U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,190.25
    -2.75 (-0.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,249.00
    -31.00 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,695.25
    -5.00 (-0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,246.80
    -0.30 (-0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.01
    -0.20 (-0.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,894.30
    -6.90 (-0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    27.69
    -0.18 (-0.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2179
    -0.0024 (-0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5740
    +0.0100 (+0.64%)
     

  • Vix

    17.36
    -1.48 (-7.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4096
    -0.0022 (-0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.1910
    +0.0610 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,567.40
    +265.74 (+0.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,015.15
    -8.46 (-0.83%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,026.93
    -2.86 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,419.86
    -222.33 (-0.78%)
     

Champion Iron Reports Record Financial Results for its Fourth Quarter and 2021 Fiscal Year Results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·25 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

FY2021 EPS of $0.97, EBITDA of $819.5M and net cash flow from operations of $623.5M; Phase II expansion on track for completion by mid-2022; and advanced new programs to develop technologies and products

MONTRÉAL, May 26, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Champion Iron Limited (TSX: CIA) (ASX: CIA) (OTCQX: CIAFF) ("Champion" or the "Company") is pleased to announce operational and financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended March 31, 2021.

Conference Call Details
Champion will host a conference call and webcast on May 27, 2021 at 8:30 AM EDT (Montréal Time) / 10:30 PM AEST (Sydney time) to discuss the fourth quarter and annual results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021. Call details are outlined at the end of this press release (the "News Release").

Highlights

Health & Safety

  • Expansion of Bloom Lake's COVID-19 laboratory testing capacity, allowing ongoing and uninterrupted operational activities; and

  • An employee recordable injury frequency rate of 2.45, which is in line with Québec's open pit industry standards.

Financial

  • Revenues of $396.7M and $1,281.8M for the three-month period and year ended March 31, 2021, respectively, compared to $175.7M and $785.1M, respectively, for the same periods in 2020;

  • Record EBITDA1 of $275.8M for the three-month period ended March 31, 2021, compared to $60.7M for the same period in 2020. Record EBITDA1 of $819.5M for the year ended March 31, 2021, compared to $347.4M for the same period in 2020;

  • Record net income of $155.9M for the three-month period ended March 31, 2021 (EPS of $0.32), compared to $18.4M for the same period in 2020 (EPS of $0.04). Record net income of $464.4M for the year ended March 31, 2021 (EPS of $0.97), compared to $121.1M for the same period in 2020 (EPS of $0.20);

  • Net cash flow from operations of $228.6M for the three-month period ended March 31, 2021, representing operating cash flow per share1 of $0.46, compared to $84.6M or $0.18 per share1 for the same period in 2020. Net cash flow from operations of $623.5M for the year ended March 31, 2021, representing operating cash flow per share1 of $1.30, compared to $309.6M or $0.70 per share1 for the same period in 2020;

  • Cash on hand1 and restricted cash totaled $680.5M as at March 31, 2021, compared to $551.8M as at December 31, 2020 and $298.7M as at March 31, 2020; and

  • Full repayment of the US$20.0M revolving credit facility on March 30, 2021, bringing the total undrawn and available credit facilities to US$220.0M as at March 31, 2021.

Operations

  • Production of 2,011,400 wmt of high-grade 66.5% iron ore ("Fe") concentrate for the three-month period ended March 31, 2021, compared to 1,891,800 wmt for the same period in 2020, contributing to a record annual production of 8,001,200 wmt of high-grade 66.4% Fe concentrate for the year ended March 31, 2021, compared to 7,903,700 wmt for the same period in 2020;

  • Recovery rate of 82.6% and 83.5% for the three-month period and year ended March 31, 2021, respectively, compared to a recovery rate of 82.3% and 82.6%, respectively, for the same periods in 2020; and

  • Free on Board (''FOB'') total cash cost1 of $54.4/dmt (US$43.0/dmt) (C1) and $54.2/dmt (US$41.0/dmt) for the three-month period and year ended March 31, 2021, respectively, compared to $53.9/dmt (US$40.1/dmt) and $52.7/dmt (US$39.6/dmt), respectively, for the same periods in 2020.

Growth and Development

  • Progression of laboratory testing for the production of iron ore concentrate, grading more than 69% Fe, enabling the Company to engage with Direct Reduction ("DR") iron and steel producers, and help support decarbonization initiatives;

  • Ongoing laboratory testing and development of cold pelletizing technologies;

  • Quarterly and annual production of 374,400 wmt and 575,700 wmt, respectively, of DR quality iron ore concentrate, grading 67.7% Fe with a combined silica and alumina content of 2.8%; and

  • Acquisition of the Kamistiatusset iron ore project (the "Kami Project") and its related mining properties on April 1, 2021, and initiation of work related to revising the Kami Project's feasibility study, as the Company evaluates its growth alternatives within its portfolio.

Phase II Expansion Project ("Phase II") Milestones

  • Construction work is progressing as planned with more than 200 individuals actively working on the Phase II project, which is expected to be completed by mid-2022;

  • Agreement to expand the existing long-term rail contract with Quebec North Shore and Labrador Railway ("QNS&L") to accommodate the anticipated increased Phase II production volumes;

  • Receipt and installation of most of the spirals required for the Phase II plant; and

  • Ordering of long lead time items, including the stacker reclaimer by Société Ferroviaire et Portuaire de Pointe-Noire ("SFPPN").

"My recognition goes to our people for their ability to navigate the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, enabling our Company to report record fourth quarter and 2021 fiscal year financial and operational results," stated Champion's CEO, Mr. David Cataford. "Additionally, our Company's commitment to reduce our industry's environmental footprint is at the forefront, as we initiated a program to develop and test new products aimed at reducing emissions in the steelmaking process. We are also building on the market's robust appetite for our high-grade iron ore concentrate with our growth projects. Accordingly, we are rapidly advancing the Phase II expansion project, which remains on track for completion by mid-2022, in addition to the recent acquisition of the Kami Project. Reporting our third full year of stable operational performance, we thank our people and partners who shared our vision in recommissioning Bloom Lake. Together, we are reducing emissions in the global steel industry and participating in the post-pandemic economic recovery of Québec, with our strong operations and growth initiatives."

