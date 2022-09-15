Change of auditor
For immediate release
15 September 2022
Serabi Gold Plc
(“Serabi” or the “Company”)
Change of auditor
Serabi Gold plc (AIM:SRB, TSX:SBI), the Brazilian-focused gold mining and development company, announces that, following a competitive tender process, the Board of Directors (the “Board”) has approved the appointment of PKF Littlejohn LLP ("PKF") as auditor of the Company for the financial year ending 31 December 2022.
A resolution to re-appoint PKF as the Company's auditor will be put to the Company's next General Meeting of shareholders.
The Company also advises that it has appointed KPMG Auditores Independentes Ltda (“KPMG”) to undertake the statutory audits of its Brazilian subsidiaries for the financial year ending 31 December 2022. KPMG replace BDO RCS Auditores Independentes (“BDO Brazil”).
The Board would like to take this opportunity to thank its previous auditors, BDO LLP and BDO Brazil, for their services to the Company.
The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK Domestic Law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018. The person who arranged the release of this statement on behalf of the Company was Clive Line, Director.
Enquiries:
Serabi Gold plc
Michael Hodgson
Tel: +44 (0)20 7246 6830
Chief Executive
Mobile: +44 (0)7799 473621
Clive Line
Tel: +44 (0)20 7246 6830
Finance Director
Mobile: +44 (0)7710 151692
Email: contact@serabigold.com
Website: www.serabigold.com
Beaumont Cornish Limited
Roland Cornish / Michael Cornish
Tel: +44 (0)20 7628 3396
Peel Hunt LLP
Ross Allister / Alexander Allen
Tel: +44 (0)20 7418 9000
Tamesis Partners LLP
Charlie Bendon / Richard Greenfield
Tel: +44 (0)20 3882 2868
Camarco
Gordon Poole / Emily Hall
Tel: +44(0) 20 3757 4980
Copies of this release are available from the Company’s website at www.serabigold.com.
Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange, nor any other securities regulatory authority, has approved or disapproved of the contents of this announcement.
ENDS