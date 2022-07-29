Change in Name and Ticker Symbol for Two Tidal ETFs

Tidal ETF Services

CHICAGO and MILWAUKEE and NEW YORK, July 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Effective August 9, 2022, two series of the Tidal ETF Trust will undergo a change in name and ticker symbol.



The SoFi Gig Economy ETF (GIGE), listed on The Nasdaq Stock Market, LLC, will become the SoFi Be Your Own Boss ETF (BYOB).

In addition, the iClima Distributed Smart Energy ETF, listed on NYSE Arca, Inc., will move to the Social Finance, Inc. (“SoFi”) platform and become the SoFi Smart Energy ETF (ENRG).

Each Fund’s investment objective and principal investment strategies will remain the same.

