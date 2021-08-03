U.S. markets closed

CHAMPS Group Purchasing Announces Partnership with JobsOhio

·4 min read

CHAMPS Group Purchasing, along with its parent organization The Center for Health Affairs, has partnered with JobsOhio to bring Ohio manufacturers to the national stage.

CLEVELAND, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Supply chain specialists CHAMPS Group Purchasing, a business affiliate of the Northeast Ohio regional hospital association The Center for Health Affairs, recently finalized a series of agreements with Ohio-based suppliers thanks to the collaborative efforts of JobsOhio. These partnerships further solidify CHAMPS' commitment to supporting local, diverse and small business domestic suppliers to progress the economy of the communities it serves while supporting the needs of its membership nationally. The scope of the collaboration allows for additional contracting opportunities to become available for CHAMPS members in the future.

Each supplier offers a specific line of personal protective equipment (PPE) and COVID-19 related products, available to CHAMPS GPO members at competitive rates. The suppliers and their product offerings include ALG Health, a Defiance, Ohio-based manufacturer of N95 disposable masks; Commercial Cutting, a Level 1 disposable polyethylene isolation gowns manufacturer based in Mansfield, Ohio; GVS Filtration, a company that produces N99 disposable and reusable P100 respirators in Findlay, Ohio; Mark One Medical, a Minster, Ohio-based producer of disinfecting wipes and alcohol spray; and Sensical, Inc., a manufacturer based in Solon, Ohio, that makes Level 1 & 2 disposable polyethylene isolation gowns, level 2 spunbond isolation gowns and spunbond shoe and hair covers.

"CHAMPS Group Purchasing's decision to include five Ohio companies in their PPE supply chain will bolster in-state manufacturing of this critical resource with home-grown talent," said Ohio Governor Mike DeWine. "Domestically-produced PPE offers numerous economic development and safety benefits for companies and workers, alike, and these new partnerships will help and prevent critical supply shortages in the future by reducing our country's reliance on PPE from overseas."

As CHAMPS GPO and The Center responded to the needs of its membership during the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization identified and prioritized several solutions to assist its members. As CHAMPS' response efforts took shape, the need to support domestic manufacturers emerged as a forefront priority. Recognizing Ohio as a leading hub for industries like healthcare and manufacturing, CHAMPS' actions led to a strategic partnership with Team NEO, a leading Northeast Ohio business development organization and entity that partners with JobsOhio, the statewide economic development group. Through this collaboration, JobsOhio introduced CHAMPS to several Ohio-based manufacturers who are fulfilling PPE and supply needs for GPO members, adding value for CHAMPS' membership and Ohio businesses alike.

"This partnership is the result of collaboration between organizations who truly represent and support Ohio well," said Tracy Wise, senior vice president of business operations and administration for The Center for Health Affairs and CHAMPS Healthcare. "From the moment the pandemic hit our state, we at The Center and CHAMPS have worked tirelessly to find ways to further support our members while also improving the overall health of our community. On behalf of The Center and CHAMPS, I extend our thanks to JobsOhio and Team NEO for this opportunity to help progress our regional economy."

"As part of our economic development strategy, JobsOhio will continue to support open, secure supply chains across critical industries," said Andrew Deye, JobsOhio VP, Strategy. "We thank CHAMPS for their continued engagement on PPE supply chain issues and for being a responsive, open-minded and forward-thinking partner."

Membership to CHAMPS Group Purchasing is free and serves members in all classes of trade, including healthcare, education, hospitality, and business & industry across commercial sectors. JobsOhio is a private nonprofit corporation designed to drive job creation and new investment in Ohio through business attraction, retention and expansion efforts. Team NEO, a designated JobsOhio Network Partner, is a private, nonprofit economic development organization aimed at accelerating business growth and job creation throughout the 18 counties of the Northeast Ohio region.

For more information about CHAMPS Group Purchasing and its membership benefits, contact us.

About The Center for Health Affairs

The Center for Health Affairs, the nation's first regional hospital association, has served as the collective voice of Northeast Ohio hospitals for more than 100 years. Together with its business affiliates, CHAMPS Group Purchasing and The Essentials Group, The Center continues the legacy of its founders, working collaboratively to increase the efficiency of healthcare delivery, providing insightful healthcare information to the public and undertaking initiatives aimed at improving the health of the community. For more information, visit www.neohospitals.org.

Press Contact:

Tracy Wise
2162553695
http://www.neohospitals.org

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/champs-group-purchasing-announces-partnership-with-jobsohio-301347765.html

SOURCE The Center for Health Affairs

