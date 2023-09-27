Champions Oncology Independent Director Acquires 14% More Stock

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Daniel Mendelson, the Independent Director of Champions Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR) recently shelled out US$97k to buy stock, at US$5.44 per share. While we're hesitant to get too excited about a purchase of that size, we do note it increased their holding by a solid 14%.

Champions Oncology Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Daniel Mendelson was the biggest purchase of Champions Oncology shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is US$5.65. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider purchases were made at close to current prices.

While Champions Oncology insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. Their average price was about US$4.87. To my mind it is good that insiders have invested their own money in the company. However, you should keep in mind that they bought when the share price was meaningfully below today's levels. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that Champions Oncology insiders own 26% of the company, worth about US$20m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Champions Oncology Tell Us?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Champions Oncology insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Champions Oncology you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

