Champion Iron's (ASX:CIA) Returns On Capital Are Heading Higher

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Champion Iron's (ASX:CIA) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Champion Iron, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.18 = CA$372m ÷ (CA$2.3b - CA$206m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Therefore, Champion Iron has an ROCE of 18%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 11% generated by the Metals and Mining industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Champion Iron compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Champion Iron.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

Champion Iron has recently broken into profitability so their prior investments seem to be paying off. Shareholders would no doubt be pleased with this because the business was loss-making five years ago but is is now generating 18% on its capital. And unsurprisingly, like most companies trying to break into the black, Champion Iron is utilizing 622% more capital than it was five years ago. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, both common traits of a multi-bagger.

On a related note, the company's ratio of current liabilities to total assets has decreased to 8.9%, which basically reduces it's funding from the likes of short-term creditors or suppliers. Therefore we can rest assured that the growth in ROCE is a result of the business' fundamental improvements, rather than a cooking class featuring this company's books.

The Key Takeaway

In summary, it's great to see that Champion Iron has managed to break into profitability and is continuing to reinvest in its business. Since the stock has returned a staggering 402% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

If you'd like to know more about Champion Iron, we've spotted 3 warning signs, and 1 of them doesn't sit too well with us.

