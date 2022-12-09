U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,934.38
    -29.13 (-0.73%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,476.46
    -305.02 (-0.90%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,004.62
    -77.39 (-0.70%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,796.66
    -21.63 (-1.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.46
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,808.90
    +7.40 (+0.41%)
     

  • Silver

    23.69
    +0.45 (+1.93%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0534
    -0.0026 (-0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5670
    +0.0760 (+2.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2262
    +0.0024 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.5710
    -0.0590 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,113.35
    -71.18 (-0.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    402.10
    -4.15 (-1.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,476.63
    +4.46 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,901.01
    +326.58 (+1.18%)
     

Champions Oncology to Announce Second Quarter Financial Results on Tuesday, December 13, 2022

Champions Oncology, Inc.
·1 min read
Champions Oncology, Inc.

HACKENSACK, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / December 9, 2022 / Champions Oncology, Inc. (CSBR), a leading global technology-enabled biotech that is transforming drug discovery through innovative AI-driven pharmaco-pheno-multiomic integration, will report its financial and operational results for the second quarter ended October 31, 2022, on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, after market close. The company will host a conference call to discuss the results that day at 4:30 P.M. EST (1:30 P.M. PST). To join the call dial 877-545-0523 (Domestic) or 973-528-0016 (International) and enter the access code 541646. A replay of the call will be available by dialing 877-481-4010 (Domestic) or 919-882-2331 (International) and entering passcode: 47307, or by accessing the investors section of the company's website within 72 hours.

About Champions Oncology, Inc.

Champions Oncology is a technology-driven research organization that develops innovative therapeutics against cancer targets, offers groundbreaking research software as a service, and provides end-to-end R&D services to biopharma organizations. Champions Oncology is actively engaged in the transformation of drug discovery through a novel approach of pharmaco-pheno-multiomic integration. For more information, please visit www.ChampionsOncology.com.

SOURCE: Champions Oncology, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/731165/Champions-Oncology-to-Announce-Second-Quarter-Financial-Results-on-Tuesday-December-13-2022

Recommended Stories

  • Top-Notch IPO Stock Arcellx Breaks Out On $325 Million Cancer Tie-Up With Gilead Sciences

    Recent initial public offering Arcellx forged a $325 million cancer deal with Gilead Sciences on Friday, and the IPO stock broke out.

  • 2 Top Healthcare Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    There are many such corporations to consider on the market, but let's examine two: Guardant Health (NASDAQ: GH) and Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRPT). Progress in cancer research is always important as cancer is a leading cause of death worldwide. Guardant Health focuses on developing liquid biopsies -- tests that help detect signs of cancer from blood samples.

  • Taylor Dayne Says Kirstie Alley’s Death Is a Wake-Up Call

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty ImagesTaylor Dayne remembers meeting Kirstie Alley about 25 years ago at a Super Bowl party in Florida and the pair becoming instant friends.“She was just so funny, exuberant, full of life. She was like, ‘Come back to my house.’ I think we were in Tampa. I really loved that woman,” the musician told The Daily Beast. “She was a truly lovely, beautiful human being who brought a lot of joy and a lot of fun and a lot of happiness and was ver

  • AstraZeneca Highlights Detailed Data From Two Breast Cancer Trials

    AstraZeneca Plc (NASDAQ: AZN) announced detailed results from the SERENA-2 Phase 2 trial of camizestrant in pretreated post-menopausal patients with estrogen receptor (ER)-positive locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The data showed that camizestrant demonstrated a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in progression-free survival (PFS) at 75mg and 150mg dose levels versus Faslodex (fulvestrant) 500mg in patients previously treated with endocrine therapy. In t

  • New breast cancer drug hailed as 'landmark' moment in treatment of advanced disease

    A breakthrough breast cancer drug which can treat the most common form of the disease has been hailed as a "landmark" moment.

  • Measuring the effectiveness of at-home colon cancer screenings

    Colon cancer is the fourth most prevalent type of cancer in the United States.

  • Promising melanoma therapy could be the next major advancement in cancer treatment

    An experimental treatment for advanced melanoma is poised to be the next major advance in cancer treatment, top experts say.

