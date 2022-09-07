Change of Name
Downing FOUR VCT plc / Thames Ventures VCT 2 plc
Change of Name
LEI: 21380035MV1VRYEXPR95
7 September 2022
The Company announces that it has now changed its name from Downing FOUR VCT plc to:
Thames Ventures VCT 2 plc
The Company also announces that, with effect from 8:00 a.m. on 7 September 2022, the TIDM (Tradable Instrument Display Mnemonic) codes for the Company’s Shares have been changed as follows:
Share class
Old TIDM
New TIDM
Ventures Shares
D4G
TV2V
Healthcare Shares
D4H
TV2H
AIM Shares
D4A
TV2A
DSO D Shares
DO1D
No change
DP67 Ordinary Shares
D467
No change
The existing ISIN and SEDOL numbers in respect of all the Company’s share classes remain unchanged.