A Chance To Learn Partners on the Maternal Outcomes Matter Showers (M.O.M.S) to Reduce Maternal Mortality and Morbidity Among Black and American Indian/Alaska Native Women

DALLAS, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the C.D.C. (Center for Disease Control and Prevention), Black women are three times more likely to die from pregnancy-related causes than White women. In addition, American Indian/Alaska Native (IA/AN) women are twice as likely to die than White women. However, over 80% of pregnancy-related deaths were determined to be preventable.

The M.O.M.S. Tour (Maternal Outcomes Matter Showers) is a Community Baby Shower Tour for new and expectant mothers in communities with high maternal and infant mortality and morbidity rates. The M.O.M.S. Tour brings education and resources to connect expectant women onsite to prenatal services, Medicare, postpartum depression resources, and more to help reduce the unacceptable high maternal mortality and morbidity rates in the U.S., especially among Black and American Indian and Alaska Native moms.

The tour is coming to New Jersey and Virginia this month. On Saturday, April 15, a M.O.M.S. event will take place in Atlantic City at the Stanley S. Holmes Village Community Center at 1539 Adriatic Avenue, 12 PM – 3 PM EST. On April 29, the tour will visit Richmond, Virginia, at the Hotchkiss Field Community Center at 701 E. Brookland Park Blvd, 11 AM – 2 PM EST. The next stops on tour are in Anchorage and Fairbanks, Alaska, on May 5 and 6, and Atlanta and Macon, Georgia, on May 20 and 21.

Onsite activities include a Dad's Den, Mom's Lounge, Kid's Korner, healthy lunch, baby supplies, and resources. In addition, A Chance to Learn and Cocolife. Black is leading training and certification efforts to train up to 20 doulas for each community. According to an article published by the National Health Law Program, women connected with a doula are four times less likely to have a low-birth-weight baby, two times less likely to experience a birth complication involving themselves or their baby, and significantly more likely to initiate breastfeeding.

Story continues

Recent news coverage of The Biden-Harris Administration championing policies to improve maternal health and health equity with the release of the White House Blueprint for Addressing the Maternal Health Crisis makes it the perfect time to conduct the M.O.M.S. tour.

This unprecedented and groundbreaking initiative represents a collaboration of organizations committed to improving maternal health outcomes. Supporting sponsors and partners include Mom Congress, The Church of Jesus Christ and Latter-Day Saints, World Vision, C.O.G.I.C. Urban Initiative, Boppy, and Just Serve.

Just a few of the intended outcomes include:

Connecting families to resources and services related to maternal healthcare and education.

Increasing the doula profession by certifying up to 500 doulas.

Providing parents with local resources for early childhood healthcare and education.

Community health and service partners are welcome to participate as exhibitors. For more information or to register in a location near you, visit our website at themomstour.info .

TO REQUEST INTERVIEWS OR MEDIA CREDENTIALS FOR ONSITE EVENT COVERAGE, PLEASE CONTACT – INFO@MELANIN-MEDIA.COM

Media Contact:

LaToyia Dennis

357076@email4pr.com

817-800-5539

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/a-chance-to-learn-partners-on-the-maternal-outcomes-matter-showers-moms-to-reduce-maternal-mortality-and-morbidity-among-black-and-american-indianalaska-native-women-301795131.html

SOURCE A Chance To Learn