Bloom Lake Phase II Update

During the three-month period ended March 31, 2021, $45,971,000 in capital expenditures and $9,200,000 in advance payments were incurred for the project, for a total of $170,317,000 invested to date, which included $15,211,000 in advance payments to SFPPN. There are currently more than 200 employees, consultants and subcontractors actively working on-site to meet the Bloom Lake Phase II completion objectives and consequently, construction work is progressing as planned. The following work was undertaken and the following milestones were achieved during the three-month period ended March 31, 2021:

  • Agreement to expand the existing long-term rail contract with QNS&L to support the expected Phase II production volumes;

  • Stacker reclaimer ordered by SFPPN;

  • Receipt and installation of most of the Phase II plant spirals;

  • Purchase of major mining equipment;

  • Modifications made to the loading tower to accommodate Phase II operations; and

  • Award of contracts for summer works in the tailings facility.

The Company intends to deliver the project by mid-2022 with the construction work to reach its peak between May and October 2021.

Product Research and Development

The Company believes that the steel industry is undergoing a structural shift in its steelmaking methods, including an increased focus on reducing greenhouse gas emissions from the iron and steelmaking processes. This dynamic could create rising demand for higher grade raw materials and a shift towards reduction technologies used to produce liquid iron, such as the use of DR in Electric Arc Furnace ("EAF") instead of the Blast Furnace ("BF") for liquid iron production.

Accordingly, the Company has decided to deploy a Research and Development ("R&D") program which aims to develop technologies and products to support the steelmaking transition from the BF method to the DR-EAF method, while supporting emissions reduction in the BF process.

During the three-month period and year ended March 31, 2021, the Company incurred product "R&D" expenses of $336,000 and $1,258,000, respectively. During the 2021 fiscal year, the program focused on three main areas:

  1. Development of an iron ore pellet feed of more than 69% Fe;

  2. Optimization of DR quality iron ore concentrate production of an average of 67.7% Fe; and

  3. Development of a cold pelletizing technology.

Utilization of the DR process requires higher quality raw materials. Given the high-quality nature of the iron ore concentrate produced at the Bloom Lake Mining Complex, the Company believes it can become a key player in reducing greenhouse gas emissions in the steelmaking process. During the year, the Company has demonstrated, at laboratory scale, its ability to upgrade its current iron ore concentrate product to more than 69% Fe using a flotation process.

During the first half of the year ended March 31, 2021, the Company also received confirmation from DR pellet producers and DR plant operators that its initial commercial production test, completed during the fourth quarter of the 2020 fiscal year, qualified as DR iron ore concentrate. With this confirmed product specification, in the three-month period and year ended March 31, 2021, the Company produced respectively 374,400 wmt and 575,700 wmt of DR quality iron ore concentrate, at an average of 67.7% Fe, with an average combined silica and alumina content of 2.8%. This demonstrates the ability of the Company to produce and sell higher quality iron ore products. DR quality iron ore production strategically positions the Company to potentially increase its customer base and confirms that Bloom Lake is one of the few producing deposits globally that can transition its product offering in response to a potential shift in the steelmaking methods in the coming years.

Additionally, as part of its commitment to participate in the iron and steel industry decarbonization, the Company has financed and collaborated with a European-based company which holds a proprietary cold agglomeration technology. The objective of the cold pelletizing technology is to substantially reduce the emissions linked to the agglomeration of its material. Promising laboratory results demonstrated that carbon emissions related to agglomeration could be reduced by more than 95% with this technology. The Company intends to further explore the potential of cold pelletizing technologies towards industrial trials, with this European-based company.

Bloom Lake Mine Operating Activities


Three Months Ended

Year Ended


March 31,

March 31,


2021

2020

Variance

2021

2020

Variance








Operating Data







Waste mined and hauled (wmt)

3,796,300

3,180,100

19 %

15,481,100

13,742,400

13 %

Ore mined and hauled (wmt)

5,636,100

5,413,100

4 %

21,571,700

20,817,400

4 %

Material mined and hauled (wmt)

9,432,400

8,593,200

10 %

37,052,800

34,559,800

7 %








Strip ratio

0.67

0.59

14 %

0.72

0.66

9 %








Ore milled (wmt)

5,237,800

4,880,000

7 %

20,598,700

19,749,800

4 %

Head grade Fe (%)

30.7

31.7

(3 %)

30.7

32.1

(4 %)

Recovery (%)

82.6

82.3

— %

83.5

82.6

1 %

Product Fe (%)

66.5

66.5

— %

66.4

66.4

— %

Iron ore concentrate produced (wmt)

2,011,400

1,891,800

6 %

8,001,200

7,903,700

1 %

Iron ore concentrate sold (dmt)

1,971,100

1,888,200

4 %

7,684,500

7,577,400

1 %








Financial Data (in thousands of dollars)







Revenues

396,702

175,702

126 %

1,281,815

785,086

63 %

Cost of sales

107,137

101,721

5 %

416,272

399,368

4 %

Cost of sales - incremental costs related to COVID-19

3,162

— %

12,610

— %

Other expenses

14,591

12,862

13 %

43,693

37,178

18 %

Net finance costs

5,430

4,684

16 %

22,428

84,244

(73 %)

Net income)

155,934

18,351

750 %

464,425

121,050

284 %

EBITDA1

275,764

60,655

355 %

819,477

347,433

136 %








Statistics (in dollars per dmt sold)







