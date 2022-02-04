U.S. markets close in 5 hours 26 minutes

Change of Name

Draper Esprit VCT plc
In this article:
  • DEVC.L

Draper Esprit VCT plc (“Company”)
Legal Entity Identifier: 2138003I9Q1QPDSQ9Z97

Change of name
4 February 2022

The Company announces that it has today changed its name from Draper Esprit VCT plc to:

Molten Ventures VCT plc

The Company also announces that the TIDM (Tradable Instrument Display Mnemonic) code for the Company’s Ordinary Shares will be changed from DEVC to MVCT, with effect from 8:00 a.m. on 7 February 2022.

The existing ISIN and SEDOL numbers in respect of the Company’s Ordinary Shares will remain unchanged.


    How do you make sense of the current market conditions? We came off a strong bull year for stocks with the worst January in a long time – but the month ended, and February started with the best two-day action since April 2000. And in a quirk, that investors should note, small-cap stocks are showing strong signs of being heavily oversold. Small-caps took a harder hit in January’s swoon than the market giants, and according to JPMorgan's Chief Global Markets Strategist Marko Kolanovic, investors s