presentation to be used at the Event and access to the replay will be available on Champion's website at www.championiron.com.

Register for the Event using the link below:

To ensure adequate connectivity, please access this link using the latest version of Google Chrome.
https://www.renmarkfinancial.com/live-registration/renmark-virtual-non-deal-roadshow-tsx-cia-otcqx-ciaff-2022-04-14-130000

About Champion Iron Limited

Champion Iron Limited, through its subsidiary Quebec Iron Ore Inc., owns and operates the Bloom Lake Mining Complex, located on the south end of the Labrador Trough, approximately 13 km north of Fermont, Québec. Bloom Lake is an open-pit operation with a concentrator that primarily sources energy from renewable hydroelectric power. The Bloom Lake Phase I plant has a nameplate capacity of 7.4 Mtpa and produces a low contaminant high-grade 66.2% Fe iron ore concentrate and proved its ability to produce a 67.5% Fe direct reduction quality concentrate, which has attracted a premium to the Platts IODEX 62% Fe iron ore benchmark. The Company ships iron ore concentrate from Bloom Lake by rail, to a ship loading port in Sept-Îles, Québec, and sells its iron ore concentrate to customers globally, including in China, Japan, the Middle East, Europe, South Korea, India and Canada. In addition to the ongoing construction to complete the Bloom Lake Phase II project, Champion owns a portfolio of exploration and development projects in the Labrador Trough, including the Kamistiatusset Project located a few kilometres south-east of Bloom Lake, and the Consolidated Fire Lake North iron ore project, located approximately 40 km south of Bloom Lake.

About Renmark Financial Communications Inc.

Founded in 1999, Renmark Financial Communications Inc. is North America's leading retail investor relations firm. Employing a strategic and comprehensive mix of exposure tactics, Renmark hosts Virtual Non-Deal Roadshows as well as in-person corporate presentations and maintains daily communications with thousands of brokers and money managers across Canada and the United States. Renmark empowers its publicly traded clientele to maximize their visibility within the financial community and strengthen their investor audience.

For additional information on Champion Iron Limited, please visit our website at: www.championiron.com.

This press release has been authorized for release to the market by the CEO of Champion Iron Limited, David Cataford.

SOURCE Champion Iron Limited

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/12/c3726.html

