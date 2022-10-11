Aktia Bank Plc

Stock exchange release

11 October 2022 at 9.05 a.m.

Change in Aktia’s Executive Committee: Max Sundström leaves Aktia and transfers to the company’s strategic partner CGI

Max Sundström, Aktia's Chief Transformation Officer and member of the Executive Committee, will leave his duties in Aktia on 31 December 2022 at the latest.

Mr Sundström transfers to IT service company CGI as part of the strategic cooperation announced by Aktia today, 11 October 2022. Through the cooperation, CGI and the joint venture between Aktia and CGI to be established will provide Aktia with a significant part of the maintenance and development services for Aktia's banking business IT systems in the future. At the same time, a significant part of the capacity and data centre services of Aktia's banking business will be transferred to CGI.

“Max Sundström has played a very important part in Aktia's strategy work, development and transformation of the group. I would like to sincerely thank Max for the past years. I am glad that we can continue to cooperate with Max in the future,” says Mikko Ayub, CEO of Aktia.

Sundström has been employed by Aktia and a member of the Executive Committee since 2019.

