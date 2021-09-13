Service Champions Group Expands Southern California Operations With Acquisition Of Timo's Air Conditioning & Heating

THRIVING HOME SERVICES BUSINESS CONTINUES EXPANSION AT A STEADY CLIP WITH LATEST INVESTMENT

BREA, Calif., Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Service Champions Group, a premier U.S. Plumbing, Heating and Air Conditioning services business continues its expansion, announcing today that it has agreed to acquire TIMO'S Air Conditioning & Heating, a family-owned business serving Southern California's Coachella Valley for more than 20 years. Founded in 1998, by Joe Timo, Timo's offers highly skilled, NATE-certified technicians providing the industry's leading HVAC solutions to property owners throughout Southern California's Riverside County to include the area's largest city, Indio, and the cities of Cathedral City, Desert Hot Springs, Indian Wells, La Quinta, Palm Desert, Palm Springs, Rancho Mirage and Thousand Palms. Timo's serves as a perfect partner to extend the Service Champions brand and superior coverage to a flourishing corridor. Service Champions is a portfolio company of Odyssey Investment Partners.

"We have had our sights on Timo's for many years, and we are excited to be able to bring one of the Desert Empire's leading home services providers into the fold, said Leland Smith, Founder and CEO of Service Champions. Joe Timo's mission has always been to attain lifelong customer loyalty through demonstrating unprecedented industry knowledge, exceeding customer expectations, and creating an ethical culture based on integrity, honesty and character," Smith continued. "Those are the same principles Service Champions was founded on and continue to be at the very core of our every-day existence. It is with great pride that we extend our Southern California family of businesses to include Timo's Air Conditioning & Heating."

Timo's Founder and CEO, Joe Timo, who along with his son Joe restructured the company in 2005 to focus on HVAC repair and replacement, shares Smith's gratification. "The opportunity to join the Service Champions Group is a privileged moment in our company's history. We have entered into this partnership together because we share the common values of great service, heritage and pride. We are bent on exceeding your expectations as well as the promise of delivering heating and cooling solutions that are efficient, eco-friendly and competitively priced. At Timo's, we never forget that the customer is our first priority. Service Champions operates on that same principle," said Timo.

Service Champions' COO, Frank DiMarco is enthusiastic about the collective growth of the acquisition. "This is an exciting path forward for Service Champions. Timo's is A+ Better Business Bureau-rated and committed to excellence. This is a well-run organization with a group of talented employees focused on solving problems and delivering superior service to customers. That's what we look for operationally as we expand our footprint throughout California and across the Country," said DiMarco.

Future opportunities to expand the Service Champions footprint in all US markets are top of mind for Service Champions' CFO, Daniel Hamm. "We are intently focused on identifying the right companies to acquire across all 50 states. Our goal is to partner with companies that are the leading brands in their respective markets, have in depth experience in delivering high quality and consistent service, share our passion for people, and recognize the importance of getting it right each and every time. With the acquisition of Timo's, we solidify our presence, gain market share and bring abundant resources to residents of the Desert Empire," said Hamm. "We continue to work hard each and every day to identify future acquisition opportunities and new markets that we hope to proudly serve."

About Service Champions Group

Based in Orange County, CA, Service Champions is a leading provider of essential home services specializing in heating, air conditioning and plumbing services. With the mission to maintain long term relationships with its customers, Service Champions is dedicated to delivering timely, high quality services across a comprehensive suite of HVAC and plumbing products. Service Champions goes to market with several trade names including: Service Champions, Bell Brothers, Moore Home Services, ASI, Adeedo!, ProSkill Services, Sierra Air, Hobaica, HELP, and Swan Heating & Air Conditioning. For more information, please visit https://partnerships.servicechampions.com.

About Odyssey Investment Partners

Odyssey Investment Partners, with offices in New York and Los Angeles, is a leading private equity investment firm with more than a 25-year history of partnering with skilled managers to transform middle-market companies into more efficient and diversified businesses with strong growth profiles. Odyssey makes majority-controlled investments in industries with a long-term positive outlook and favorable secular trends. For further information about Odyssey, please visit www.odysseyinvestment.com.

