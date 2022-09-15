Change in DNA Plc’s Executive Team

DNA Oyj

DNA PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 15 SEPTEMBER 2022, 11:00 am EEST

Olli Sirkka, Senior Vice President, Corporate Business, DNA, and a member of the Executive Team, is leaving the company on 16 September.

The search for a new SVP, Corporate Business will start immediately. Until a new appointment has been made, Senior Vice President, Consumer Business Pekka Väisänen will fulfil the role in addition to his own duties.

"Demonstrating a great capacity for cooperation, Olli Sirkka has overseen the renewal of our operating models and turned the business on to a profitable growth path. I would like to thank Olli for his contribution to DNA’s success and wish him all the best in his future endeavours", says Jussi Tolvanen, CEO, DNA.

Additional information:

DNA Corporate Communications, tel. +358 44 044 8000, communications@dna.fi



