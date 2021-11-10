U.S. markets open in 5 hours 58 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,677.50
    -0.75 (-0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,189.00
    -20.00 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    16,222.75
    +10.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,425.00
    -1.80 (-0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.42
    +0.27 (+0.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,827.00
    -3.80 (-0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    24.35
    +0.04 (+0.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1574
    -0.0023 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4320
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.75
    +0.53 (+3.08%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3545
    -0.0015 (-0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.0700
    +0.1900 (+0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    66,706.16
    -1,266.14 (-1.86%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,644.98
    -26.76 (-1.60%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,296.65
    +22.61 (+0.31%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,106.78
    -178.68 (-0.61%)
     

Chandos Construction Commits to Net Zero by 2040

·3 min read

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Nov. 10, 2021 /CNW/ - Commercial builder Chandos Construction announced today a commitment to be net-zero by 2040, a pledge its president made on the sidelines of the United Nations' COP meeting in Glasgow. To kickstart that commitment, Chandos purchased UN-certified carbon credits to offset the carbon emissions generated by its 2020 operations.

Canadian Nuclear Laboratories (CNL) - one of Chandos Construction&#39;s projects that will contribute to Canada&#39;s clean energy transition. (CNW Group/Chandos Construction Ltd.)
Canadian Nuclear Laboratories (CNL) - one of Chandos Construction's projects that will contribute to Canada's clean energy transition. (CNW Group/Chandos Construction Ltd.)

"This is a massive, complex problem facing the construction industry," said Chandos president, Tim Coldwell. "Achieving net-zero emissions across our entire portfolio of projects will not be possible without long-term partnerships and commitments."

Chandos has initiated a carbon-reduction plan that includes the planting of 6,900 trees next year and the use of electric equipment on jobsites and electric vehicles in its fleet. Chandos also uses virtual design and construction to reduce carbon emissions during the construction process. The company has a goal of working with clients and design partners to significantly reduce operational carbon emissions from energy code baselines.

But one of the greatest areas of impact the company can have is to reduce embodied carbon in the buildings it constructs. According to Architecture 2030, embodied carbon will be responsible for almost half of total new construction emissions between now and 2050. To address this, the company is committed to reducing its embodied carbon intensity by 15 per cent each year to be net-zero by 2040.

"As a contractor, the embodied carbon of the work we put in place each year is equal to our emissions footprint as an organization. To achieve net-zero, Chandos must work with our supply chain to get embodied carbon to zero over time. This requires leadership from contractors, owners, designers, trades, and material suppliers," says Coldwell.

Chandos sees collaboration and innovation as key to meeting its net-zero target. The company is the Canadian leader in integrated project delivery and is undertaking several major projects with Canadian Nuclear Laboratories (CNL). "Our work with CNL is contributing to Canada's clean energy transition" says Jen Hancock, vice president, collaborative construction, Chandos.

Integrated teams worked with CNL to reduce embodied carbon by implementing mass timber structural solutions for the projects. "When contractors are engaged early in a project, we bring a different perspective on how to reduce carbon during construction. It's this collaborative approach that can double or triple the positive outcomes for a given project," says Hancock.

For over a decade Chandos has mandated a company-wide program to reduce waste from construction and in the last two years diverted 78 per cent of waste produced on its job sites away from landfills. Its goal is to divert a minimum of 80 per cent of waste from 100 per cent of its projects. "Our commitment to net zero is a natural step in our sustainability journey and it aligns with our B Corp Certification," Hancock adds.

In addition to attending events at COP this week, Coldwell, Hancock and Nicole Monaco, director of marketing and communications for Chandos Construction are attending Vision 2045, a global summit with business leaders discussing how to make progress on the UN Sustainable Development Goals. "We are connecting with climate leaders this week in Scotland who are as committed as we are to solving the challenges faced by our industry," says Coldwell. "The only way we can achieve net-zero emissions is to move forward together."

For more information including the company's GHG emissions data, visit www.chandos.com/netzero.

ABOUT CHANDOS CONSTRUCTION
Established in 1980, Chandos Construction has become one of North America's most collaborative and innovative commercial builders. Employing 600 field and office staff in Calgary, Edmonton, Kelowna, Ottawa, Red Deer, Toronto, and Vancouver – Chandos is 100 per cent employee owned. It is also the first and largest B Corp Certified commercial builder in North America.

Chandos is a pioneer in integrated project delivery (IPD) and collaborative construction. The organization is committed to social procurement and is committed to investing at least five per cent of its addressable spend to social impact organizations by 2025.

Chandos Construction logo (CNW Group/Chandos Construction Ltd.)
Chandos Construction logo (CNW Group/Chandos Construction Ltd.)

SOURCE Chandos Construction Ltd.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2021/10/c8737.html

Recommended Stories

  • Why Ballard Power, Bloom Energy, and Nikola Stocks All Dropped Today -- But Plug Didn't

    Fuel cell stocks had a banner day yesterday as news of President Biden's $1 trillion infrastructure bill passing the House sent investors flocking to renewable energy names in hopes of benefiting from government largesse next year.

  • Further Growth, More Sustainable Future

    Pursuing our ambition is core to creating value for all our stakeholders and delivering a more sustainable future.

  • Caterpillar Catches a Bid From the Infrastructure Bill and Looks to Plow Higher

    Caterpillar Inc. has rallied recently and it looks like the gains can continue. In this daily bar chart of CAT, below, we can see that prices have rallied to the 200-day moving average line and I would expect a close above the line as soon as here on Tuesday. The trading volume has remained active in recent weeks and the On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has bottomed out and is close to breaking the downtrend from June; this tells us that the period of time when sellers were more aggressive is behind us.

