U.S. markets open in 6 hours 29 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,194.00
    -7.00 (-0.17%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,236.00
    -37.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,124.75
    -31.25 (-0.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,960.50
    -4.40 (-0.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.58
    +1.06 (+1.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,768.70
    -2.70 (-0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    19.12
    +0.00 (+0.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9958
    -0.0019 (-0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0260
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.78
    -1.04 (-4.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1790
    -0.0048 (-0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.0220
    +0.5520 (+0.40%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,439.88
    -252.03 (-1.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    506.71
    -2.09 (-0.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,479.74
    +8.23 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,641.38
    +162.37 (+0.57%)
     

Change in management board of group subsidiary

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nordecon
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • NCN1T.TL
Nordecon
Nordecon

Supervisory board of Nordecon Betoon OÜ, a 52% subsidiary of Nordecon AS decided on its meeting held on 25 August 2022 to recall Magnus Velling as a member of the management board of Nordecon Betoon OÜ and to appoint Priit Nigols as a new board member from 01 September 2022, who will be responsible for the construction activities of Nordecon Betoon OÜ.

Priit Nigols has extensive management experience in various positions in the field of general construction since 2011. In 2014, he joined the Nordecon Betoon OÜ team. He has studied industrial and civil engineering at Tallinn University of Technology with a specialization in construction economics and management and is level 8 chartered civil engineer in buildings and structures. Priit Nigols does not own Nordecon AS shares.

The management board of Nordecon Betoon OÜ will continue with two members – Mait Rõõmusaar (chairman of the board) and Priit Nigols (member of the board).

Nordecon (www.nordecon.com) is a group of construction companies whose core business is construction project management and general contracting in the buildings and infrastructures segment. Geographically the Group operates in Estonia, Finland, Ukraine and Sweden. The parent of the Group is Nordecon AS, a company registered and located in Tallinn, Estonia. The consolidated revenue of the Group in 2021 was 289 million euros. Currently Nordecon Group employs close to 670 people. Since 18 May 2006 the company's shares have been quoted in the main list of the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange.

Andri Hõbemägi
Nordecon AS
Head of Investor Relations
Tel: +372 6272 022
E-mail: andri.hobemagi@nordecon.com
www.nordecon.com


Recommended Stories

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Expects This From Fed Chief Powell; 5 Stocks In Buy Zones

    Several stocks flashed buy signals as the market rallied heading into Fed chief Powell's speech. Here's what to expect.

  • The stock market in all likelihood has entered a new bull phase — so you’ll want to own these five stocks

    The slump in the S&P 500 Index (SPX) and Nasdaq Composite Index (COMP) after their meteoric rise off mid-June lows has a lot of market commentators asking two key questions: Was that a head-fake bear market rally? After all, a key component of any bull market is the “wall of worry.” You always need large groups of people worrying about this and that, and predicting market and economic demise, for a bull market to survive.

  • California is poised to ban the sale of all new gas-powered cars by 2035 — here are 3 EV stocks that could pop if other states follow suit

    The auto landscape is changing fast. Adjust accordingly.

  • Why Nio Shares Spiked Thursday

    There are plenty of challenges in China's electric vehicle (EV) sector right now, but Nio (NYSE: NIO) shares jumped over 8% early Thursday anyway. While they pared some of those gains, as of 12:37 p.m. ET, Nio's American depositary shares remained 6.1% higher. Nio investors can thank the Chinese government for today's boost.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    While stocks are running softer lately, after a bear market rally that started back in June, not every expert is convinced that investors are trapped on a downward slope. Investment strategist Jim Paulsen, of Leuthold Group, believes that better times are ahead of us – and in the near-term. Paulsen bases his upbeat outlook on recent improvements in the trend of inflation and forward earnings estimates. “I think inflation is clearly headed south and it's going to continue to do that. And every ti

  • 10 Energy Stocks to Buy Before Winter

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 energy stocks to buy before winter. To skip our detailed analysis of the energy sector and the prospective future demand for these stocks, you can go directly to see the 5 Energy Stocks to Buy Before Winter. In February 2022, the Russian Federation invaded […]

  • 2 Companies Where Insiders Have Bought Mass Quantities of Their Shares

    Equities over the past week and a half have started to give back some of their gains from the large rebound off their mid-June lows. Insiders foreshadowed that stocks might be at least fairly valued in July when the ratio of insider selling to insider buying was at its highest ratio so far in 2022. Let's start with Nextdoor Holdings Inc. , which operates what can be described as a localized version of Facebook.

