HACKENSACK, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / December 9, 2022 / Champions Oncology, Inc. (CSBR), a leading global technology-enabled biotech that is transforming drug discovery through innovative AI-driven pharmaco-pheno-multiomic integration, will report its financial and operational results for the second quarter ended October 31, 2022, on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, after market close. The company will host a conference call to discuss the results that day at 4:30 P.M. EST (1:30 P.M. PST). To join the call dial 877-545-0523 (Domestic) or 973-528-0016 (International) and enter the access code 541646. A replay of the call will be available by dialing 877-481-4010 (Domestic) or 919-882-2331 (International) and entering passcode: 47307, or by accessing the investors section of the company's website within 72 hours.

About Champions Oncology, Inc.

Champions Oncology is a technology-driven research organization that develops innovative therapeutics against cancer targets, offers groundbreaking research software as a service, and provides end-to-end R&D services to biopharma organizations. Champions Oncology is actively engaged in the transformation of drug discovery through a novel approach of pharmaco-pheno-multiomic integration. For more information, please visit www.ChampionsOncology.com.

SOURCE: Champions Oncology, Inc.





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/731165/Champions-Oncology-to-Announce-Second-Quarter-Financial-Results-on-Tuesday-December-13-2022