Gross average realized selling price

220.0

130.5

69 %

182.3

142.5

28 %

Net average realized selling price1

201.3

93.1

116 %

166.8

103.6

61 %

Total cash cost (C1 cash cost)1

54.4

53.9

1 %

54.2

52.7

3 %

All-in sustaining cost1

65.1

59.8

9 %

62.8

62.7

— %

Cash operating margin1

136.2

33.3

309 %

104.0

40.9

154 %

Operational Performance

On March 24, 2020, the Company announced the ramp down of its operations following directives from the Government of Québec (the "Government") in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which required mining activities to be reduced to a minimum within the province of Québec. As announced by the Company on April 23, 2020, operations gradually ramped up following the Government's announcement that mining activities were to be considered a "priority service" in Québec. Early actions implemented by the Company in response to the COVID-19 pandemic minimized impacts on the Company and its operations. Despite disruptions to operations in the first quarter of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021, the Company was able to set a new annual record production of 8,001,200 wmt of high-grade iron ore concentrate during the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021.

During the three-month period ended March 31, 2021, 9,432,400 tonnes of material was mined and hauled, compared to 8,593,200 tonnes for the same period in 2020, an increase of 10%. This increase in material mined and hauled is attributable to the Company's ongoing mining equipment rebuild program, which provided a higher equipment utilization rate and additional equipment availability. The higher volume mined is also attributable to the commissioning of an additional haul truck during the year ended March 31, 2021.

The strip ratio increased to 0.67 for the three-month period ended March 31, 2021, compared to 0.59 for the same period in 2020. Although the strip ratio is in line with the annual mine plan, it was negatively impacted by the Company's efforts to recover the waste backlog accumulated during the first quarter of the 2021 fiscal year, when Champion's operations were disrupted by the Government's imposed COVID-19 directives.

The Bloom Lake plant processed 5,237,800 tonnes of ore during the three-month period ended March 31, 2021, compared to 4,880,000 tonnes for the same period in 2020, representing an increase of 7%. The higher throughput resulted from higher mined ore availability and a higher mill utilization rate. The continuous improvements and operational innovations allowed the Company to increase throughput stability and reach a higher level of mill productivity, despite the inefficiencies created by COVID-19, enabling the Company to capitalize on elevated iron ore prices.

The iron ore head grade for the three-month period ended March 31, 2021 was 30.7%, compared to 31.7% for the same period in 2020. The decrease in head grade is attributable to the presence of some lower grade ore being sourced and blended from different pits when compared to the prior year, which is in line with the mining plan and the life of mine head grade average.

During the three-month period ended March 31, 2021, the Company produced 374,400 wmt of DR quality iron ore concentrate at 67.7% Fe, with a combined silica and alumina content of 2.8%. This production has been sold during the three-month period ended March 31, 2021, demonstrating the Company's ability to adapt to meet demand for higher quality iron ore products. The Company's average recovery rate of 82.6% remained stable during the three-month period ended March 31, 2021 despite being adversely impacted by the production of low-silica concentrate, compared to a recovery rate of 82.3% for the same period in 2020.

Bloom Lake produced 2,011,400 wmt of 66.5% Fe high-grade iron ore concentrate during the three-month period ended March 31, 2021, an increase of 6%, compared to 1,891,800 wmt for the same period in 2020. The higher production is mainly a result of higher throughput, despite being partially offset by a lower head grade.

Financial Performance

Revenues

During the three-month period ended March 31, 2021, 1,971,100 tonnes of high-grade iron ore concentrate were sold at the CFR China gross average realized price of US$173.9/dmt, before provisional sales adjustments and shipping costs. The gross average realized selling price of US$173.9/dmt represents a premium of 4.2% over the benchmark IODEX 62% Fe CFR China Index ("P62") price, compared to a premium of 8.9% for the same period in 2020. The gross average realized selling price reflects the sales at a determined price, as well as the forward price at the expected settlement date for 1,007,000 tonnes which were in transit at the end of the period. The gross average realized selling price of US$173.9/dmt is lower for the quarter, compared to the average IODEX 65% Fe CFR China Index ("P65") of US$191.2/dmt for the same period. The difference is due to the fact that the majority of the gross realized selling price is determined using the forward price when on or after the vessel's arrival to the port at discharge, which was at a significant discount compared to the average P65 during the period.

Benefiting from rising pellet premiums and the global economic recovery during the period, the Company reduced or cancelled discounted pricing on some sales to the P65 index, previously required to compete with the pricing of pellets which experienced multi-year lows in previous periods. As such, the Company expects its iron ore concentrate pricing to continue tracking the P65 index in the long-term. In addition, the Company should continue to benefit from the current period prices for its contracted volumes, based on previous months' P65 prices in the upcoming fiscal period ending June 30, 2021. Other factors influencing the Company's realized price included the increasing demand for low silica and alumina products, due to rising coking coal prices and falling levels of iron ore inventories at Chinese ports, further tightening iron ore availability.

During the three-month period ended March 31, 2021, the global economic recovery, rising fuel prices and decreased vessel availability contributed to the rising sea freight index, when compared to the previous quarter. The Company paid lower freight costs in the three-month period ended March 31, 2021, compared to the same period in 2020, even if the C3 Baltic Capesize Index ("C3") was higher. The freight costs variation relative to the C3 index during the period is mainly due to the timing of the vessels' booking and the fact that the Company benefited from a freight contract at a fixed price of US$17.50 per tonne plus freight commissions for one vessel per month through March 2021.

During the three-month period ended March 31, 2021, the final price was established for the 601,000 tonnes of iron ore that were in transit as at December 31, 2020. Accordingly, during the three-month period ended March 31, 2021, provisional pricing adjustments of $20,449,000 were recorded as additional revenues for the 601,000 tonnes, representing a positive impact of US$8.4/dmt.

