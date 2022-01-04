U.S. markets open in 7 hours 52 minutes

How to Change Google Search Results Explained by Australian Reputation Management Agency

E-Web Marketing
·4 min read

Sydney, Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- E-Web Marketing, a management agency based in Chatswood, NSW, Australia, has identified a way to update search results for keywords. The process that they have discovered has been found to work well for company names and local keywords, for instance, the keyword “a type of service Sydney.” The process requires having quality content across a number of social networking sites, websites, Google Business Profile, press releases, and mini-websites that can strongly associate a particular business with a specific area.

Blake Smith, Digital Strategist at E-Web Marketing, says, “We’ve identified a way to update a company’s search research results for keywords. With this approach to reputation management we've been able to get 7 results on the first page for one client. Any search targeting their local service area basically results in their business plastered all over the first page of Google.”

online reputation management workshop by E-Web Marketing
online reputation management workshop by E-Web Marketing

E-Web Marketing is a provider of results-driven online marketing solutions. They can provide a virtual marketing manager, a multi-channel strategy, search engine optimisation (SEO), and a holistic web marketing strategy that can be integrated to the business’ offline advertising efforts to produce more sales. There are a number of factors that differentiate E-Web Marketing from other digital marketing agencies. These include: their Sydney-based team of professionals; transparent references; cost-effective targeted advertising approach; no fixed contract; high demand; coaching; results-driven strategies based on hard data and research; and effective resources.

They offer various kinds of digital marketing services, such as: digital marketing consulting, SEO, Google Adwords management, web and software development, online reputation management, social media management, social media advertising, content marketing, conversion rate optimisation, and e-mail marketing. Their digital marketing consulting services they offer is high level consulting that provides the client with a clear picture of what is effective and what is not effective and the reasons why.

They also provide an online reputation management service that offers clients a software platform that enables them to monitor their online reputation and do something to boost it. When users log in to the platform’s management system, they can view the current state of their online reputation and they are also given some tools and strategies for enhancing their reputation. This program crawls the web and a large number of well-known review sites and platforms to provide the user with a summary of how people view the particular brand or business. The collected data by the software is presented to users using a high level overview.

Social media marketing is another important component of the process identified by E-Web Marketing. The goal is to attract the most number of engaged followers to the company’s social media page. They will carefully evaluate the business’ targeted audience to determine when they are most active on that particular social networking site. And then they will post relevant content on that site at the time when the targeted audience is most active on that social media site. And E-Web Marketing will handle the replies to the company’s customers. This is also connected to reputation management since they will be saying “thank you” to those who have positive comments about the business and also politely responding to those customers who are not fully satisfied. One way that they can attract more followers and likes for the business’ social media page is to run a contest. They will run this after discussing with the client the various terms and conditions for the proposed contest.

Founded in 1988, E-Web Marketing has evolved into an award-winning company that has offered useful ways for 3,000 global and national organisations to significantly boost their website traffic, lead conversions, and brand awareness. They have established as their mission to assist businesses in improving their online presence by applying various targeted strategies that can help them save money in their online marketing campaigns.

Those who are interested in learning more about the importance of online reputation marketing can visit the E-Web Marketing website or contact them through the telephone or via email. They are open from 9:00 am to 5:30 pm, from Monday to Friday.

###

For more information about E-Web Marketing, contact the company here:

E-Web Marketing
Sam Shetty
1300 785 122
press@ewebmarketing.com.au
Suite 701, South Tower, 1 Railway St, Chatswood NSW 2067

CONTACT: Sam Shetty


