CHANGE OF AUDITOR

·3 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 11, 2023 /CNW/ - International Battery Metals Ltd. (the "Company") (CSE: IBAT) is pleased to announce that it has appointed Crowe MacKay  LLP, as independent auditor of the Company, effective as of November 30, 2022 (the "Successor Auditor").

International Battery Metals Ltd Logo (CNW Group/International Battery Metals Ltd.)
International Battery Metals Ltd Logo (CNW Group/International Battery Metals Ltd.)

The Successor Auditor is being appointed following the receipt by the Company on December 20, 2022 of a formal resignation of Davidson and Company LLP (the ""Former Auditor"), with said resignation effective as of June 15, 2022.

The board of directors of the Company appointed the Successor Auditor as the new auditor until the next Annual General Meeting of the Company.

There are no reportable events between the Company and the Former Auditors.

The Notice of Change of Auditors, together with the letter from the Former Auditors and the letter from the Successor Auditors, have been reviewed by the Company's Board of Directors.

The Company has sent a Notice of Change of Auditor (the "Notice") to the Former Auditor and to the Successor Auditor and has received a letter from each, addressed to the securities commissions in each of British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario stating that they agree with the information contained in the Notice. The Notice, together with the letters from the Former Auditor and the Successor Auditor are available on www.SEDAR.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Garry Flowers"

Garry Flowers, Chief Executive Officer

About IBAT

International Battery Metals (IBAT) is the first company in the world to successfully design, build and operate a mobile, Modular Direct Lithium Extraction (MDLE) plant at commercial scale with lithium brine. IBAT's patented extraction technology is proven to recover more lithium from brine than traditional methods, while offering a far superior environmental performance. IBAT's technology can be built, deployed and brought on-line in a fraction of the time, and at a fraction of the cost of traditional lithium mining models.

Forward-looking and cautionary statements

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any state in the United States in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements. This release may contain statements within the meaning of safe harbour provisions as defined under securities laws and regulations. This release may contain certain forward – looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of the Company and certain of the plans and objectives of the Company with respect to the same. By their nature, forward – looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future and there are many factors that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward – looking statements.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/change-of-auditor-301719660.html

SOURCE International Battery Metals Ltd.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2023/11/c0291.html