After taking into account sea freight costs of US$23.0/dmt and the provisional sales adjustment of US$8.4/dmt, the Company obtained a net average realized selling price of US$159.3/dmt (CA$201.3/dmt) for its high-grade iron ore delivered to the end customer. Revenues totaled $396,702,000 for the three-month period ended March 31, 2021 compared to $175,702,000 for the same period in 2020. The increase is attributable to a higher net average realized selling price1.

Cost of Sales

Cost of sales represents mining, processing, and mine site-related general and administrative expenses.

During the three-month period ended March 31, 2021, the total cash cost1 or C1 cash cost1 per tonne, excluding specific and incremental costs related to COVID-19, totaled $54.4/dmt, compared to $53.9/dmt for the same period in 2020. The total cash cost1 for the period was higher mainly due to a lower head grade and the negative impact of inefficiencies related to COVID-19 preventive measures involving social distancing protocols.

In general, the Company's total cash cost1 remained relatively stable through the quarters even if the year ended March 31, 2021 was negatively impacted by the inefficiencies related to COVID-19.

Net Income & EBITDA1

For the three-month period ended March 31, 2021, the Company generated record a net income of $155,934,000 (EPS of $0.32), compared to $18,351,000 (EPS of $0.04) for the same period in 2020. The increase in net income is mainly due to higher gross profit and higher other income, partially offset by higher income and mining taxes from increased taxable income.

For the three-month period ended March 31, 2021, the Company generated a record EBITDA1 of $275,764,000 including non-cash share-based payments, representing an EBITDA margin1 of 70%, compared to $60,655,000, representing an EBITDA margin1 of 35% for the same period in 2020. The variation in EBITDA1 period over period is primarily due to the higher revenue from higher net average realized selling price1, partially offset by higher production costs and incremental costs related to COVID-19.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This News Release includes certain information and statements that may constitute "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements other than statements of historical facts, included in this News Release that address future events, developments or performance that Champion expects to occur, including Management's expectations regarding (i) the Company's ability to advance the Phase II expansion project and its construction and completion timeline, production volume and project economics; (ii) decarbonization initiatives; (iii) laboratory testing and development of cold pelletizing technologies; (iv) the revision of the Kami Project feasibility study; (v) the impact of iron ore prices fluctuations; (vi) global macroeconomics and iron ore industry conditions; (vii) the Company's growth; (viii) the Company's ability to increase its customer base; (ix) the ongoing and uninterrupted operational activities related to COVID-19; and * the cold agglomeration technology and its potential to reduce emissions, are forward-looking statements. Statements relating to "reserves" or "resources" are deemed to be forward-looking statements as they involve the implied assessment, based on certain estimates and assumptions, that the reserves and resources described exist in the quantities predicted or estimated and that the reserves can be profitably mined in the future. Actual reserves and resources may be greater or less than the estimates provided herein. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "continues", "forecasts", "projects", "predicts", "intends", "anticipates", "aims", "targets" or "believes", or variations of, or the negatives of, such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Although Champion believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, most of which are beyond the control of the Company, which may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements include, without limitation: the results of feasibility studies; changes in the assumptions used to prepare feasibility studies; project delays; continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions; general economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; future prices of iron ore; future transportation costs, failure of plant, equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; delays in obtaining governmental approvals, necessary permitting or in the completion of development or construction activities; the effects of catastrophes and public health crises, including impact of COVID-19 on the global economy, the iron ore market and Champion's operations, as well as those factors discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" of the Company's 2021 Annual Information Form and the MD&A for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021, all of which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, the ASX at www.asx.com.au and the Company's website at www.championiron.com. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

All of Champion's forward-looking information contained in this News Release is given as of the date hereof and is based upon the opinions and estimates of Champion's Management and information available to Management as at the date hereof. Champion disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any of its forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that it will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements. Champion cautions that the foregoing list of risks and uncertainties is not exhaustive. Investors and others should carefully consider the above factors as well as the uncertainties they represent and the risks they entail. Inherent in forward-looking statements are risks, uncertainties and other factors beyond the Company's ability to predict or control. The forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date hereof or such other date or dates specified in such statements.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

A webcast and conference call to discuss the foregoing results will be held on May 27, 2021 at 8:30 AM EDT (Montréal Time) / 10:30 PM AEST (Sydney time). Listeners may access a live webcast of the conference call from the Investors section of the Company's website at www.championiron.com/investors/events-presentations or by dialing toll free 1-888-390-0546 within North America or +1-800-076-068 from Australia.

An online archive of the webcast will be available by accessing the Company's website at www.championiron.com/investors/events-presentations. A telephone replay will be available for one week after the call by dialing +1-888-390-0541 within North America or +1-416-764-8677 overseas, and entering passcode 796831#.

About Champion Iron Limited

Champion Iron Limited, through its subsidiary Quebec Iron Ore Inc., owns and operates the Bloom Lake Mining Complex, located on the south end of the Labrador Trough, approximately 13 km north of Fermont, Québec, adjacent to established iron ore producers. Bloom Lake is an open-pit truck and shovel operation with a concentrator, and it ships iron ore concentrate from the site by rail, initially on the Bloom Lake Railway, to a ship loading port in Sept-Îles, Québec. The Bloom Lake Phase I plant has a nameplate capacity of 7.4 Mtpa and produces a high-grade 66.2% Fe iron ore concentrate with low contaminant levels, which has proven to attract a premium to the Platts IODEX 62% Fe iron ore benchmark. In addition to the partially completed Bloom Lake Phase II project, Champion owns a portfolio of exploration and development projects in the Labrador Trough, including the Kami Project located a few kilometres south east of Bloom Lake, and the Fire Lake North iron ore project, located approximately 40 km south of Bloom Lake. The Company sells its iron ore concentrate globally, including customers in China, Japan, the Middle East, Europe, South Korea, India and Canada.

