U.S. markets open in 5 hours 25 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,968.25
    +6.25 (+0.16%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,890.00
    +33.00 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,559.50
    +34.75 (+0.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,840.90
    +3.10 (+0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.75
    +0.55 (+0.70%)
     

  • Gold

    1,772.60
    +8.90 (+0.50%)
     

  • Silver

    21.23
    +0.02 (+0.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0377
    +0.0042 (+0.40%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7480
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.87
    -0.34 (-1.53%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1994
    +0.0044 (+0.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.6440
    +0.0100 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,897.78
    +397.75 (+2.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    401.09
    +12.36 (+3.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,530.83
    +18.83 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,968.99
    -58.85 (-0.21%)
     

Change negotiations in Aktia Bank and Aktia Life Insurance have ended

Aktia Bank Plc
·1 min read
Aktia Bank Plc
Aktia Bank Plc

Aktia Bank Plc
Press release
30 November 2022 at 10.30 a.m.

Change negotiations in Aktia Bank and Aktia Life Insurance have ended

Aktia Bank Plc and Aktia Life Insurance Ltd initiated change negotiations under the Co-operation Act on 11 November 2022. The negotiations have ended and, as a result, Aktia Bank and Aktia Life Insurance will reorganise their operations and as a consequence of this reduce a total of 65 jobs rather than the original estimate of 70 jobs. It is estimated that 34 new jobs will be created in connection with the changes, which will enable people who are being made redundant to find a new job in-house.

The aim of the change negotiations has been to clarify the organisational structure in order to support an excellent customer experience, growth and efficient operating practices, in line with the strategy. Based on the negotiations, the companies will harmonise jobs by centralising and clarifying responsibilities.

“Aktia is a strong player, trusted by customers and investors. However, we operate in constantly changing environment where ensuring competitiveness requires continuous adaptation and development of activities. Change negotiations are tough for an organisation. We will support employees who are affected by redundancies to the best of our ability and provide them with comprehensive change security training that promotes employment,” says Mikko Ayub, CEO of Aktia.

Further information:

Juha Hammarén, Deputy CEO, tel. +358 10 247 6350, juha.hammaren(at)aktia.fi

Lotta Borgström, Director, Investor Relations and Communications, tel. +358 10 247 6838, lotta.borgstrom(at)aktia.fi

Aktia is a Finnish asset manager, bank and life insurer that has been creating wealth and wellbeing from one generation to the next for 200 years. We serve our customers in digital channels everywhere and face-to-face in our offices in the Helsinki, Turku, Tampere, Vaasa and Oulu regions. Our award-winning asset management business sells investment funds internationally. We employ approximately 900 people around Finland. Aktia's assets under management (AuM) on 30 September 2022 amounted to EUR 13.6 billion, and the balance sheet total was EUR 11.9 billion. Aktia's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (AKTIA).


Recommended Stories

  • CrowdStrike stock sinks after missing revenue expectations

    Shares of CrowdStrike plummeted after the company's third-quarter earnings results showed its Q4 revenue guidance missed expectations.

  • Seeking at Least 12% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    Standing here at the tail end of 2022, we can see the next year through the mist of uncertainty – and for now, that view is dominated by high inflation, rising interest rates and potential recession. Looking at the market situation, Goldman Sachs strategist Christian Mueller-Glissmann writes: "We remain defensive for the 3-month horizon with further headwinds from rising real yields and lingering growth uncertainty... The growth/inflation mix remains unfavorable – inflation is likely to normaliz

  • Cathie Wood Has Bet Big On These 10 Stocks; Here's How They're Performing

    Cathie Wood makes big bets on potential huge winners. But Ark Invest's top 10 holdings, including Tesla and Roku, have tumbled in 2022.

  • Stock Market Rally Awaits Fed Chief Powell, Key Economic Data; Apple Extends Slide

    The stock market rally pulled back with Fed chief Jerome Powell and key economic data due. As Apple slumps, 3 Dow stocks are near buy points.

  • Jeff Bezos' Bet On Housing Slide — His Single-Family Rental Play Appears Well-Timed

    It should be obvious that billionaires don’t accumulate wealth by accident. Their success is predicated on observation and savvy investment, and a privileged background helps. Billionaires like Microsoft Corp. co-founder Bill Gates likely saw an opportunity for land investment to return tenfold, by way of food shortages, well ahead of time. So it should be no surprise that the real estate investing platform Arrived Homes, backed by Amazon.com Inc. founder Jeff Bezos is taking off. He had the for

