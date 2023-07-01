ChampionX Corporation (NASDAQ:CHX) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 1.1% Yield

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that ChampionX Corporation (NASDAQ:CHX) is about to go ex-dividend in just 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Meaning, you will need to purchase ChampionX's shares before the 6th of July to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 28th of July.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.085 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$0.34 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, ChampionX has a trailing yield of 1.1% on the current stock price of $31.04. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether ChampionX's dividend is reliable and sustainable. As a result, readers should always check whether ChampionX has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. That's why it's good to see ChampionX paying out a modest 34% of its earnings. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether ChampionX generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. The good news is it paid out just 13% of its free cash flow in the last year.

It's positive to see that ChampionX's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with shrinking earnings are tricky from a dividend perspective. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. With that in mind, we're discomforted by ChampionX's 8.3% per annum decline in earnings in the past five years. Ultimately, when earnings per share decline, the size of the pie from which dividends can be paid, shrinks.

Given that ChampionX has only been paying a dividend for a year, there's not much of a past history to draw insight from.

The Bottom Line

Has ChampionX got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Earnings per share are down meaningfully, although at least the company is paying out a low and conservative percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. It's definitely not great to see earnings falling, but at least there may be some buffer before the dividend needs to be cut. It might be worth researching if the company is reinvesting in growth projects that could grow earnings and dividends in the future, but for now we're not all that optimistic on its dividend prospects.

While it's tempting to invest in ChampionX for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for ChampionX you should know about.

