U.S. markets open in 9 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,636.50
    -31.25 (-0.67%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,027.00
    -80.00 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,379.75
    -201.25 (-1.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,164.90
    -11.00 (-0.51%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.74
    -0.16 (-0.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,791.60
    -5.80 (-0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    22.33
    -0.07 (-0.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1293
    -0.0072 (-0.63%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7960
    +0.0250 (+1.41%)
     

  • Vix

    21.02
    +1.41 (+7.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3540
    -0.0048 (-0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4270
    -0.1230 (-0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,629.41
    -1,030.71 (-2.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    961.10
    -81.78 (-7.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,476.58
    -8.70 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,478.56
    -9.34 (-0.03%)
     

Change in the Management Board of AS Tallinna Sadam

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
AS Tallinna Sadam
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By the decision of the supervisory board of AS Tallinna Sadam, Andrus Ait will become the new member of the management board and chief financial officer of the company, taking office on 21 February and his term of office is five years.

Chairman of the supervisory board Aare Tark said that Tallinna Sadam will have a member of the management board with ambitious and diverse financial experience. “In favor of Andrus Ait also spoke his long-term experience in the real estate sector at Riigi Kinnisvara AS, as Tallinna Sadam will face major developments and opportunities in real estate in terms of revenue growth in the coming years. Andrus' experience in managing development projects and conducting business analyses, as well as negotiating and communicating with large customers, is a worthy addition to Tallinna Sadam.”

Andrus Ait has worked in various financial positions at Riigi Kinnisvara AS since 2005, in 2016 Andrus became the company's CFO and since 2019 he has been a member of the management board of Riigi Kinnisvara AS. In 2011–2016, Andrus was also a member of the supervisory board of SA Kärdla Sadam (Port of Kärdla). Andrus Ait has a master's degree in economics from Tallinn University of Technology. Andrus Ait owns 1513 shares of AS Tallinna Sadam.

The management board of Tallinna Sadam has three members, in addition to the CFO – Valdo Kalm, chairman of the management board, and Margus Vihman, chief commercial officer. Marko Raid, the former CFO of Tallinna Sadam, became the CFO of Graanul Assets and Graanul Tehnoloogia.

Tallinna Sadam is one of the largest cargo- and passenger port complexes in the Baltic Sea region, which serves annually 10 million passengers and 20 million tons of cargo in average. In addition to passenger and freight services, Tallinna Sadam group also operates in shipping business via its subsidiaries – OÜ TS Laevad provides ferry services between the Estonian mainland and the largest islands, and OÜ TS Shipping charters its multifunctional vessel Botnica for icebreaking and construction services in Estonia and offshore projects abroad. Tallinna Sadam group is also a shareholder of an associate AS Green Marine, which provides waste management services. The group’s sales in 2020 totalled EUR 107.4 million, adjusted EBITDA EUR 58.4 million and profit EUR 28.5 million.

Additional information:

Sirle Arro
Head of Marketing and Communication
+372 513 0979
s.arro@ts.ee


Recommended Stories

  • Seeking at Least 6% Dividend Yield? Morgan Stanley Suggests 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    One thing is certain already: the market environment for 2022 will not be the same as that in 2021. This may or may not be good for investors, per se, but like every shift in market conditions, it will present opportunities for those prepared to grasp them. Some factors are just reruns. COVID is rearing its ugly head again, threatening us with lockdowns and shutdowns. That’s running against the grain of a resurgent economy, an economy that is trying to gain more traction – but it’s facing headwi

  • Zynga to Be Acquired by Take-Two for $12.7 Billion. Zynga Stock Is Soaring.

    Shares of mobile gaming services company Zynga were soaring in premarket trading following the news that it will be acquired by Take-Two Interactive in a cash-and-stock deal with an enterprise value of $12.7 billion. Zynga (ticker: ZNGA ) shares jumped 51.8% to $9.12, while Take-Two ( TTWO ) dropped 7.43% to $152.37. Under the terms of the deal, Zynga stockholders will receive $3.50 in cash and $6.36 in stock when the transaction closes, for a total of $9.86 per Zynga share.

  • 3 Top Value Stocks to Buy Right Now

    The wind is shifting away from expensive growth stocks and toward lower-priced value stocks. Here are three that look like great buys today.

  • Tilray posts surprise profit on cost cuts, pledges more savings

    Tilray also pledged an additional $20 million in cost cuts over the $80 million originally planned from the merger. Tilray and Aphria combined in June 2020, creating the world's largest cannabis producer by sales.

