U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,602.45
    -29.15 (-0.63%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,228.81
    -65.38 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,442.27
    -177.36 (-1.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,091.07
    -42.03 (-1.97%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    107.54
    -0.28 (-0.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,937.10
    -1.90 (-0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    25.01
    -0.10 (-0.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1162
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3580
    -0.0420 (-1.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3134
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.0780
    +0.2180 (+0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,115.22
    -355.76 (-0.75%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,094.33
    -1.77 (-0.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,578.75
    +41.50 (+0.55%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,027.25
    -225.17 (-0.80%)
     

Change of Composition of the Telix Board of Directors

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • TLX

  • Non-Executive Director Oliver Buck to retire at the Annual General Meeting

  • Tiffany Olson, experienced U.S.-based pharma executive appointed as independent Non-Executive Director

MELBOURNE, Australia and INDIANAPOLIS, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX: TLX, Telix, the Company) today announces that Tiffany Olson has been appointed to the Board, as a U.S.-based independent, Non-Executive Director.

Ms. Olson brings a depth of experience in commercialisation and corporate strategy in oncology, including in the radiopharmaceutical sector. Her most recent executive role was with Cardinal Health, the largest provider of radiopharmaceuticals in the United States, where she was President of Cardinal Health Nuclear & Precision Health Solutions overseeing Cardinal's radiopharmaceutical manufacturing and nuclear pharmacy network. During her eight-year tenure in this role she led a major business transformation which led to increased market share and profit growth. Prior to her role at Cardinal Health, Ms. Olson served as President of NaviMed and in executive roles at Eli Lilly and Roche, where she attained the position of President and CEO of Roche Diagnostics Corporation.

Ms. Olson currently serves as a Board member for Castle Biosciences; ERF, Education & Research Foundation for Nuclear Medicine & Molecular Imaging; and is on the Langham Logistics Advisory Board. Tiffany holds a Bachelor of Business from the University of Minnesota and an MBA from St. Thomas University in Minnesota. Ms. Olson has received many recognitions for her work in healthcare. She was named one of the "10 Best Women Leaders of 2020" by Industry Era and was the first woman to receive the Life Science Alley Luminary Award.

Telix Chairman, Kevin McCann AO said, "Tiffany is an outstanding addition to our Board of Directors. Her appointment supports our governance principles and continues to ensure that the Board has the right mix of skills, diversity and independence. An accomplished leader with a strong track record in commercialisation and building large-scale businesses in the radiopharmaceutical sector, Tiffany's deep operational understanding of radiopharmaceutical manufacturing, distribution networks and customers will be invaluable as Telix rolls out its first commercial product."

Ms. Olson added, "I am delighted to join the Board of Telix at this exciting phase in the Company's journey. I look forward to working with the Telix team to leverage my experience and networks to guide the Company through the next phase of its trajectory, in particular the launch of Illuccix and the commercialization of follow-on diagnostic and therapeutic products."

Ms. Olson will join Telix as an independent Non-Executive Director and will be a member of the Audit and Risk Committee. Her appointment is effective 31 March 2022. Ms. Olson will stand for re-election as a Non-Executive Director at Telix's Annual General Meeting, to be held on 18 May 2022.

Telix advises that Mr. Oliver Buck will retire from the Board at the Company's 2022 Annual General Meeting. Having served on the Telix Board since 16 January 2017, Mr. Buck has taken the decision to retire from the Board due to the increasing time commitment associated with his portfolio of global Board and advisory roles.

"On behalf of the Board and the Company I sincerely thank Oliver for his five years of service to Telix. His technical expertise and industry knowledge has been essential during Telix's early, formative years, and we remain very grateful for his contributions to the Company." concluded Kevin McCann.

In accordance with ASX Listing Rules, an Appendix 3X Initial Director's Notice for Ms. Olson accompanies this announcement.

About Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited

Telix is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialisation of diagnostic and therapeutic products using Molecularly Targeted Radiation (MTR). Telix is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia with international operations in Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, and the United States. Telix is developing a portfolio of clinical-stage products that address significant unmet medical need in oncology and rare diseases. Telix is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: TLX). For more information visit www.telixpharma.com and follow Telix on Twitter (@TelixPharma) and LinkedIn.

Telix's lead product, Illuccix® (kit for preparation of gallium-68 (68Ga) gozetotide (also known as 68Ga PSMA-11) injection) for prostate cancer imaging, has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA),[1] and by the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA).[2] Telix is also progressing marketing authorisation applications for this investigational candidate in Europe[3] and Canada.[4]

This announcement has been authorised for release by the Disclosure Committee.

Legal Notices

This announcement may include forward-looking statements that relate to anticipated future events, financial performance, plans, strategies or business developments. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of words such as "may", "expect", "intend", "plan", "estimate", "anticipate", "outlook", "forecast" and "guidance", or other similar words. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's good-faith assumptions as to the financial, market, regulatory and other considerations that exist and affect the Company's business and operations in the future and there can be no assurance that any of the assumptions will prove to be correct. In the context of Telix's business, forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements about: the initiation, timing, progress and results of Telix's preclinical and clinical studies, and Telix's research and development programs; Telix's ability to advance product candidates into, enrol and successfully complete, clinical studies, including multi-national clinical trials; the timing or likelihood of regulatory filings and approvals, manufacturing activities and product marketing activities; the commercialisation of Telix's product candidates, if or when they have been approved; estimates of Telix's expenses, future revenues and capital requirements; Telix's financial performance; developments relating to Telix's competitors and industry; and the pricing and reimbursement of Telix's product candidates, if and after they have been approved. Telix's actual results, performance or achievements may be materially different from those which may be expressed or implied by such statements, and the differences may be adverse. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

To the maximum extent permitted by law, Telix disclaims any obligation or undertaking to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this announcement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or a change in expectations or assumptions.

The Telix Pharmaceuticals name and logo are trademarks of Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited and its affiliates (all rights reserved).

[1] ASX disclosure 20 December 2021.
[2] ASX disclosure 2 November 2021.
[3] ASX disclosure 10 December 2021.
[4] ASX disclosure 16 December 2020.

(PRNewsfoto/Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited)
(PRNewsfoto/Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited)

SOURCE Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited

Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk posted in a Twitter thread on Monday advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high. I still own & won’t sell my Bitcoin, Ethereum or Doge fwiw.” The biggest takeaway for some followers seems to ha

  • Why AMC Stock Is Finally Turning Down Today

    Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC) look like they're about to break their winning streak as shares are down 6.1% at 1:22 p.m. ET. Of course, it looked that way yesterday, too, as the stock had stumbled out of the gate and trading in its shares were halted by the New York Stock Exchange after it triggered a circuit breaker. Once trading resumed, AMC's stock quickly reversed course and it ended the day $0.11 per share higher.

  • Home Depot Hikes Its Dividend: Should You Buy the Stock?

    Even with the economic reopening, the home improvement retailer's fundamentals are still robust.

  • Fintech stocks fall amid report of Apple's financial services plans

    Block (SQ), PayPal (PYPL), Marqueta (MQ) Visa (V), and other payment companies' shares fell on Wednesday afternoon after Bloomberg reported Apple (AAPL) is working on a plan dubbed “Breakout” aimed at bringing financial services in-house.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Slumped Today

    There was no bad news for Nvidia specifically -- but the good news wasn't all that great. Take semiconductors peer company Micron (NASDAQ: MU) for example. Micron reported a big earnings beat for its second quarter of fiscal 2022 last night, and guided investors to expect another beat in the third quarter.

