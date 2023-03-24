U.S. markets open in 4 hours 54 minutes

Change in the holding of Oma Savings Bank Plc's own shares

·2 min read
OMA SAVINGS BANK PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 24 MARCH 2023 AT 10:00 A.M. EET, CHANGES IN COMPANY’S OWN SHARES


The Board of Directors of Oma Savings Bank Plc (OmaSp or Company) has decided on a directed share issue without consideration for the reward payments based on the share-based incentive scheme 2020-2021, reward payment 2023 in accordance with the terms and conditions of the scheme. On 24 March 2023, 29,461 OmaSp shares held by the Company will be transferred gratuitously in the share issue to the participants who are entitled to reward on the basis of reward payment 2023.

The resolution on the directed share issue is based on the authorisation granted to the Board of Directors by the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on 30 March 2022.

The company holds 101,386 own shares after the transfer of shares.


Oma Savings Bank Plc


Additional information:
Minna Sillanpää, CCO, tel. +358 50 66592, minna.sillanpaa@omasp.fi

DISTRIBUTION
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Major media
www.omasp.fi

OmaSp is a growing Finnish bank and the largest savings bank in Finland based on total assets. About 450 professionals provide nationwide services through OmaSp’s 45 branch offices and digital service channels to over 200,000 customers. OmaSp focuses primarily on retail banking operations and provides its clients with a broad range of banking services both through its own balance sheet as well as by acting as an intermediary for its partners’ products. The intermediated products include credit, investment and loan insurance products. OmaSp is also engaged in mortgage banking operations.

OmaSp core idea is to provide personal service and to be local and close to its customers, both in digital and traditional channels. OmaSp strives to offer premium level customer experience through personal service and easy accessibility. In addition, the development of the operations and services is customer-oriented. The personnel is committed and OmaSp seeks to support their career development with versatile tasks and con-tinuous development. A substantial part of the personnel also own shares in OmaSp.


