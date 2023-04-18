Lassila & Tikanoja plc

Stock exchange release

18 April 2023 at 2:00 p.m.

Change in Lassila & Tikanoja’s Group Executive Board: Mikko Taipale has been appointed Senior Vice President, Facility Services Sweden

Mikko Taipale (Master of Laws) has been appointed Senior Vice President, Facility Services Sweden and a member of the Group Executive Board effective 19 April 2023.

“I am pleased to welcome Mikko to our Group Executive Board and to continue developing Swedish facility services,” says Eero Hautaniemi, President and CEO of Lassila & Tikanoja.

Currently Mikko Taipale works in Lassila & Tikanoja as the Head of Facility Services Sweden. In the past, Taipale has worked in AIMS International Sweden AB as a Partner, in Veoneer as Executive Vice President, Human Resources and in Autoliv as Vice President, Human Resources. He has also worked in Telia Company AB in different leadership roles.

Taipale’s photo and résumé are available at the company website:

https://www.lt.fi/en/company/management-and-board-of-directors/group-executive-board

