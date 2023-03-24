Oma Säästöpankki Oyj

OMA SAVINGS BANK PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 24 MARCH 2023 AT 10:00 A.M. EET, CHANGES IN COMPANY’S OWN SHARES





Change in the holding of Oma Savings Bank Plc's own shares

The Board of Directors of Oma Savings Bank Plc (OmaSp or Company) has decided on a directed share issue without consideration for the reward payments based on the share-based incentive scheme 2020-2021, reward payment 2023 in accordance with the terms and conditions of the scheme. On 24 March 2023, 29,461 OmaSp shares held by the Company will be transferred gratuitously in the share issue to the participants who are entitled to reward on the basis of reward payment 2023.

The resolution on the directed share issue is based on the authorisation granted to the Board of Directors by the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on 30 March 2022.

The company holds 101,386 own shares after the transfer of shares.





Oma Savings Bank Plc





Additional information:

Minna Sillanpää, CCO, tel. +358 50 66592, minna.sillanpaa@omasp.fi