  • Rolls-Royce secures funding for new generation of mini nuclear reactors

    Government and private firms agree to invest in project to build small modular reactor

  • Why Plug Power, Bloom Energy, and FuelCell Energy Stocks Rocketed Today

    Fuel cell stocks rocketed on Monday after the House of Representatives finally passed a landmark $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill, paving the way for long-awaited federal spending on America's infrastructure, including big investments in clean energy. Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE): up 15%. The bill that passed Nov. 5 calls for investments across the infrastructure sector, including $7.5 billion on zero- and low-emission buses and ferries and another $7.5 billion on electric-vehicle charging infrastructure.

  • Unity Software Beats Third-Quarter Targets, Buys Weta Digital

    Video game design and animation software maker Unity Software late Tuesday beat Wall Street’s expectations. But Unity stock fell late.

  • GE energy spinoff aims to capture interest in renewables

    General Electric Co's plan to spin off energy units into a standalone company could attract investors looking for a well-known name in renewables if they can overlook legacy fossil-fuel operations, financial experts said. The energy unit will combine existing wind and gas-fired power turbines and services, and software businesses. "Customers need GE at its best and at its most focused to help them navigate the energy transition," Chief Executive Officer Larry Culp said in an interview, referring to utilities and others now moving to solar, wind and hydropower.

  • Can This Solar Energy Stock Keep Up Its Growth Streak?

    When SunPower (NASDAQ: SPWR) released earnings last week, investors focused a lot of their attention on the fact that the commercial solar business is still in an uncertain position. Management said they're considering alternatives to the commercial business, but it's clear that residential solar energy is the company's future. Financial results in the third quarter of 2021 show exactly why SunPower is making the move.

  • Greenlane Renewables Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

    Greenlane Renewables Inc. ("Greenlane'' or the "Company") (TSX: GRN) (FSE: 52G) (OTC: GRNWF) today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021. For further information on these results please see the Company's Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. All amounts are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated and in accordance with IFRS.

  • Salmon surge into new Nimbus Fish Hatchery ladder on American River

    Officials said the modernized ladder and flume fishway will help fall Chinook salmon and Central Valley steelhead returning to the hatchery.

  • ExxonMobil announces FID for mega China petchem project

    U.S. oil and gas major ExxonMobil announced it had made a final investment decision to build a multi-billion dollar petrochemical complex in south China's Guangdong province. The decision, announced late on Monday, came nearly 18 months after China's state news agency Xinhua reported in April last year that the U.S. firm kicked off construction of the $10 billion venture in Dayawan in Huizhou city. One of the few petrochemical complexes in China that are wholly owned by a foreign investor, ExxonMobil said the Dayawan plant will produce performance polymers used in packaging, automotive, agricultural, and consumer products for hygiene and personal care.

  • PG&E could be a ‘big beneficiary’ of $1 trillion U.S. infrastructure bill

    The roughly $1 trillion infrastructure bill passed by Congress on Friday focuses on bolstering the nation's power grid, including by allocating $5 billion to preventing outages and enhancing its resilience, according to CreditSights.

  • Exclusive: Global carmakers now target $515 billion for EVs, batteries

    Global automakers are planning to spend more than half a trillion dollars on electric vehicles and batteries through 2030, according to a Reuters analysis, amping up investments aimed at weaning car buyers away from fossil fuels and meeting increasingly tough decarbonization targets. Less than three years ago, a similar analysis by Reuters found car companies planned to spend $300 billion on EVs and related technologies.

  • First Solar Is Hitting on All Cylinders

    The global solar industry continues to grow in 2021, driven not only by the cost effectiveness of solar as an energy source, but also because of high fossil fuel prices. As the costs of coal, natural gas, and oil rise, solar energy becomes a great alternative for countries around the world, and that's fueling solar energy stocks this year. One of the industry leaders is First Solar (NASDAQ: FSLR), which has long been one of the most profitable companies in solar and is now back in growth mode.

  • Birth of four tiger cubs delights Mexico zoo

    The four cubs were born in the San Jorge Park Zoo in Ciudad Juarez on October 10 and are reportedly in good health.Zoo officials have yet to determine the sex of the cubs, with their mother letting out a roar when vets are nearby.The arrival of the four Bengal cubs is a rare event with the endangered species hunted in the wild for their fur and their natural habitat under threat from development.

  • GE breakup creates uncertainty around Boston HQ

    GE's Fort Point headquarters is already much smaller and closed-off than what then-CEO Jeff Immelt pitched upon coming to Boston.

  • ‘Reclusive and secretive’ predators seen roaming near West Texas property, video shows

    Spotting just one of these animals is “incredibly lucky,” experts say. A trail camera captured four.

  • U.K. Rejects Alliance Seeking Fixed Date to End Oil and Gas

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergWhy Hong Kong Is Building Apartments the Size of Parking SpacesWhere Did All the Public Bathrooms Go?Do Prisons Deserve a Second Chance?COP26 Protests: Inflatable Cows, Megaphones and a RainbowThe Rising Pacific Forces a Native Village to Move. Who Will Pay?The U.K. won’t join an alliance of countries fixing a date to phase out oil and gas production, in a move that calls into question the COP26 host nation’s climate leadership. The Beyond Oil and Gas Allia

  • Why Uranium Mining Stocks Like Uranium Energy and Ur-Energy Soared Today

    Recently passed U.S. legislation and renewed support for nuclear power abroad lifted the industry's top names on Monday, but the bullishness isn't new.

  • Why U.S. Shale Won’t Go To War With OPEC+

    It looks like we have entered a new era of high oil prices, with the stances of both OPEC+ and U.S. shale suggesting that there is a very limited downside for oil prices in the near future