  • Mother with terminal breast cancer reveals little-known symptom everyone should know

    Brave Gemma Ellis, 39, was given a terminal diagnosis in 2017 without ever finding the kind of lump that is typical for advanced breast cancer patients

  • Hope for balancing breast cancer, pregnancy

    A reassuring new study finds women with breast cancer can take a two-year break from hormone-blocking drugs to get pregnant without raising their short-term risk of cancer coming back. (AP video: Emma H. Tobin)

  • Apple supplier Foxconn pushed China to ease COVID curbs - WSJ

    Apple supplier Foxconn's founder-director Terry Gou had warned China that the government's zero-COVID stance would threaten the position of the world's second-largest economy in the global supply chain, the Wall Street Journal reported. The appeal, sent by Gou in a letter more than a month ago, played a major role in convincing China's leadership to quickly reopen the economy and move away from its zero-tolerance COVID-19 policies, the report said on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter. Foxconn, which is the biggest assembler of iPhones, declined to comment, while Gou's office did not immediately respond.

  • Trafigura Posts Record $7 Billion Profit in Blowout Year

    (Bloomberg) -- Trafigura Group earned a record $7 billion in its last financial year, more than the previous four years combined, as the commodities trader cashed in on wild price swings and arbitrage opportunities driven by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingPeru’s President Accused of Coup After Move to Dissolve CongressWNBA Star Griner Freed in One-for-One Swap for Arms DealerElon Musk’s Bankers Consider Tesla M

  • Xiamen International Bank Considers $1.3 Billion HK IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Xiamen International Bank Co., set up almost four decades ago with both local and foreign investors, is considering a Hong Kong initial public offering that could raise about HK$10 billion ($1.3 billion), according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergCeline Dion Brings Attention to Stiff Person Syndrome: Here’s What It IsTesla's Troubles Are Piling Up While Elon Musk Is Distracted With TwitterStocks Wobbly With Swaps Priced for Fed Downshift: Markets WrapTop

  • A €500 Billion European Bond Spree Is Looking for New Buyers

    (Bloomberg) -- As winter approaches, governments across Europe have been frantically drafting aid programs to protect their citizens from the surge in energy costs triggered by Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. There are electricity price caps in France, gasoline discounts in Italy and heating-bill subsidies in Germany.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingPeru’s President Accused of Coup After Move to Dissolve CongressWNBA Star Griner Freed

  • Chrysler Parent Stellantis to Stop Operations at Jeep Cherokee Factory

    The car maker said it would idle the 1,350-employee assembly plant in February, resulting in “indefinite layoffs.”

  • Activision Stock Slides As FTC Moves to Block $69 Billion Microsoft Takeover

    "We seek to stop Microsoft from gaining control over a leading independent game studio and using it to harm competition," the FTC said.

  • New Tax on Buybacks Is Weeks Away, but Finance Chiefs Aren’t Too Worried

    A new corporate tax on stock buybacks hasn’t worried finance chiefs enough for them to rethink their strategy. In the third quarter, S&P 500 companies spent $210 billion on stock buybacks, down around 10% from a year earlier, according to preliminary data from S&P Dow Jones Indices, a unit of ratings firm S&P Global The companies spent roughly $220 billion in the second quarter, up 10.5%, and $281 billion in the first, up nearly 58% from the prior year. Companies in the S&P 500 would have paid a combined $1.93 billion in taxes and lost about 0.45% in operating income had the levy been in effect for the third quarter, according to Howard Silverblatt, a senior index analyst at S&P Dow Jones Indices.

  • With 51-49 Senate majority, some Democratic lawmakers push for second round of enhanced child tax credits

    ‘If we can provide tax cuts for America’s corporations, we can certainly provide a tax cut for America’s kids,' Rep. Rosa DeLauro of Connecticut said.

  • Oil Drops Near $71, Posting Biggest Weekly Decline Since April

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil posted the biggest weekly loss since April as low liquidity fueled big price swings and as restarts for key pipelines alleviated supply concerns. Most Read from BloombergPutin Says Russia May Add Nuclear First Strike to StrategyCeline Dion Brings Attention to Stiff Person Syndrome: Here’s What It IsHarry and Meghan Throw the Gauntlet to William and KateStocks Suffer Late-Day Swoon as Traders Shun Risk: Markets WrapMusk Twitter Leak Raises Concern About Outside Data AccessWest

  • Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in Peabody (BTU) Stock?

    Investors need to pay close attention to Peabody (BTU) stock based on the movements in the options market lately.

  • Keystone Pipeline Is Shut Down After Oil Spills Into Creek in Kansas

    (Bloomberg) -- The shutdown of a key North American pipeline after an oil spill in Kansas roiled the flow of crude supplies across the US at a time when a fragile supply situation has rocked markets with volatility.Most Read from BloombergTesla's Troubles Are Piling Up While Elon Musk Is Distracted With TwitterPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingElon Musk’s Bankers Consider Tesla Margin Loans to Cut Risky Twitter DebtWNBA Star Griner Freed in One-for-One Swap for Arms