  • ‘Patience Pays Off’: Billionaire Ken Fisher Loads Up on These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    Investors looking for a guiding hand to steer them safely through the current hazardous stock market landscape could do worse than listen to what billionaire Ken Fisher has to say. The Fisher Investments founder famously started his independent money management firm with $250 in 1979, a company that is now a $197-plus billion going concern, while Fisher’s own net worth stands north of $5 billion. So, for those getting restless from 2022’s unrelenting bear, Fisher has some very simple advice: "Th

  • Why QuantumScape, Canoo, and Blink Charging Stocks Rose Today

    Shares of QuantumScape (NYSE: QS), Canoo Holdings (NASDAQ: GOEV), and Blink Charging (NASDAQ: BLNK) were up between 5% and 7% this morning. While each pared those gains as the day progressed, they all were still outpacing the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index as of 3:20 p.m. ET. With the Nasdaq negative at that time, QuantumScape remained up 2.6%, and Canoo and Blink were 4.7% and 1.9% higher, respectively.

  • It Pays to Procrastinate: The New 6.89% I bonds Will Beat the Old 9.62% Bonds in Just 4 Years

    With a yield of 9.62%, the recently expired Series I bond was understandably popular. With interest rates rising, bond funds are down this year and banks continue to offer miserly rates on deposit accounts. So it's no wonder that a … Continue reading → The post It Pays to Procrastinate: The New 6.89% I bonds Will Beat the Old 9.62% Bonds in Just 4 Years appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Time to Buy Beaten-Down Chip Stocks?

    The fun has seemingly come to a screeching halt in 2022 for chip stocks, with many of these once beloved stocks residing deep in the red year-to-date.

  • CrowdStrike Tumbles After Revenue Forecast Misses Estimates

    (Bloomberg) -- CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. fell as much as 19% in extended trading on Tuesday after the cybersecurity company gave a revenue outlook for the current period that fell short of analysts’ estimates.Most Read from BloombergScientists Revive 48,500-Year-Old ‘Zombie Virus’ Buried in IceThese Are the Best and Worst Cities for Expats to Live and Work InBanks Stuck With $42 Billion Debt Seize Chance to Offload ItThis Is Where Luxury Property Prices May Rise and Fall the Most in 2023NYC Beco

  • Why Nio Shares Were More Than 6% Higher This Morning

    Investors may be reacting to positive short-term news, but a longer-term development also provided them with a boost of confidence.

  • HPE stock rises following earnings beat, raised guidance for Q1 2023

    Yahoo Finance tech editor Dan Howley highlights Hewlett Packard Enterprise's latest earnings report and its revenue guidance heading into 2023.

  • Cathie Wood and Warren Buffett Seem to Agree on These 2 Stocks Heading Into 2023

    Cathie Wood and Warren Buffett have extremely different approaches when it comes to investing. While Wood tends to invest in high-flying growth stocks, Buffett is usually seen as a value investor who also loves companies that return capital to shareholders. Buffett has said in the past that he wouldn't buy all of the Bitcoin in the world for $25.

  • ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) institutional owners may be pleased with recent gains after 40% loss over the past year

    Every investor in ServiceNow, Inc. ( NYSE:NOW ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. And the group...

  • China EV Sales: Nio, Li, Xpeng, BYD Leap Amid These Hopeful Signs

    China EV sales are seen rising in the final months of 2022. Covid lockdowns and supply issues have weighed on Nio stock and rivals.

  • These Are Warren Buffett's 12 Biggest Stock Mistakes This Year

    All these Berkshire Hathaway holdings are down more than 35% this year. Overall, Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway is having a good year. If you're having a tough time in the market this year, know that Buffett is too.

  • Lordstown Motors begins shipping its Foxconn-made EV pickup trucks

    Lordstown Motors has starting shipping its all-electric Endurance pickup trucks manufactured by Foxconn, a milestone that seemed impossible earlier this year. Lordstown Motors, which has experienced investigations, executive upheaval and a shortage of capital, said Tuesday that its full-sized EV truck received full homologation with certification from both the EPA and CARB that clears the way for the company to start customer sales. The first batch of 500 EV pickups, made at an Ohio factory now owned by Taiwanese hardware manufacturing company Foxconn, are on their way to fleet customers, according to the company.

  • The Microsoft stock sell-off is overdone, analyst says

    Microsoft's stock drop of about 29% so far in 2022 amid growth concerns now looks overdone, Morgan Stanley says.

  • Retirement Stock Portfolio: 11 Safe Energy Stocks to Consider

    In this article, we discuss the 11 safe energy stocks for a retirement stock portfolio. If you want to read about some more energy stocks, go directly to Retirement Stock Portfolio: 5 Safe Energy Stocks to Consider. The energy sector has been one of the best performers in the S&P 500 over the past few […]

  • Layoffs start at Intel

    CEO Pat Gelsinger has said Intel is "aggressively addressing costs and driving efficiencies" with cuts that reportedly could number in the thousands.