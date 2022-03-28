Your chance to save $300 on passes to TC Sessions: Mobility 2022 ends Friday

Mobility mavens, do you have your sights set on attending TC Sessions: Mobility 2022 but buying your pass keeps slipping down your to-do list? Well, listen up. This is the last week that you can save a very tidy $300 on the price of admission. Early-bird pricing disappears promptly at 11:59 p.m. (PT) on Friday, April 1.

Buy your early-bird pass today and keep three big Benjamins in your wallet. That’s worth shifting a few priorities, amirite?

Get ready to join more than 2,000 attendees on May 18-19 in San Mateo, California, for two programming-packed days dedicated to the founders, builders, and investors who are changing the face and future of transportation.

We’re inviting mobility’s best and brightest to take the stage and share their deep knowledge and extensive experience navigating the ups and downs of building, scaling and funding mobility startups. They’ll offer insights on where the technology and the industry are today and where they’re headed tomorrow.

Here’s just one example. It takes capital, and gobs of it, to scale an autonomous vehicle or EV startup. That kind of cash infusion typically requires the deep pockets of hedge funds, strategic venture arms and institutional investors.

That’s why we invited John Du (GM Ventures), Taylor Ogan (Snow Bull Capital) and Trina Van Pelt (Intel Capital) to share their perspectives during a panel discussion on strategic funding opportunities for startups.

We’ll announce more speakers in the coming weeks, and the official agenda is coming soon. Sign up for updates and receive the latest speaker announcements, event details and special pricing offers.

Our last in-person mobility event took place back in 2019 (dang, that’s still so hard to believe), and you might wonder if it makes sense to carve two days out of your schedule. Here’s what Jens Lehmann, technical lead and product manager at SAP, had to say about his experience:

“TC Sessions: Mobility is definitely worth your time, especially if you’re an early-stage founder. You get to connect to people in your field and learn from founders who are literally a year into your same journey. Plus, you can meet and talk to the movers and shakers — the people who are making it happen.”

TC Sessions: Mobility 2022 takes place on May 18-19 in San Mateo, California, with exclusive analyst commentary online on May 20. But the early-bird price evaporates on Friday, April 1. Beat the deadline, buy your pass and save $300. What are you waiting for?

Is your company interested in sponsoring or exhibiting at TC Sessions: Mobility 2022? Contact our sponsorship sales team by filling out this form.

