Change of auditor

Serabi Gold plc
·2 min read
Serabi Gold plc
Serabi Gold plc

For immediate release

15 September 2022

Serabi Gold Plc

(“Serabi” or the “Company”)

Change of auditor

 

Serabi Gold plc (AIM:SRB, TSX:SBI), the Brazilian-focused gold mining and development company, announces that, following a competitive tender process, the Board of Directors (the “Board”) has approved the appointment of PKF Littlejohn LLP ("PKF") as auditor of the Company for the financial year ending 31 December 2022.

A resolution to re-appoint PKF as the Company's auditor will be put to the Company's next General Meeting of shareholders.

The Company also advises that it has appointed KPMG Auditores Independentes Ltda (“KPMG”) to undertake the statutory audits of its Brazilian subsidiaries for the financial year ending 31 December 2022. KPMG replace BDO RCS Auditores Independentes (“BDO Brazil”).

The Board would like to take this opportunity to thank its previous auditors, BDO LLP and BDO Brazil, for their services to the Company.

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK Domestic Law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018. The person who arranged the release of this statement on behalf of the Company was Clive Line, Director.

Enquiries:

 

Serabi Gold plc

 

Michael Hodgson

Tel: +44 (0)20 7246 6830

Chief Executive

Mobile: +44 (0)7799 473621

 

 

Clive Line

Tel: +44 (0)20 7246 6830

Finance Director

Mobile: +44 (0)7710 151692

 

 

Email: contact@serabigold.com

 

Website: www.serabigold.com

 

 

 

Beaumont Cornish Limited

Nominated Adviser and Financial Adviser

 

Roland Cornish / Michael Cornish

Tel: +44 (0)20 7628 3396

 

 

Peel Hunt LLP

Joint UK Broker

 

Ross Allister / Alexander Allen

Tel: +44 (0)20 7418 9000

 

 

Tamesis Partners LLP

Joint UK Broker

 

Charlie Bendon / Richard Greenfield

Tel: +44 (0)20 3882 2868

 

 

Camarco        

Financial PR

 

Gordon Poole / Emily Hall

Tel: +44(0) 20 3757 4980

 

Copies of this release are available from the Company’s website at www.serabigold.com.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange, nor any other securities regulatory authority, has approved or disapproved of the contents of this announcement.

 

ENDS

 

 