  • Fed Chair Powell's Speech: The Two Words That Could Upset The S&P 500

    Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell may instill doubt about a pivot to rate-cutting by highlighting this Fed failure.

  • How Jackson Hole Could Revive the Stock Market Rally

    The stock market has gotten itself into a better place in the past few months. The Federal Reserve’s Jackson Hole meeting could keep the good times rolling. The current concern is that the rate of inflation may remain high enough that the Federal Reserve will need to remain “hawkish,” maintaining its recent pace of interest rate hikes, not slow it down.

  • Billionaire Ken Griffin Goes in on These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    As fears of high inflation and the threat of recession become the talk of the town, investors are turning to Wall Street titans for guidance, namely Ken Griffin. Founding hedge fund Citadel in 1990, the firm now boasts over $50 billion worth of assets under management. As a 19-year-old sophomore at Harvard University, Griffin began trading from his dorm room with a fax machine, computer and phone. Now, the CEO of Citadel, whose net worth stands at $27 billion, is known as one of the Wall Street

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks Billionaires Can't Stop Buying

    These supercharged income stocks, with yields ranging from 7.1% to 13.6%, have been prime targets of select billionaire money managers.

  • Alibaba stock rises amid news of possible deal between U.S. and Chinese regulators

    Shares of Alibaba are jumping after reports of a possible audit deal between U.S. and Chinese regulators.

  • What Made Nikola Shares Jump Today

    Electric semitruck maker Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) isn't selling its hydrogen-fueled trucks yet, but investors are thinking about that segment of its business today. A new deal in the hydrogen sector has investors thinking Nikola's trucks will be in high demand when it begins selling its fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) models late next year. Nikola shares jumped almost 7% in early trading today after Amazon and Plug Power announced a green hydrogen deal.

  • 10 Stocks to Sell Now According to Billionaire Ken Fisher

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks to sell now according to billionaire Ken Fisher. If you want to skip the investment philosophy of Ken Fisher and the detailed analysis of Fisher Asset Management, go directly to 5 Stocks to Sell Now According to Billionaire Ken Fisher. Ken Fisher is an American billionaire, hedge fund […]

  • Farfetch Limited (FTCH) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    Farfetch Limited (FTCH) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 19.23% and 1.95%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • The market is ‘positioned for perfection’ from a dovish Fed and soft landing: Strategist

    Zach Hill, Horizon Investments head of portfolio strategy, and Eddie Ghabour, KeyAdvisors Group owner and author of “Common Sense Bull,” join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss how the market is bracing itself as it awaits for Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech about the Federal Reserve’s next moves to bring down inflation.

  • Top after-hours movers: Affirm, Gap, Workday and more

    Top trending stocks in after-hours trading.

  • Investors Piling into NVIDIA, Chip Stocks Despite Weak Outlook

    Tech stocks are buoyant this morning despite NVIDIA's disappointing results.

  • How the Stock Market Performs After Jackson Hole, According to History

    Major stock indexes have averaged gains in the month following the Federal Reserve’s annual Jackson Hole Symposium.

  • U.S. summer stock rally at risk as September looms

    The 13% rally in the S&P 500 from its June lows will soon run into what has historically been the toughest month for the U.S. stock market, sparking nerves among some fund managers of a broad selloff in September. The S&P has been in a bear market since plummeting early this year as investors priced in the expectation of aggressive Federal Reserve interest rate hikes, but has rallied strongly since June, regaining half its losses for the year. That rebound has been fueled by a combination of strong earnings from bellwether companies and signs that inflation may have peaked, potentially allowing the Fed to slow rate hikes.