  • 3 beaten-down Warren Buffett stocks poised to pop in 2022, if you're looking for bargains amid all-time highs

    Scared of sky-high stock prices? These dirt-cheap stocks are good bets for 2022.

  • 3 Tech Stocks Down 37% to 60% to Buy for 2022

    These solid companies are getting unfairly punished by the market. Savvy investors should take note.

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall, Nasdaq Futures Off Sharply With Market Rally At Key Levels; What To Do Now

    The 2022 market has been an expectation breaker so far, with the Nasdaq and Tesla selling off hard. Here's what to do now.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures mixed, tech shares renew declines

    Stock futures pointed to a mixed open Monday morning, with technology stocks under renewed pressure as investors anticipated higher interest rates this year and looked ahead to several economic data and earnings reports later this week.

  • A Month After the Crash, It's Time to Reevaluate DocuSign

    If DocuSign can evolve and adapt to changing e-signature market conditions, wary investors can sign on the dotted line.

  • 3 Stocks I Bought This Week

    It's been eight months since I sold my stake in AT&T. When the stock moved higher on the news -- even after the company announced it would lower its quarterly payouts -- that was all I needed to get out.

  • Here’s the market move Cathie Wood says is ‘ridiculous’ as her flagship fund sputters

    Cathie Wood, the star fund manager and chief executive of ARK Invest, in a new video told investors she is sharing their pain, as the flagship ARK Innovation Fund (ARKK) has slumped 45% since February. Ford shares have jumped 18% this year, Chrysler owner Stellantis (STLA) has gained 9%, and GM has climbed 6%.

  • Ford Stock Is Still a Buy After Epic Run, Says Analyst

    Benchmark analyst Mike Ward increases his price target on Ford stock to $29 from $24 a share. He maintains his Buy rating.

  • Why Shares of Teladoc Sank in 2021

    Shares of virtual healthcare provider Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) fell 54% last year, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Teladoc grew U.S. subscription members 41% in 2020. CEO Jason Gorevic knew 2020 would be a tough act to follow since so many deals were pulled forward during the pandemic.

  • Want to Get Richer? 2 Top Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    This strategy has certainly paid off in the past: If you bought $10,000 in Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL) 10 years ago, you would have almost $52,000 today. If you can find companies with strong competitive advantages and hold them for decades, you will likely become much richer over the long term. In 2021, shares of MercadoLibre fell 24%, and some investors are wondering if the company will recover. MercadoLibre got swept up in the tech sell-off, but -- like many other stocks that fell in 2021 -- the company is performing stronger than ever.

  • Is it Still Safe to Invest in Amazon (AMZN)?

    ClearBridge Investments, an investment management firm, published its “Large Cap Growth Strategy” third quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The ClearBridge Large Cap Growth Strategy underperformed its Russell 1000 Growth Index benchmark during the third quarter. On an absolute basis, the Strategy had gains across four of the […]

  • My 3 Top Biopharma Stock Picks for 2022

    Thanks to the dual headwinds of sky-high inflation and the threat of rising interest rates, biopharmaceutical stocks appear poised for a turbulent 2022. Underscoring this point, investors have been dumping risky clinical and early commercial-stage biopharma stocks over the past several weeks in response to these closely intertwined macro variables. This year thus seems destined to be a bona fide "stock-picker's market" for biopharma investors.

  • Is The Trade Desk Too Expensive for 2022?

    The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) empowers buyers of digital advertising worldwide. The melt-up in the stock price may have some investors concerned if it's too late to invest in The Trade Desk and if the stock may be too expensive to buy in 2022. In the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2021, The Trade Desk's revenue increased to $800.8 million, up 55% from the $516 million it reported at the same time last year.

  • 10 Dividend Stocks in Tiger Cub Lee Ainslie’s Portfolio

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 dividend stock picks of Tiger Cub Lee Ainslie’s portfolio. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Ainslie’s investment strategy, history, and stock picks, go directly to 5 Dividend Stocks in Tiger Cub Lee Ainslie’s Portfolio. Lee Ainslie is the founder of Maverick Capital, a Dallas-based […]

  • Is Cloudflare Stock a Buy Now?

    Cloudflare's (NYSE: NET) stock hit an all-time high of $221.64 last November. But over the past two months, it plunged nearly 50% as interest rate fears overshadowed the company's impressive growth rates.

  • 5 Unstoppable Metaverse Stocks to Buy in 2022

    While many companies are scrambling to carve out their part of the metaverse, Nvidia is already marketing a successful product. Nvidia's graphics processing units (GPUs) should enjoy tremendous demand over the long term as well as the metaverse is built. Few companies can compete at the same level as Nvidia in powering virtual reality apps.