U.S. markets open in 1 hour 59 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,043.25
    +46.50 (+1.16%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,380.00
    +293.00 (+0.91%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,533.50
    +184.50 (+1.49%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,784.10
    +24.20 (+1.38%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.61
    +3.85 (+3.86%)
     

  • Gold

    1,852.40
    +11.40 (+0.62%)
     

  • Silver

    21.78
    +0.36 (+1.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0560
    +0.0027 (+0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9930
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.27
    -2.48 (-7.14%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2347
    +0.0031 (+0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.6770
    -0.7530 (-0.58%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,630.37
    +52.58 (+0.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    736.55
    +19.35 (+2.70%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,319.61
    +76.39 (+1.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,213.64
    +46.54 (+0.18%)
     

CHAMPION IRON PROVIDES NOTICE OF FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2022 RESULTS AND CONFERENCE CALL WEBCAST DETAILS

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • CIAFF

MONTRÉAL, May 11, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Champion Iron Limited (TSX: CIA) (ASX: CIA) (OTCQX: CIAFF) ("Champion" or the "Company") announces that it will be hosting a conference call and webcast on May 26, 2022, at 8:30 AM (Montréal Time) / 10:30 PM (Sydney time) with senior management, during which they will review the Company's fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 financial and operational results.

Champion's audited consolidated financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 will be released prior to the conference call and webcast, and will be available in the "Financial & Regulatory Reports" section of the Company's website at www.championiron.com, under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the ASX at www.asx.com.au.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be accessible for a period of 90 days through Champion's website at www.championiron.com/investors/events-presentations.

Access to the Conference Call:

Tel. local & overseas:

(+1) 416 764 8688

Tel. North America:

(+1) 888 390 0546

Tel. Australia:

1800 076 068

Webcast:

www.championiron.com/investors

Replay overseas:

(+1) 416 764 8677

Replay N. America:

(+1) 888 390 0541

Replay pass code:

919862 #

Replay expiration:

Thursday, June 2, 2022, at 11:59 PM (Montréal time) / Friday, June 3, 2022, at 1:59 PM (Sydney time)

About Champion Iron Limited

Champion Iron Limited, through its subsidiary Quebec Iron Ore Inc., owns and operates the Bloom Lake Mining Complex, located on the south end of the Labrador Trough, approximately 13 km north of Fermont, Québec. Bloom Lake is an open-pit operation with two concentrators that primarily source energy from renewable hydroelectric power. The Bloom Lake Phase I and Phase II plants have a combined nameplate capacity of 15 Mtpa and produce a low contaminant high-grade 66.2% Fe iron ore concentrate with the proven ability to produce a 67.5% Fe direct reduction quality concentrate. Bloom Lake's high-grade and low contaminant iron ore products have attracted a premium to the Platts IODEX 62% Fe iron ore benchmark. The Company ships iron ore concentrate from Bloom Lake by rail, to a ship loading port in Sept-Îles, Québec, and sells its iron ore concentrate to customers globally, including in China, Japan, the Middle East, Europe, South Korea, India and Canada. In addition to the Bloom Lake Mining Complex, Champion owns a portfolio of exploration and development projects in the Labrador Trough, including the Kamistiatusset Project located a few kilometres south-east of Bloom Lake, and the Consolidated Fire Lake North iron ore project, located approximately 40 km south of Bloom Lake.

For additional information on Champion Iron Limited, please visit our website at: www.championiron.com.

This press release has been authorized for release to the market by the CEO of Champion Iron Limited, David Cataford.

SOURCE Champion Iron Limited

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/11/c4007.html

Recommended Stories

  • Roblox posts mixed first-quarter earnings results

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley breaks down Roblox's Q1 revenue miss.

  • Jim Cramer says 'leaving the market is a mistake' ⁠— here's what he's most bullish on right now

    Mr. Mad Money remains optimistic.

  • Coinbase earnings: Analyst details crypto company’s ‘biggest strength’

    Lisa Ellis, a partner at MoffettNathanson, breaks down Coinbase's latest earnings results and highlights the crypto company's key strengths and weaknesses.

  • Selloff in Stocks Isn’t Over Yet, Says Morgan Stanley

    (Bloomberg) -- The rout in stocks isn’t over just yet, according to Morgan Stanley strategists, who see scope for both US and European equities to correct further amid mounting concerns of slowing growth.Most Read from BloombergDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayBiden Team Sees China Tilt Aided as Putin Falters in UkraineMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Bounce Back in Countdown to Key CPI Data: Markets WrapCrypto’s Audacious Algor

  • Here's Why Upstart Stock Crashed Today

    Shares of Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) plunged 56% on Tuesday after the artificial intelligence-powered lending platform slashed its full-year growth forecast. Upstart's revenue soared 156% year over year to $310 million in the first quarter. Upstart's operating income, in turn, surged 123% to $34.8 million.

