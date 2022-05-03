Championing Canadian Visual Arts for 20 Years, the Sobey Art Award Announces Longlist of 25 Nominated Artists

OTTAWA, ON, May 3, 2022 /CNW/ - The Sobey Art Foundation and the National Gallery of Canada announced today the twenty-five artists longlisted for the 2022 Sobey Art Award (SAA). Globally recognized as one of the world's most generous prizes for contemporary visual artists, the Sobey Art Award is a catalyst for the careers and work of Canadian visual artists of all ages through financial support, an exhibition highlighting the practices of the five shortlisted artists, and national and international recognition.

"On behalf of the Sobey Art Foundation, we're proud to champion the twenty-five longlisted visual artists nominated for the 2022 Sobey Art Award in its 20th anniversary year," said Rob Sobey, Chair, Sobey Art Foundation. "Thank you to the jury and to our presenting partner the National Gallery of Canada. Together, we look forward to seeing more from these exceptional artists, and we are thankful to all the nominators who submitted applications to this year's award on behalf of gifted artists from across Canada. "

"The Sobey Art Award underscores the importance of contemporary art in Canadian society at large," said Dr. Sasha Suda, Director and CEO of the National Gallery of Canada. "As Chair of the Jury, I was excited to see so many courageous and exciting artists nominated. Narrowing the slate down to a long list was hard work, and I am extremely grateful to the jurors who had the great task of making this selection. The 2022 Sobey Art Award invites us to celebrate what contemporary artists contribute to Canada today, while offering us optimism for tomorrow."

The 25 visual artists longlisted for the 2022 Sobey Art Award from across the five regions of Canada are:

Atlantic:

Tanya Busse

Hannah Epstein

Letitia Fraser

Michelle Sylliboy

Tyshan Wright

Quebec:

Stanley Février

Katherine Melançon

Michaëlle Sergile

Joshua Schwebel

Nico Williams

Ontario:

Ghazaleh Avarzamani

Stephanie Temma Hier

Timothy Yanick Hunter

Laurie Kang

Azza El Siddique

Prairies & North:

Katherine Boyer

Anna Binta Diallo

Anna Hawkins

tīná gúyáńí (Deer Road) collective

Divya Mehra

West Coast & Yukon:

Derya Akay

Rydel Cerezo

Karin Jones

Krystle Silverfox

Manuel Axel Strain

Founded in 2002, the Sobey Art Award is funded by the Sobey Art Foundation and organized and presented by the National Gallery of Canada. The award propels the careers of artists through financial support and recognition in Canada and beyond.

The 2022 award structure is as follows:

$100,000 to the overall winner

$25,000 to each of the four other shortlisted finalists

$10,000 to each of the 20 longlisted finalists

An independent jury consisting of curators from five regions (Atlantic Canada, Quebec, Ontario, the Prairies and the North, and the West Coast and Yukon), as well an international juror, oversaw the longlist selection process and will continue to participate for the remaining deliberation rounds.

Celebrating its 20th anniversary year of championing Canadian artists, the Sobey Art Award shines a spotlight on contemporary artists across the country. Sobey award winners over the past 20 years of the prize include Brian Jungen (2002), Annie Pootoogook (2006), Nadia Myre (2014), Ursula Johnson (2017), Kipwani Kiwanga (2018), Stephanie Comilang (2019), and last year's winner Laakkuluk Williamson Bathory (2021).

For more information, including biographies of the 2022 longlisted artists, please visit the National Gallery of Canada link here: https://www.gallery.ca/whats-on/sobey-art-award