Abbreviations

Unless otherwise specified, all dollar figures stated herein are expressed in Canadian dollars, except for: (i) tabular amounts which are in thousands of Canadian dollars; and (ii) per share or per tonne amounts. The following abbreviations are used throughout this News Release: US$ (United States dollar), CA$ (Canadian dollar), t (tonnes), wmt (wet metric tonnes), dmt (dry metric tonnes), Mtpa (million tonnes per annum), M (million), km (kilometers), m (meters), EPS (earnings per share) and Bloom Lake or Bloom Lake Mine (Bloom Lake Mining Complex). The utilization of "Champion" or the "Company" refers to Champion Iron Limited and/or one, or more, or all of its subsidiaries, as applicable.

For additional information on Champion Iron Limited, please visit our website at: www.championiron.com.

This press release has been authorized for release to the market by the CEO of Champion Iron Limited, David Cataford.

Copies of the Company's Consolidated Audited Financial Statements and associated Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended March 31, 2021, are available under the Company's filing on SEDAR (www.sedar.com), on the ASX (www.asx.com.au) or the Company's website (www.championiron.com). All amounts are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.

_____________________________________

1 This is a non-IFRS financial performance measure with no standard definition under IFRS. See the "Non-IFRS Financial Performance Measures" section included in note 22 of the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis for the period ended March 31, 2021 (the "MD&A") available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, the ASX at www.asx.com.au and the Company's website at www.championiron.com.

SOURCE Champion Iron Limited

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2021/26/c8794.html

Recommended Stories

  • Slowly But Surely, Central Banks Are Signaling Policy Shifts

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Central banks are beginning to tip toe away from their emergency monetary settings, with New Zealand following in the footsteps of Canada to flag a potential interest-rate increase next year.Markets seized on the tightening narrative Wednesday, jolting New Zealand bond yields and its currency higher. As vaccines roll-outs continue and economies reopen, traders have been slowly dialing up expectations on rate hikes or a slowing of asset purchases elsewhere too.New Zealand’s outlook was much more hawkish than expected and may yet signal a global shift, according to Sharon Zollner, chief economist at ANZ Bank New Zealand in Auckland.“We can’t rule out that the tail may wag the dog, influencing global market expectations of whether other central banks may also take a more hawkish turn,” she said.Financial markets have already brought forward pricing of the Federal Reserve’s first rate hike by almost a year since early February. Over the same period, market expectations from the Bank of England have switched from rate cuts by late 2022 to a rate increase, while investors have almost abandoned bets on further European Central Bank reductions to instead price in a 10 basis-point upward move by the end of 2023.With major central banks embroiled in bond buying and other easing programs which traditionally get wound down first, most rate hikes remain some way off. But talk of a taper in asset purchases is catching on.Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida told Yahoo! Finance in an interview Tuesday that there may be a point in upcoming policy meetings where officials can discuss scaling back purchases.Fed Vice Chairman for Supervision Randal Quarles said on Wednesday that it will be important for the central bank to begin discussing in coming months plans to reduce its massive bond purchases if the economy continues to power ahead.The BOE has slowed bond-buying and signaled that it’s on course to end that support later this year. Australia’s central bank has set July as a deadline for deciding on whether to extend purchases.Norway is on track to start a hiking cycle, and Iceland has already begun. The Bank of Canada announced last month a reduction in debt purchases as it forecast a faster economic recovery that may pave the way for rate increases next year.Turning Point“The shift in monetary policy is starting,” said Alicia Garcia Herrero, Hong Kong based chief economist for Asia Pacific at Natixis, who used to work for the ECB and International Monetary Fund.Detailing its new outlook, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand on Wednesday published forecasts for its benchmark rate -- for the first time in more than a year -- that show the rate beginning to rise in mid-2022. New Zealand’s short-dated rates, which are most responsive to the bank’s outlook, led the climb as markets baked in higher interest rates.To be sure, this shift is still conditional.RBNZ Governor Adrian Orr said the bank’s outlook is predicated on the economy recovery continuing as vaccines roll out and the pandemic is contained. In a press conference after the bank announced its new outlook, Orr stressed that the rate hike forecasts are not until the second half of 2022 and that “who knows where we’ll be by then.”The Fed’s Clarida also qualified his remarks around employment data and how inflation pressures play out, which he expects to be transitory.It’s also the case that not every central bank is signaling a policy move, not least in the euro zone, where ECB Executive Board member Fabio Panetta said on Wednesday that he hasn’t seen a shift in the economic outlook to justify a reduction in bond purchases.In emerging markets, the shift is splintering. Hungary’s central bank said this week it was ready to deliver monetary tightening, and Russia, Turkey and Brazil have already hiked. The People’s Bank of China is holding the line with relatively disciplined stimulus, while others continue to support growth as the virus continues to spread.“There is growth divergence due to a much slower vaccination process in the emerging world and renewed waves,” said Garcia-Herrero. “They will suffer from a double whammy as the Fed starts moving towards tapering.”(Updates with Fed’s Quarles taper remarks in 8th paragraph)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • DBS Bank CEO: We Have Twice as Many Engineers as Bankers

    Banks and financial regulators should facilitate the tokenization of the financial system, DBS CEO Piyush Gupta said during Consensus 2021.

