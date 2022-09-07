U.S. markets open in 1 hour 35 minutes

Change of Name

Downing FOUR VCT plc
·1 min read

Downing FOUR VCT plc / Thames Ventures VCT 2 plc
Change of Name
LEI: 21380035MV1VRYEXPR95
7 September 2022

The Company announces that it has now changed its name from Downing FOUR VCT plc to:

Thames Ventures VCT 2 plc

The Company also announces that, with effect from 8:00 a.m. on 7 September 2022, the TIDM (Tradable Instrument Display Mnemonic) codes for the Company’s Shares have been changed as follows:

Share class

Old TIDM

New TIDM

Ventures Shares

D4G

TV2V

Healthcare Shares

D4H

TV2H

AIM Shares

D4A

TV2A

DSO D Shares

DO1D

No change

DP67 Ordinary Shares

D467

No change

The existing ISIN and SEDOL numbers in respect of all the Company’s share classes remain unchanged.


