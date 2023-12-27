Chandell Ryan named Downtown Memphis Commission's new leader: 4 things to know about her

On Wednesday, Dec. 27, the Downtown Memphis Commission (DMC) announced Chandell Ryan as its new president and CEO.

So, who is Chandell Ryan and what can we expect?

From Memphis COO to Downtown Memphis Commission CEO

Chandell Ryan poses for a photo inside the Downtown Memphis (DMC) office at 114 N. Main St., on Wednesday, Dec. 27. Ryan was announced as the new president/CEO of the DMC. She'll succeed mayor-elect Paul Young in the role.

Ryan worked as the city’s chief operating officer under Mayor Jim Strickland’s administration. She stepped into that role on Dec. 5, 2022, and succeeded Doug McGowen. McGowen left the position after being appointed CEO of Memphis Light, Gas and Water (MLGW). Prior to her 2022 appointment, Ryan served as the deputy chief operations officer.

Ryan became the first woman and first woman of color to serve as the city’s chief operating officer.

Lawyer by trade

Ryan received her Juris Doctorate from the University of Memphis’ Cecil C. Humphreys School of Law in 2001. She worked primarily as an attorney before stepping into higher profile public service roles with the city administration.

In a November 2022 profile in The Commercial Appeal, Ryan discussed why she’s remained in public service for nearly two decades.

A Memphis native who's held multiple city roles

Ryan grew up in Memphis’ Binghampton neighborhood. Before making history as the chief operating officer, she held several positions within the city administration including her role as equity, diversity and inclusion officer where she helped structure the city’s diversity and inclusion strategy.

She helped oversee several city departments including its human resource management and a brief stint as the interim solid waste director in 2021.

What will Chandell Ryan do at the DMC?

Chandell Ryan (front) sits next to Paul Young (far) during the Downtown Memphis (DMC) board meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 27. Ryan was announced as the new president/CEO of the DMC. She'll succeed mayor-elect Paul Young in the role.

Ryan will move from the city’s manager and departments director to the face of the DMC, one of the city’s main economic development drivers. The organization is comprised of five affiliate boards the Center City Revenue Finance Corp., the Center City Development Corp., the Design Review Board, the Downtown Mobility Authority and the DMC board.

Through its affiliate boards the DMC helps award development incentives such as the payment-in-lieu-of-taxes (PILOT) program and other development loans such as the retail improvement grant program. The president and CEO oversees all of the corresponding DMC affiliate boards.

Additionally, the role works closely with the city administration. Mayor-elect and outgoing DMC president and CEO Paul Young said the role demands collaboration with city officials. During Wednesday’s announcement, Young said he worked more with Mayor Strickland directly while at the DMC than he had during his time in his administration as the city’s Division of Housing and Community Development director.

Ryan's tenure with the DMC will begin in January 2024.

Neil Strebig is a journalist with The Commercial Appeal. He can be reached at neil.strebig@commercialappeal.com, 901-426-0679 or via X: @neilStrebig

