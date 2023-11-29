Chandler Unified marketing focuses on retaining students

Nov. 29—The Chandler Unified School District is focusing its marketing efforts on retention instead of trying to convince parents of students at other schools into switching.

The CUSD Governing Board got a look at the district's marketing efforts Nov. 15. This is a relatively new effort by the district, which is facing enrollment declines.

Fewer students means the district will get less funding from the state.

"It really has to go back to retention, right?" said Stephanie Ingersoll, CUSD's executive director of marketing and communication. "We have 43,000 kids right now, what are we doing to keep every sing one with us and not lose anymore. Retention is a big focus."

That focus did not sit well with at least one board member.

"There are 16,000 kids available in our demographic that don't go to Chandler schools," Kurt Rohrs said. "We talked about picking up a couple hundred, which is great. ... We need to pick up a couple of thousand over the next year or two.

"Our resources are so substantially greater than our competitors, we should be crushing, just crushing them. But we don't. I don't think we understand our market, I don't think you understand what they want."

While Rohrs wanted a broader approach, he appeared to be alone among the five board members.

"We do know that repeat exposure and multiple touchpoint is how we get retention," Patti Serrano told Ingersoll. "Thank you for acknowledging that and investing in that."

She said the process of enrolling children in schools is so cumbersome that few parents will do that without compelling reason. She suggested instead trying to pinpoint families that have recently moved to the area.

Ingersoll told her she is working on a plan to advertise outside of Arizona.

Joel Wirth wants the marketing team to focus on "the why."

"Before your time, posters went up saying Chandler is a great district," Wirth said. "That doesn't say anything. To me it needs to be the 'why.'"

Wirth said he is worried about next year's votes for the override and bond approval. Some East Valley districts, including Gilbert Public Schools, Mesa Public Schools and Queen Creek Unified, lost their bids at the polls.

"It's incredibly important," Wirth said. "We can't promote it, but we can say 'the why.'"

Wirth was the most vocal member of the board calling for increased marketing efforts. When the first budget of $500,000 was approved, he said it was too low.

He expressed that sentiment again at this month's meeting.

"I think sometimes the biggest mistake we make, Mr. Superintendent, is get cheap in your department," he said. "This is where we need to spend money."

The district is losing over 600 students this year alone. Demographic experts blame that decline on declining birth rates and rising housing costs that make the district unaffordable for young families with children.

That trend is expected to continue into the foreseeable future.

The increased focus on marketing was started to try and limit that damage.

Ingersoll claimed the district is seeing results, but so far has been just setting a baseline, so it's hard to pinpoint how effective their effort has been.

The district's online newsletter received 1.5 million views last school year, and has already been viewed more than 500,000 times this year.

The followers for CUSD's social media pages have grown 3.7%. The district is advertising on Google searches, social media, in billboards and at bus stops.

Ingersoll said the district is focusing on the areas near 12 schools that are considered the most at risk for losing students.

Those schools are Andersen Junior High, Auxier, Bogle Junior High, Bologna, CTA Humphrey, Fulton, Haley, Hull, Jacobson, Navarrete, Ryan and San Marcos.

"We're on TV, and in the newspaper, and radio, and social media pretty much every day," Ingersoll said.