  • In Desperate Move, Venezuela Tries to Make Fuel in Oil Upgraders

    (Bloomberg) -- In the latest desperate attempt to deal with fuel shortages that have crippled Venezuela’s economy, government leaders are trying to repurpose two massive oil upgraders to make a main ingredient for gasoline instead.With U.S. sanctions preventing the country from importing naphtha, a petroleum product its refineries use as feedstock, state-owned Petroleos de Venezuela will seek to make its own at upgraders designed to process heavy crude into lighter oil for the international market, according to documents seen by Bloomberg and people with knowledge of the plan, who asked not to be named because the information isn’t public. The plants are the Petropiar partnership with Chevron Corp. and the Petrocedeno venture with Total SE and Equinor ASA.Venezuela’s acute fuel shortage has forced businesses and factories to shut, while drivers line up for hours or even days to fill up. The conversion of the Hugo Chavez-era crude upgraders marks another dramatic departure from a time when the OPEC-founding nation was a top oil exporter, now reduced to one of the poorest nations in the Western Hemisphere under the U.S.-sanctioned Nicolas Maduro regime.The work at the Petropiar and Petrocedeno plants, which strip away sulfur and other impurities from the sludgy heavy crude from the Orinoco Belt, started in April, the people said.It’s unclear how PDVSA can pull the overhaul off without the help of foreign partners or international contractors, which can no longer do business with the battered, cash-strapped state oil producer. The company has struggled to even perform basic maintenance at its plants, which lack replacement parts it hasn’t been able to import.PDVSA, Chevron and Total didn’t immediately reply to requests for comment. A representative from Equinor deferred any questions to PDVSA. Refineries typically make their own heavy naphtha as a stage in the processing of crude into gasoline. PDVSA units have long lost that ability because of broken equipment. The country’s upgraders are in better shape because they were operated with the help of foreign partners until recently. Plus, the processing of heavy oil into so-called synthetic crude at the plants already involved some naphtha production.To convert the upgraders into feedstock suppliers for refineries, which will involve installing new equipment and pipelines, PDVSA is hiring local contractors, the people said. The overhaul will not prevent the plants from also being used for their original purpose of making synthetic crude.The plants will initially feed PDVSA’s Cardon and Puerto La Cruz refineries with 30,000 barrels a day of heavy naphtha, the documents show. A plan to lay pipelines that will allow supplies to reach 112,000 barrels a day are still being discussed with contractors, the people said.It’s not the first time the upgraders have been repurposed since U.S. sanctions have practically shut off Venezuela from the international crude market.PDVSA’s four upgraders were converted into simpler blending plants in mid-2019. The shift meant halting the production of the Petrozuata and Zuata Sweet light-oil blends to focus on Merey 16 heavy oil, mostly sold on the Asian market.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • U.S. SEC considering new rules to tackle SPACS, crypto tokens

    The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is considering new rules to protect investors amid a surge in the use of special purpose acquisition companies (SPACS) as capital-raising vehicles, its new chair will tell lawmakers. SPACs are listed shell companies that raise cash to acquire and take public a private company, allowing targets to sidestep the stricter regulatory checks of an initial public offering. Gary Gensler, in prepared testimony to the financial services and general government subcommittee of the U.S. House Appropriations panel on Wednesday, said that overseeing SPACS has also placed demands on the resources at the watchdog, which has seen a 4% decline in its staff overall since 2016.

  • US Lawmakers Introduce Bill to Require Digital Dollar Updates

    A bipartisan bill would require the U.S. treasury secretary to publish a report on the dollar's role in the global economy, as well as how central bank digital currency efforts are proceeding.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Prices Consolidate as Fed Speakers Dampen Inflation Fears

    Fed’s Bullard said Monday that the central bank is not yet ready to pull back on its aggressive monetary stimulus, but could be ready soon.

  • Biden tax hike will make US-based multinationals less competitive and impact equity values: Eric Cantor

    Yahoo Finance Live chats with Moelis & Company vice chairman and former GOP House Majority Leader Eric Cantor about the outlook for taxes and infrastructure.

  • Tsunami of Cash Threatens to Pin Funding Rates at 0% Until 2022

    (Bloomberg) -- The amount of cash sloshing around in U.S. dollar funding markets looks unlikely to abate anytime soon and that’s set to put downward pressure on short-term rates until next year unless officials act to alter the situation.That’s the view of strategists at Bank of America Corp., who foresee further increases in usage of the Federal Reserve’s reverse repurchase agreement operation -- a facility that’s become a go-to place for parking cash. While it offers absolutely zero yield, the facility at least doesn’t charge investors for the privilege of keeping cash there, which is effectively what happens when yields go negative.That’s something that has happened in other parts of the money markets, with the abundance of cash driving down yields on instruments ranging from repurchase agreements to Treasury bills, in some cases below zero. And that in turn has fueled demand at the so-called RRP facility, which on Wednesday surged to $450 billion, the third-highest on record.“The U.S. front end is awash with cash and there is limited reprieve in sight,” Bank of America strategists Mark Cabana and Olivia Lima wrote in a note to clients ahead of the most recent operation. “The wave of Fed cash is likely to continue drowning out any material front-end yield.”The glut at the front-end has been spurred by the central bank’s ongoing asset-purchase program, commonly referred to as quantitative easing, as well the drawdown of the Treasury’s general account. The latter has been driven by the looming debt-ceiling reinstatement, which is due to take place at the end of July, and the flow of pandemic stimulus funds to taxpayers. Federal relief payments to state and local municipalities are also adding to the glut, and that is being exacerbated as regulatory constraints encourage banks to turn away deposits, directing that cash into money-market funds.The Bank of America strategists, writing in a note to clients Wednesday, highlighted a number of potential options for officials to lean against the influx and alleviate the persistent downward pressure on the front end. These include:Potential tinkering by the Federal Reserve with so-called administered rates -- the offered yield on its RRP facility and interest on excess reserves, or IOERThe Fed allowing Treasury bills in its portfolio to matureThe Fed to start tapering its asset purchasesThe Treasury planning to hold a higher cash balance after the debt-ceiling hurdle is overcomeBut absent measures along these lines, they see cash continuing to pile up at the RRP facility, where around three quarters of new cash has landed since March, in their estimation. Cabana and Lima predict that usage could climb to $475 billion by the end of this month -- which would be above the record high from 2015 -- and reach more than $800 billion by the end of July.This also means that with persistently low interest rates, trading opportunities in the front-end are limited. Cabana and Lima are “now less convinced” that there will be steepening of the September-to-December curve for spreads between forward rate agreements and overnight index swaps, while they also expect March 2022 FRA-OIS spreads to tighten further. The market witnessed a flurry of activity on Wednesday potentially related to this call, with a large buy flow in September 2021 eurodollar futures helping to drive volumes on that contract well above average.(Updates with result of Wednesday’s operation.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Get rich as a renter: 5 ways to build wealth without buying a house

    Owning a house isn’t the only pathway to success and fulfillment.