  • ARK's Wood sees global recession, blames market selloff on Fed hike plan

    The global economy is in recession and recent stock market volatility is a sign investors believe that the Federal Reserve's plan to continue hiking interest rates is too aggressive, star stock picker Cathie Wood said in a webinar on Tuesday. Wood, whose ARK Innovation ETF outperformed all other U.S. equity funds during the pandemic rally in 2020, said slowing economic growth will likely benefit the type of innovative companies that the fund invests in.

  • Coinbase Earnings Reveal a Large Loss. The Stock Is Sinking.

    Coinbase Global stock was tumbling Wednesday after the broker reported a wider-than-expected loss. Coinbase shares were falling 15.5% in premarket trading Wednesday, after dropping 12.6% ahead of the earnings report. Coinbase stock is down 83% from an all-time high of $368.90 last November, when Bitcoin’s price also peaked at $67,802.30 per coin.

  • The Big Breaking News That Sent Nio Stock Surging Early Today

    After Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock's Monday crash, the electric vehicle (EV) stock opened Tuesday on a strong note, even surging as high as 8.3% at one point in early trading. Although Nio shares gave up most of those gains and then some as the day progressed, they were back in the green as of 1:35 p.m. ET. Had it not been for the choppy market, Nio shares could have easily sustained momentum through the day given the big breaking news that came in this morning.

  • Cathie Wood shocks the market after dumping $12.7 million of Tesla stock to snap up some in General Motors

    The tech über-bull trimmed her holdings in Elon Musk’s carmaker amid a recent slump to put a bet down on GM’s fledgling robotaxi business.

  • Stock Market Recession 2022: 10 Stocks to Sell Now According to Analysts

    In this article, we discuss the stock market recession theories and the 10 stocks to sell now according to analysts. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, click Stock Market Recession 2022: 5 Stocks to Sell Now According to Analysts. While the S&P 500 returned 27% to investors in 2021, the index […]

  • Upstart stock crashes after the lender cut its full-year outlook

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brian Sozzi discusses Upstart stock.

  • Disney set to report second-quarter earnings on Wednesday afternoon

    Yahoo Finance reporter Allie Canal previews Disney earnings, which are set to come out on Wednesday after the closing bell.&nbsp;

  • Altria's Surprise Drop Was Small Compared to This After-Hours Mover Tuesday

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) still fell on the day, but both the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) were able to regain their footing and post modest gains to claw back some lost ground. One surprising source of declines came from tobacco giant Altria Group (NYSE: MO), which until now had been a relatively secure defensive play that had held up well. Could Altria lose its closest partner?

  • SoftBank Faces Record Loss as Masayoshi Son’s Bets Tumble Again

    (Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Masayoshi Son is poised to set another record -- and not the good kind. When he reports earnings for the March quarter Thursday, SoftBank Group Corp.’s Vision Fund investment unit may have lost more money in one quarter than it ever has before. Most Read from BloombergDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayBiden Team Sees China Tilt Aided as Putin Falters in UkraineMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Bounce Bac

  • Unity Software's stock plunges nearly 30% on weak revenue guidance

    Unity Software Inc.'s. stock plummeted 29.3% in extended trading Tuesday after the software company reported fiscal first-quarter results that were largely in line with Wall Street analysts' forecasts, but issued poor second-quarter and fiscal year revenue guidance. Unity reported a net loss of $177.6 million, or 60 cents a share, compared with a net loss of $107.5 million, or 39 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted earnings were a loss of 8 cents a share. Revenue increased 36% to $3

  • Famed short-seller betting Elon Musk tanks Twitter stock by slashing his takeover bid

    Hindenburg Research, which blew the whistle on Nikola fraud, believes investors underestimate the mounting risk that the Tesla CEO will lower his $44 billion offer.

  • The key stock to watch for the market bottom: Morning Brief

    Here's what to watch in the markets on Wednesday, May 11, 2022.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks With at Least 8% Dividend Yield

    A series of headwinds have inflamed worries lately, as investors try to find a path through geopolitical turmoil and the threat of recession in the mid-term. Worse are the stubborn inflationary pressures, rising prices that show no signs of slowing down. Taken all together, these factors are straining the economy and have pushed the S&P 500 well into correction territory this year, down by 15% so far. All of this has investors moving heavily into defensive stocks. Watching the market conditions

  • AT&T Stock: Is It A Buy Right Now? Here's What Earnings, Charts Show

    Despite being one of the most recognizable wireless carriers in the U.S., AT&T stock has had a rough year. But it does have some perks.

  • Occidental Petroleum Stock Rises on Record $4.7 Billion Quarterly Profit

    Occidental's first-quarter profit rises to a record $4.7 billion on the back of a 65% increase in realized oil prices.