One simple way to improve your security online is by regularly changing your email password. But for many people, doing so may mean changing a password for a Gmail account. If you don’t know how to change your Gmail password, don’t worry: We’ll show you how.

With more than 1.5 billion email addresses as of 2018, Gmail may be one of the most popular email clients in the world. But that doesn’t mean everyone knows how to navigate every single aspect of it. Here’s how to change your Gmail password, whether you use the desktop website or the Gmail Android app.

Step 1: Sign in to your Google account

screenshot More

Head to the Google Account page and click the blue Go to Google Account button in the top right-hand corner.

Input your login details as requested and, if needed, verify your identity using two-factor authentication.

Step 2: Open your security settings

Gmail Update screenshot More

Click on the Security tab and you’ll be presented with a number of options. Scroll down until you find the section labeled Signing in to Google.

Step 3: Change your password

Gmail Update Screenshot 2 More

Find the section titled Password. It will tell you when you last changed it and whether you have two-step verification activated. Click the Password button and when prompted, input your password again to confirm your identity. You’ll then be asked to input a new password. Make sure it’s complicated, with a mix of numbers, letters, capital letters, and special characters. If you’re worried about forgetting it, use a password manager.

