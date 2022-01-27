Change of Directors at Topicus.com

TORONTO, Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Topicus.com Inc. (the “Company”) (TSXV: TOI) announced today the resignation of Steve Scotchmer from, and the appointment of Jeff Bender to, the Company’s Board of Directors. Mr. Bender has been a director of Constellation Software Inc. (TSX: CSU) since 2013 and the Chief Executive Officer for Constellation’s Harris Operating Group since 2002.



Topicus.com Inc. is a leading pan-European provider of vertical market software and vertical market platforms to clients in public and private sector markets. Operating and investing in countries and markets across Europe with long-term growth potential, Topicus.com Inc. acquires, builds and manages leading software companies providing specialized, mission-critical and high-impact software solutions that address the particular needs of customers.

