Change in AS LHV Kindlustus Management Board

AS LHV Group

On 30 June 2023, Tarmo Koll will leave his position as a Member of the Management Board of AS LHV Kindlustus, a subsidiary of AS LHV Group.



The Supervisory Board of AS LHV Kindlustus decided to recall Tarmo Koll from the Management Board and initiated the search for a new Board Member, who will take over the current duties of the departing member.

Tarmo Koll has worked at LHV since the spring of 2020, since the founding of the non-life insurance company AS LHV Kindlustus and lead the development of underwriting, claims handling and finance units in the company. The company has won the trust of 155,000 customers and grown into an insurer with about 40 employees. In a short period of time, the company has launched most of the products for retail customers and has maintained throughout a very high level of customer service in claims handling.

"LHV Kindlustus has achieved a 6% market share in less than three years and has become an important insurance provider in the Estonian market. To meet the ambitious financial goals set, the team now needs a leader with fresh energy," Tarmo Koll commented.

LHV Group on suurim kodumaine finantskontsern ja kapitali pakkuja Eestis. LHV Groupi peamised tütarettevõtted on LHV Pank, LHV Varahaldus ja LHV Kindlustus. Grupi ettevõtetes töötab üle 910 inimese. LHV pangateenuseid kasutab veebruari lõpu seisuga 387 000 klienti, LHV hallatavatel pensionifondidel on 130 000 aktiivset klienti ja LHV Kindlustusega on kaitstud 155 000 klienti. LHV Ühendkuningriigi filiaal pakub panganduse taristut enam kui 200 rahvusvahelisele finantsteenuste ettevõttele, mille kaudu jõuavad LHV makseteenused klientideni üle terve maailma.





Priit Rum

LHV Communication Manager

Phone: +372 502 0786

Email: priit.rum@lhv.ee







