Chance of interest rate hike goes up after Powell speaks in Jackson Hole

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell doubled down on the Fed’s inflation fight Friday at the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium, sending market bets on the chances of further interest rate hikes in 2023 higher.

After Powell’s remarks that “we have a long way to go” and an affirmation of the Fed’s 2% inflation target, the odds of a September rate hike surged to around 20% and the probability of a November rate hike rose to more than 50%, according to CME Group data.

Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell testifies before a House Financial Services Committee hearing on the Federal Reserve's Semi-Annual Monetary Policy Report, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on June 21, 2023.

At press time Friday, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq indexes were trading higher on a weekly basis, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average index was down about 0.7% on the week.

Nvidia’s monster second-quarter earnings beat and guidance raise Wednesday sent the chipmaker’s stock soaring past the $500 level. Nvidia’s positioning in the artificial intelligence boom drove quarterly non-GAAP earnings per share of $2.70, a 429% increase on a year-over-year basis. The company issued third-quarter revenue guidance of $16 billion, more than $3 billion above what the Street was anticipating.

S&P Global Ratings said Tuesday that banks are being strained by monetary policy and lowered its ratings on Associated Banc-Corp, Comerica Incorporated, KeyCorp, UMB Financial Corp and Valley National Bancorp by one notch.

AMC Entertainment was down more than 60% on a weekly basis at press time Friday. The popular retail trader stock began trading on a 10-to-1 reverse split basis at the market open Thursday, and the company’s AMC Preferred Equity Units, traded under the “APE” ticker, were converted to AMC common stock on Friday. The end result: the number of AMC shares will increase from about 542.2 million to 550 million shares.

Chipmaker Arm Ltd. filed Monday for an initial public offering on the Nasdaq index under the ticker symbol “ARM.” The U.K.-based company, acquired by SoftBank Corp in 2016 for $32 billion, is expected to aim for a valuation of $60-$70 billion, according to a Bloomberg report. An attempt by Nvidia to acquire Arm was dropped in February 2022 due to regulatory challenges.

What to watch in the week ahead

Earnings reports to watch include retailer Best Buy, Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer Nio and IT company Hewlett Packard Enterprise on Tuesday; pet retailer Chewy and software stock Salesforce on Wednesday; and athletic apparel retailer Lululemon Athletica and software company MongoDB on Thursday.

Economic data to watch in the week ahead includes ADP employment and the second estimate for second-quarter gross domestic product Wednesday; the Personal Consumption Expenditures index, which is the Fed’s preferred inflation measure, on Thursday; and U.S. nonfarm payrolls for August on Friday.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Chance of interest rate hike goes up after Powell speaks at event