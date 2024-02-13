ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To $0.095

ChampionX Corporation (NASDAQ:CHX) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 26th of April to $0.095. Although the dividend is now higher, the yield is only 1.3%, which is below the industry average.

ChampionX's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

While yield is important, another factor to consider about a company's dividend is whether the current payout levels are feasible. However, prior to this announcement, ChampionX's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 52.9%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 14% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

ChampionX Is Still Building Its Track Record

The dividend has been pretty stable looking back, but the company hasn't been paying one for very long. This makes it tough to judge how it would fare through a full economic cycle. Since 2022, the annual payment back then was $0.30, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $0.38. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 13% over that duration. It is always nice to see strong dividend growth, but with such a short payment history we wouldn't be inclined to rely on it until a longer track record can be developed.

We Could See ChampionX's Dividend Growing

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. ChampionX has impressed us by growing EPS at 6.5% per year over the past five years. ChampionX definitely has the potential to grow its dividend in the future with earnings on an uptrend and a low payout ratio.

In Summary

In summary, it's great to see that the company can raise the dividend and keep it in a sustainable range. The dividend has been at reasonable levels historically, but that hasn't translated into a consistent payment. This looks like it could be a good dividend stock going forward, but we would note that the payout ratio has been at higher levels in the past so it could happen again.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Companies that are growing earnings tend to be the best dividend stocks over the long term.