  • Market Wrap: Ether Trading Volume Up, Closing In on Bitcoin; Crypto Market Struggles

    Action in the ether market might take the spotlight from bitcoin over time due to very different mechanics between the two assets.

  • U.K. Could Block Some London Listings on Security Grounds

    (Bloomberg) -- U.K. Chancellor Rishi Sunak is set to propose powers to block companies from listing on the London Stock Exchange if they pose a national security threat.He is set to launch a consultation on the plans in the coming months, the Treasury said Tuesday.The move, first reported in the Financial Times, comes after concerns were raised that current rules allowed Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska -- who is subject to sanctions in the U.S. -- to list his energy company EN+ in 2017.The House of Commons Treasury committee said in 2019 that the listing was a “clear example of the risks inherent in the government’s fragmented approach to sanctions design and implementation.”Decisions over the eligibility of companies to list on the LSE are currently made by an arm of the Financial Conduct Authority, but under Sunak’s plans, some potential listings could be referred to the National Security Council.“The U.K.’s reputation for clean, transparent markets makes it an attractive global financial center,” the Treasury said in a statement. “We are planning to bolster this by taking a targeted new power to block listings that pose a national security threat.”The consultation comes amid a push by the government to boost the U.K.’s listing regime, part of a slate of reforms to increase the attractiveness of London as a financial hub after Brexit. Plans include changing stock exchange rules around blank-check firms and allowing company founders to keep greater control when they list their businesses in the city.With more than $10 billion of initial public offerings this year, London is the biggest listing venue in Europe, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That lags New York, where nearly $72 billion has been raised, and Hong Kong, which has drawn nearly $21 billion of listings.Deal FlowThe proposed national-security rules are unlikely to have much of an impact on deal flow in the near term assuming they are used circumspectly, according to Nick O’Donnell, a London-based partner at law firm Baker McKenzie. “Although a refresh of the rules is overdue, the changes should be proportionate,” he said.The shift will align London more closely with other major trading venues such as New York, which prohibits floats of companies with connections to people on the specially designated nationals and blocked persons list maintained by the U.S. Treasury, said Markus Bauman, head of European strategic relationships at law firm Goodwin.The U.S. has tightened restrictions on Chinese firms listed on its exchanges, with legislation that requires the companies to allow inspectors to review their financial audits. China has long refused to let the U.S. Public Company Accounting Oversight Board examine audits of firms whose shares trade in America, citing national security interests.The China Securities Regulatory Commission is considering proposals that would require firms seeking IPOs outside mainland China to submit listing documents to ensure they’re compliant with local laws and regulations, and to prevent any leaks of sensitive data that might be of national security interest, Bloomberg News reported earlier this month.(Updates with details of global listing reforms in last four paragraphs.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Old-School Tycoons of Hong Kong Are Losing to China’s Moguls