  • Goldman Sachs Bullish on These 2 Stocks for 80% Upside (Or More)

    The markets started 2022 with heavy losses – but the last two weeks have seen sharp gains that have lifted stocks back out of correction territory. The S&P 500 is up 11% from its March 14 trough, while the NASDAQ, which had fallen farther, had gained 16% in the last couple of weeks. Goldman Sachs' David Kostin sees an interesting pattern, as we go forward. According to the chief US equity strategist, institutional investors will pull back, while households will be the major source of purchase ac

  • 3 Dividend Stocks With Elite Potential

    The best dividend stocks have a long history of steadily increasing their payments. The top tiers are Dividend Aristocrats and Dividend Kings, companies that have delivered steady dividend growth for 25 and 50 years, respectively. Three of these up-and-comers are Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE: BIPC)(NYSE: BIP), Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEPC)(NYSE: BEP), and Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD).

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys Crypto Stock, Buys and Sells EVs

    Cathie Wood's Ark bought and sold shares of electric-vehicle makers and snapped up shares of two biotech companies.

  • Stocks Fall Wednesday as UiPath, Expensify Disappoint on Guidance

    The stock market finally took a break on Wednesday from its string of big wins. Wall Street remained hopeful for favorable resolutions on key issues like inflation and the war in Ukraine, but that didn't stop the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC), and S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) from giving up some ground after an impressive rally over the past few weeks.

  • What made Warren Buffett rich is making us all poorer

    "My life has been a product of compound interest," Warren Buffett once famously said.

  • 3 reasons why Apple stock is on fire

    Apple's stock has been rocking of late. Here's why.

  • Micron posts Q2 earnings beat, stock jumps

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss second quarter earnings for Micron Technology.

  • Why Vir Biotechnology Stock Is Skyrocketing Today

    What happened Shares of Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ: VIR) were skyrocketing 19.4% higher as of 12:33 p.m. ET on Wednesday. The big jump came after S&P Global announced that Vir will replace Matador Resources on the S&P SmallCap 600 index effective before the market open on April 4.

  • Why Tesla, Google, and Amazon want to do stock splits

    On March 28, Tesla announced that it will split its stock for the second time in two years. The decision also follows similar plans from Amazon and Google parent company Alphabet to do 20-for-1 stock splits, drastically lowering their respective share price. If approved, Amazon stock will drop from about $3300 to $165 while Alphabet will drop from about $2800 to $140.

  • 5 Charts That Show Why Bristol-Myers Squibb Is a No-Brainer Buy

    Are you looking for a safe investment that you can just buy and forget? One stock that will definitely tick off many check marks for you is Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY). The healthcare giant is worth close to $160 billion, has a proven track record, pays a high dividend, and continues to find ways to grow.

  • GameStop Stock Halted On NYSE, Extends Slide With AMC As Trading Resumes

    Meme stock favorites GameStop and AMC Entertainment were briefly halted from trading on the NYSE Tuesday as shares snapped one of the longest rallies on record for the video game retailer.

  • Nine Major Companies Will Lose Big If Globalization Dies

    Trade embargoes and global supply chain snarls: Globalization is clearly on the ropes. And that's a big problem for global S&P 500 companies.

  • Why Geron's Shares Rose 23.4% on Wednesday

    Clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company Geron (NASDAQ: GERN) saw its shares jump 23.4% on Wednesday. Geron was last this high on Nov. 15, and it has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $2.23. The stock jumped on the type of news that ordinarily might make it fall -- the company announced it was making a public offering of common stock to raise money.

  • S&P 500 exits correction: Here’s what history says happens next to U.S. stock-market benchmark

    The S&P 500 index exited market-correction territory Tuesday, a move that has tended to point to near- and medium-term gains for the U.S. large-cap benchmark in the past. The S&P 500 (SPX) rose 56.08 points, or 1.2%, to close at 4,631.60 in afternoon. The index needed to close above 4,587.77 to mark a 10% rise from its March 8 close at 4,170.70, which marked the correction low, according to Dow Jones Market Data.

  • Chewy stock plunging after reporting third straight quarterly loss

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brad Smith looks at Chewy's Q4 earnings and revenue miss.