    (Bloomberg) -- The prediction was vintage Jack Ma, as provocative as it was prescient.“This is the era of the internet,” the Chinese billionaire proclaimed in October 2013, just weeks after his plan to take Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. public in Hong Kong had been scuttled by regulators. “It no longer belongs to Li Ka-shing.”Ma’s dig at the famed Hong Kong tycoon raised plenty of eyebrows at the time, but few would disagree with him now. The past few years have seen a remarkable shift in fortunes between China’s tech-savvy moguls and their old-school Hong Kong counterparts -- a trend that shows few signs of fading any time soon.Even as Xi Jinping’s government moves to curb the clout of Ma and some of his peers, the combined wealth of China’s 10 richest people has surged threefold since 2016 to $425 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. For Hong Kong, it doubled to $218 billion during the same period. Li, once Asia’s richest person, is now ranked No. 13, several spots below Ma, who eventually listed Alibaba in New York in 2014.The changes underscore the fading relevance of Hong Kong businessmen who built their empires on real estate, ports, infrastructure, telecommunications, aviation and retail.At their peak, when the former British colony was the indispensable gateway to a rapidly developing mainland China, Li and his peers were courted by Beijing for their business acumen and access to overseas capital. These days their political clout is waning and their businesses are increasingly viewed by investors as stale.What’s more, Hong Kong’s future as a financial hub is facing an existential threat as China’s Communist Party chips away at the “one country, two systems” framework that has underpinned the city’s success for decades.One consequence has been a dramatic slide in the stock-market valuations for Hong Kong’s biggest conglomerates. Over the past five years, five of the city’s top groups -- CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd., New World Development Co., Henderson Land Development Co., Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd. and Wharf Holdings Ltd. -- have consistently traded at deep discounts to their net assets.Their shares now fetch just 0.5 times book value on average, versus 10 for the five companies controlled by some of China’s richest tycoons, data compiled by Bloomberg show.“The main businesses of the large Hong Kong companies don’t have much growth,” said Andy Wong, founding partner at LW Asset Management in the city. “Investors prefer to focus on growth more than on a company’s value,” he said, adding technology-driven sectors are attractive, especially after the pandemic.While private family offices of some of the city’s tycoons have pivoted to high-growth investments, their listed businesses have been slow to catch up. On the other hand, their counterparts across the border have leveraged technology to provide a range of consumer services and create wealth. Chinese tycoons have also benefited from the $14.3 trillion economy’s quick recovery from Covid. China was the only major economy to expand last year, while Hong Kong saw back-to-back contractions in 2019 and 2020.Most of China’s richest billionaires come from the tech industry, including Tencent Holdings Ltd.’s Pony Ma, Bytedance Ltd. founder Zhang Yiming and NetEase Inc.’s William Ding. The wealth of Zhong Shanshan, China’s current richest person and founder of bottled water giant Nongfu Spring Co. is almost $69 billion, more than double that of Li’s.Many of Hong Kong’s business empires owe their success to government policies that encouraged only a small group of deep-pocketed developers to bid at auctions of land parcels, a system that turned Hong Kong into the world’s most expensive property market. The windfall from rising prices allowed the tycoons to diversify into utilities, retail, ports and infrastructure.But that formula has been difficult to replicate in larger markets like mainland China due to high capital requirements, local competition and regulatory barriers, said Richard Harris, founder of Hong Kong-based Port Shelter Investment Management.For instance, Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd.’ land bank in mainland China is just about 2.3% of that held by Country Garden Holdings Co. owns, a Guangdong-based developer controlled by billionaire Yang Huiyan.The result is that many of the city’s tycoons have focused on defending their current turf rather than expanding into new businesses, Harris said. “Many of them are quite happy making sure they don’t lose” what they have, he said.Yet even that has proven difficult in recent years as Hong Kong’s economy was battered by anti-government protests and the pandemic.Sun Hung Kai Properties, the developer led by billionaire brothers Raymond and Thomas Kwok, reported the biggest decline in underlying profit since 2013 for the year ended June. Swire Pacific Ltd., one of city’s two centuries-old British trading firms, recorded an underlying loss last year, the first since listing in 1959. Its flagship Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd. is struggling despite a government-led rescue.CK Hutchison, the flagship of the diversified empire Li built after his family fled to Hong Kong from the mainland as refugees in 1940, saw its first profit drop since a revamp of the conglomerate in 2015. As tensions rise between China and the West, the CK group is facing headwinds overseas. Australia blocked it from acquiring a local gas pipeline operator over national security concerns in 2018.Some of Hong Kong’s conglomerates have started looking further afield for growth opportunities. New World Development Co., which is into infrastructure building, hotels and shopping malls, is accelerating its expansion into insurance, health care and education in mainland China. Chief Executive Officer Adrian Cheng has said he wants to grow the non-property service businesses. Much of the effort “revolves around non-traditional businesses,” a spokeswoman said.Swire Pacific is investing in health-care groups in mainland China. Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd., the owner of luxury hotel group Mandarin Oriental International Ltd., is partnering with private equity firm Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd. to look for investment opportunities in Greater China and Southeast Asia.Representatives for Sun Hung Kai declined to comment, while CK group and Wharf didn’t respond to requests for comment. Swire said the group’s financial strength and ability to invest remain strong, and is looking at new sectors. Henderson Land said it’s been diversifying from property, with a strong presence in Hong Kong and China, and has been incorporating sustainable technologies.Li’s personal investment vehicle, Horizons Ventures, has been investing in plant-based food, renewable energy and digital services. The firm’s early bet in Zoom Video Communications Inc. surged to $11 billion last year during the pandemic, or one-third of Li’s wealth. He was also an early backer of Facebook Inc., Spotify Technology SA and Siri.The post-pandemic recovery will be crucial for Hong Kong’s tycoons to consider similar bets on emerging industries, according to Falcon Chan, a partner at Deloitte China.“It’s critical to think about what’s the next big bet,” Chan said. “What some of these big guys do in the next one or two years will have a tremendous impact if they want to pivot.”More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Cryptocurrencies don't pose a financial stability risk: Carney

    Former Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said cryptocurrencies carry little risk from a financial stability standpoint, citing limited exposure for large banks. But, he warned about the need for additional action if the digital tokens “move more towards the center.”

  • Bank of Mauritius Plans CBDC Pilot in 2021

    “CBDCs will be here to complement, and to address gaps that the traditional monetary system is not able to fulfill,” Bank of Mauritius Governor Harvesh Seegolam said.

  • Nvidia gaming revenue spikes by 106%, data center by 79%

    Nvidia saw massive growth in its gaming and data center businesses in Q1 2022.

  • Bitcoin edges back from $40,000 as volatility lingers

    Bitcoin climbed back above $40,000 on Wednesday for the first time this week, before edging off its highs, as recent volatility in the cryptocurrency market showed few signs of dampening down. Bitcoin jumped as much as 6.5% to $40,904, before easing back to around $38,797 at 11:45 a.m. Eastern time. Smaller coins, which tend to rise and fall with the largest cryptocurrency, also gained, with ether climbing more than 7.5% to above $2,915 earlier in the day.

  • Mayor of German town hit by Greensill losses won't seek re-election

    The mayor of Nordenham, one of the German towns hardest hit by losses on funds with the failed Greensill Bank, said on Wednesday that he would not run for re-election as he takes political responsibility for the investments. German towns and cities had parked around 500 million euros ($611.40 million) of their savings with Greensill Bank, which collapsed earlier this year as part of financier Lex Greensill's insolvent Greensill Capital. Greensill Bank, based in Bremen, became an attractive draw for municipalities such as Nordenham because it did not charge fees on deposits, which became increasingly uncommon as a result of European Central Bank (ECB) policies to spur the economy.

  • ‘Not a chance’ Tesla will dominate car industry in 20 years: legendary investor Bruce Greenwald

    Legendary investment guru Bruce Greenwald predicted that Tesla will fail to dominate auto industry over the long term due to a likely explosion in the size of the electric vehicle market and a lack of differentiation between Tesla's products and those of its competitors.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks drift sideways as traders shake off inflation concerns

    Stocks rose on Wednesday as investors at least temporarily set aside concerns over rising inflation.

  • Fed Vice Chair: Fed can 'offset' runaway inflation if needed

    Federal Reserve Vice Chair Richard Clarida told Yahoo Finance that if unwanted inflation arises, the Fed can address it.